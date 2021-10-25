Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Alps are the highest and most extensive mountain range system that lies entirely in Europe. They have become a popular tourist and holiday destination.
The Alps stretch approximately 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) across eight Alpine countries: Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Slovenia, and Switzerland. The Alpine region has a strong cultural identity. The traditional culture of farming, cheese-making and woodworking still exists in Alpine villages. The Alps are one of the more popular tourist destinations in the world with many resorts such Oberstdorf, in Bavaria, Saalbach in Austria, Davos in Switzerland, Chamonix in France and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy recording more than a million annual visitors. With over 120 million visitors a year, tourism is integral to the Alpine economy, with much of it coming from winter sports, although summer visitors are also an important component. This is a collection of DW's content on the Alps.
A boy who was the only survivor of a cable car crash in the Alps must go back to relatives in Italy, an Israeli court has ruled. He has been the focus of a bitter custody battle since his grandfather took him to Israel.
How do communities around the world help empower and enable each other? In France, one group is helping migrants in the treacherous Alps, and a new report shows that there are more and more displaced people in the world. And in Africa, women are supporting each other: An NGO in Nigeria is helping deaf pregnant women while in Somalia new fitness and work opportunities for women are being embraced.