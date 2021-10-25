Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Alps

The Alps are the highest and most extensive mountain range system that lies entirely in Europe. They have become a popular tourist and holiday destination.

The Alps stretch approximately 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) across eight Alpine countries: Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Slovenia, and Switzerland. The Alpine region has a strong cultural identity. The traditional culture of farming, cheese-making and woodworking still exists in Alpine villages. The Alps are one of the more popular tourist destinations in the world with many resorts such Oberstdorf, in Bavaria, Saalbach in Austria, Davos in Switzerland, Chamonix in France and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy recording more than a million annual visitors. With over 120 million visitors a year, tourism is integral to the Alpine economy, with much of it coming from winter sports, although summer visitors are also an important component. This is a collection of DW's content on the Alps.

Rettungshelfer arbeiten am Wrack einer Seilbahn, die in der Nähe des Gipfels der Stresa-Mottarone-Linie in der Region Piemont, Norditalien, abstürzt war. Neun Menschen sind nach Angaben von Rettungskräften bei dem Seilbahnunglück ums Leben gekommen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Israeli court rules boy who survived cable car crash must be returned to Italy 25.10.2021

A boy who was the only survivor of a cable car crash in the Alps must go back to relatives in Italy, an Israeli court has ruled. He has been the focus of a bitter custody battle since his grandfather took him to Israel.
09.07.2021 ABD0020_20210709 - RAMINGSTEIN - ÖSTERREICH: ZU APA0108 VOM 9.7.2021 - Eine Garnitur der Murtalbahn entgleiste am Freitag, 09. Juli 2021, im Salzburger Lungau. Dabei stürzte ein Waggon in die Mur. Zu dem Unfall kam es unweit der Landesgrenze zur Steiermark zwischen Kendlbruck und Predlitz. - FOTO: APA/FRANZ NEUMAYR - 20210709_PD1009

Austria: Train derailment leaves several injured 09.07.2021

At least 15 people were injured when a train derailed and a carriage toppled into the Mur River in Austria. On their last day of school, dozen of students crawled out of the carriage.
+++++++++++++++++++ Archiv 2012 ++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Deutschland Romantische Straße Dinkelsbühl Gruppe mit Schild (c) Romantische Straße Touristik AG GbR

10 reasons to ride the Romantic Road 07.06.2021

Packed with castles and palaces, churches and abbeys, picturesque towns and breathtaking nature, the Romantic Road between the Main river and the Alps is one of the most popular tourist routes in Germany.
Kühe weiden im Tal vor schneebedeckten Bergen. Wegen eines kühlen und nassen Monats Mai verzögert sich der Almauftrieb in Bayern. (zu dpa-KORR: Zu viel Schnee - Kühe dürfen erst später auf Almen und Alpen vom 23.05.2021). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German cows must delay annual trip to the Alps 23.05.2021

For tens of thousands of cows, their summer grazing in the Bavarian Alps will have to wait. Thick layers of snow are still blanketing their pastures — but the cold and wet aren't all bad, say experts.
Copyright/Fotograf: Dany Mitzman Standort: Gap, Frankreich Beschreibung: French NGO Tous Migrants organized a protest outside a court where two of their number were being prosecuted for allegedly helping migrants across the border into France. via Elliot Douglas

World in Progress: Helping hands 21.05.2021

How do communities around the world help empower and enable each other? In France, one group is helping migrants in the treacherous Alps, and a new report shows that there are more and more displaced people in the world. And in Africa, women are supporting each other: An NGO in Nigeria is helping deaf pregnant women while in Somalia new fitness and work opportunities for women are being embraced.
2018/03/02*** ©PHOTOPQR/NICE MATIN ; AVALANCHE ENTRAUNE AVALANCHE ENTRAUNE - 2018/03/02. Four skiers die in French Alps avalanche. The avalanche occurred at the ski resort of Entraunes, on the edge of the Mercantour National Park in the Alpes-Maritimes department. Foto: Frantz Bouton/MAXPPP/dpa |

Seven hikers killed in avalanches in French Alps 09.05.2021

Rescuers were able to save one person who was among the hikers. Authorities have warned that the risk of avalanches in the French Alps remains particularly high over the coming days.
ARCHIV - 06.07.2015, Bayern, Garmisch-Partenkirchen: Zwei Wanderer gehen über den Schneeferner-Gletscher auf der Zugspitze. Foto: Stephan Jansen/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German glaciers may melt away in 10 years, study finds 29.04.2021

Germany's five glaciers, all in Bavaria's Alps and melting faster than once forecast, could be doomed within 10 years, experts have said. Melt from glaciers is partially responsible for rising sea levels.
Jungfraubahn in verschneiter Alpenkulisse mit Blick auf den Eiger https://www.jungfrau.ch/imagedb/de-ch/images

The highest railway station in Europe 31.03.2021

The Jungfraujoch railway station is located at an altitude of almost 3,500 meters in the Swiss Alps. Its construction was a pioneering technical achievement. Find out why in part IV of our series "Extreme Places."
Österreich Blick auf Ischgl

Austria's Ischgl: A ski resort struggling to restore its image 12.03.2021

It's been a year since COVID-19 spread through Europe from Ischgl. Since then, the Austrian ski resort has become an example of an overly careless approach to the virus. Will it ever shake off of this reputation?
Des membres de la société savoyarde Services aériens français (SAF) s'apprêtent à évacuer par hélicoptère, le 05 février 2000, des gros sac de déchets mazoutés provenant de la marée noire de l'Erika et entreposés par des bénévoles au pied d'une falaise de Belle-Ile. (Photo by EMMANUEL PAIN / AFP)

France: 5 dead after rescue helicopter crashes in Alps 08.12.2020

French authorities will seek to determine what caused a search and rescue helicopter with six people on board to crash in the Alps. Only the pilot survived the crash.
201205 Schneechaos. Schneechaos in den Alpen. Ein Mittelmeertief sorgt f¸r Chaos und Behinderungen durch massive Neuschneef‰lle auf dem Brennerpass. Ca. 70 cm Neuschnee in nur 6 Stunden on tape lassen zahlreiche LKW Fahrer ins Schwitzen kommen. Teilweise ging auf der Brennerautobahn gar nichts mehr. LKW blieben stecken on tape und auch auf der Brennerbundesstraﬂe standen LKW quer. Ein LKW Fahrer musste Schneeketten aufziehen. Der Winterdienst ist im Dauereinsatz, hat M¸hen die Brennerautobahn freizuhalten. Im Ort Brenno die Grenzstadt zwischen ÷sterreich und Italien ist schwere Technik im Einsatz. Die Schneemassen werden weggefahren. Der Schnee ist eine enorme Last auf den B‰umen. Wie der Landesfeuerwehrverband S¸dtirol beric

Avalanche warnings after heavy snowfalls in Austria, Italy 06.12.2020

Heavy snowfalls and rain have caused chaos in alpine Austria and northern Italy. Avalanche alerts apply in Austria's East Tirol and Italy's Dolomites and South Tirol. Italy's Po river are among those flooded.
24.09.19*** Das MIQUA als Baustelle von oben. Ein seltener Anblick: Die Baustelle des J¸dischen Museums MIQUA im arch‰ologischen Quartier aus der zweiten Etage des Wallraf-Richartz-Museums aufgenommen. Im Hintergrund rechts ist das historische Rathaus zu sehen. Kˆln Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland The MIQUA as a building site from above A rare sight The building site of the Jewish Museum MIQUA in the archaeological quarter from the second floor of the Wallraf Richartz Museum is taken In the background on the right the historical town hall can be seen Cologne North Rhine-Westphalia Germany

Will Cologne soon have its own Jewish UNESCO World Heritage Site? 10.11.2020

It is the oldest historic Jewish neighborhood north of the Alps. The City of Cologne now wants to turn this little quarter into a UNESCO World Heritage Site in coming years.
Spiegelung des Oberalpstock in einem Bergsee, Maderanertal, Kanton Uri, Schweiz, Europa *** Reflection of the Oberalpstock in a mountain lake, Maderanertal, Canton Uri, Switzerland, Europe Copyright: imageBROKER/DanielxBärtschi ibxdab04970667.jpg Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung!

Archaeologists race to uncover stone-age crystal hunt in Swiss Alps 11.09.2020

Archaeologists are carrying out an urgent excavation because the site in Uri canton is at risk of washing away with a melting glacier. Experts have found evidence that people were searching for crystals 10,000 years ago.
Alphorn blowers perform during the opening ceremony of the newly built Ceneri Base Tunnel near Camorino, Switzerland, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Newly completed Swiss tunnel to transform European rail travel 04.09.2020

The Ceneri Base Tunnel is the final piece in a mammoth Swiss project to carve a new rail route through the Alps. In the future, the route should be able to connect the North Sea with the Mediterranean.
Ausblick vom Gornergrat über den Gornergletscher auf Monte Rosa mit Dufourspitze 4634m und Liskamm 4527m, im Winter, Zermatt, Mattertal, Wallis, Schweiz, Europa *** View from the Gornergrat over the Gorner Glacier on Monte Rosa with Dufourspitze 4634m and Liskamm 4527m in winter Zermatt Valais Valley Valais Switzerland Europe Copyright: imageBROKER/GünterxGräfenhain ibxgng04646414.jpg

Russian woman rescued after two days in Swiss glacier crevasse 27.08.2020

The Russian tourist fell 10 meters into a crevasse while out for a stroll on a Swiss glacier. Mountain rescuers said it was a "miracle" that the woman, who was wearing shorts, was found alive and uninjured.
Bildbeschreibung: Check-in vom 15.08.2020 Aufgenommen von DW Schlagworte: Check-in, Shortcut, Bayern, Bayerische Alpen, Nicole Frölich

Hike & bike in Bavaria  14.08.2020

Nicole Frölich is in the Wetterstein range of the Bavarian Alps, learning about King Ludwig II on foot, by mountain bike and by visiting the King's House on Mount Schachen.
Show more articles