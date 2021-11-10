Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Republic of South Africa (RSA) is the southernmost country in Africa. Its population of 57 million people has a wide variety of cultures, languages, and religions.
From 1948 until 1992, South Africa enforced a system of apartheid by segregating black South Africans from their white counterparts, leading to the systematic discrimination of the non-white population. This page collates DW content relating to South Africa.
Topics: Poor countries in the global South demand 'loss and damage' compensation for the detrimental impacts of climate change -- Dams for hydropower in Lesotho don't benefit everyone and why that could become a problem in neighboring South Africa, too.
The dams in Lesotho's highlands help the tiny country generate income from water exports and hydropower generation. But there are increasing problems from droughts and villagers who've lost their fields and grazing lands don't feel their situation has improved.
The Tigray conflict in Ethiopia escalates +++ Former South African president Jacob Zuma lays charges against a chief state prosecutor +++ The Africa YouthConnekt summit wraps up in Accra, Ghana +++ Tributes continue for Kenyan running star Agnes Tirop who was killed last week