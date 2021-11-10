Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

South Africa

The Republic of South Africa (RSA) is the southernmost country in Africa. Its population of 57 million people has a wide variety of cultures, languages, and religions.

From 1948 until 1992, South Africa enforced a system of apartheid by segregating black South Africans from their white counterparts, leading to the systematic discrimination of the non-white population. This page collates DW content relating to South Africa.

Coal pollution in South Africa Schlagwörter: Eco Africa, environment, air pollution, energy, coal, mining

African Energy Week accompanied by climate protests 10.11.2021

Several countries pledged €7 billion to help South Africa phase out coal. But ministers and business executives attending the African Energy Week in Cape Town are skeptical about the proposed transition.
### Verwendung ausschließlich im Zusammenhang der Reportage von Leonie March/Roger Jardine ### Sommer 2021 Hochland von Lesotho, Katse Dam Project Die armen Dörfer im Hochland von Lesotho profitieren wenig von den Staudämmen, die dem Land Einnahmen aus Wasserverkauf und Produktion von hydropower bringen.

World in Progress: Climate Talks and Lesotho Water challenges 10.11.2021

Topics: Poor countries in the global South demand 'loss and damage' compensation for the detrimental impacts of climate change -- Dams for hydropower in Lesotho don't benefit everyone and why that could become a problem in neighboring South Africa, too.   
### Verwendung ausschließlich im Zusammenhang der Reportage von Leonie March/Roger Jardine ### Sommer 2021 Hochland von Lesotho, Katse Dam Project Die armen Dörfer im Hochland von Lesotho profitieren wenig von den Staudämmen, die dem Land Einnahmen aus Wasserverkauf und Produktion von hydropower bringen.

Dams and water shortages in Lesotho's highlands 10.11.2021

The dams in Lesotho's highlands help the tiny country generate income from water exports and hydropower generation. But there are increasing problems from droughts and villagers who've lost their fields and grazing lands don't feel their situation has improved.

FILE - In this July 6, 2016, file photo, Oscar Pistorius, center, arrives at the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, for a sentencing hearing for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in his home on Valentine's Day 2013. The State is again challenging a ruling by Judge Thokozile Masipa against Pistorius in the High Court in Johannesburg, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed, File)

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius up for parole 09.11.2021

Olympic champion Oscar Pistorius is being considered for parole six years after he was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Rauchschwaden (hohe Schornsteine) und Wasserdampf (große Kühltürme) steigen über dem Kohlekraftwerk Lethabo auf. Dutzende Staats- und Regierungschef präsentieren beim UN-Klimagipfel in New York Pläne zum Klimaschutz. (zu dpa «Klimapolitik in anderen Ländern: Alles fürs Klima - oder doch nicht?») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany pledges funds to help South Africa ditch coal 02.11.2021

Germany's environment minister says South Africa's coal phase-out "has the potential to become a blueprint for other regions." The US and several European countries pledged billions on clean energy development.

A South African woman installs a solar water heating unit on the roof of a home in Kuyasa outside Cape Town, South Africa 20 November 2008. Kuyasa is South Africa's first Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) project registered with the Executive Board of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Apart from contributing toward the issue of climate change, the project responds to issues of the diffusion of efficient and renewable energy technologies and socio-economic development by the creation of employment opportunity for a growing population in a manner that is sustainable. Foto: EPA/NIC BOTHMA +++(c) dpa - Report+++ |

South Arica's public services key issue in local election 29.10.2021

As South Africans go to the polls to elect new local governments, businesses hope for change. Companies are creaking under the weight of decrepit infrastructure and poor public services.
A Somali farmer walks within desert locusts in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

COP26: What's at stake for Africa? 28.10.2021

Africa contributes minimally to climate change but bears the brunt of its consequences. For the continent, the UN COP26 climate conference is about vital funding and securing the livelihoods of 1.4 billion people.

02.06.2019 +++ LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Quinton De Kock of South Africa takes the catch of Soumya Sarkar of Bangladesh during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between South Africa and Bangladesh at The Oval on June 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Cricket T20: Quinton de Kock apologizes for not taking the knee 28.10.2021

The South African cricket star had pulled out of a World Cup match against the West Indies after refusing to follow a team directive to make the anti-racism gesture.
ARCHIV 2015 *** epa05536634 (FILE) A file image dated 25 May 2015 shows illegal Zimbabwean gold miners, Rooi Mpofu (R) and Sherphard Sibanda (L) climbing down an old rope as they enter a disused commercial gold mine to start another shift of illegal gold mining near Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. Reports on 12 September 2016 confirm an unknown number of miners are trapped underground at a shaft near this shaft after a fire broke out. The miners called 'Zama Zama's', are illegal miners who use existing air vents in disused commercial gold mines to mine for gold. Many are illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe and Lesotho. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK *** Local Caption *** 51959941 +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Refugees in South Africa stake their lives in a gamble for gold 27.10.2021

Unemployment in South Africa is extremely high. Now sheer survival needs have forced migrant workers to risk their lives prospecting for gold in disused mines.

DW Business – Africa 27.10.2021

Refugees in South Africa stake their lives in a gamble for gold - Coal trucks stuck at Mongolia-China border – Germany struggles with corporate gender balance
STOCKHOLM 20190530 Agnes Jebet Tirop, Kenya, vinner damernas 5000m under torsdagens Diamond Legue-tävlingar i friidrott på Stockholms Stadion. Foto Fredrik Sandberg / TT kod 10080

AfricaLink on Air - 22 October 2021 22.10.2021

The Tigray conflict in Ethiopia escalates +++ Former South African president Jacob Zuma lays charges against a chief state prosecutor +++ The Africa YouthConnekt summit wraps up in Accra, Ghana +++ Tributes continue for Kenyan running star Agnes Tirop who was killed last week
Die Corona-Last der Selbstständigen Ort: Südafrika Sendedatum: 21.10.2021 Rechte: DW Bild: South African vendor.jpg Bildbeschreibung: Eine Händlerin verkauft ihre Ware auf einem Markt.

Self-employed South African women suffer setbacks 21.10.2021

South African women running their own businesses are seeing the progress they've made over the years erode during the pandemic, which is putting a strain on their trades. Recent unrest in the country has further aggravated the situation.

***Archivbild: 16. April 2010***South African special task force unit members stand at the alert during a media demonstration in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 April 2010. Regional police chiefs attended a security seminar ahead of the FIFA 2010 World Cup due to kick off in Johannesburg on 11 June. EPA/JON HRUSA

South African forces free ministers kidnapped by veterans 15.10.2021

The ex-apartheid fighters locked the ministers in a hotel room after failed talks over a compensation deal. Police arrested a total of 56 people after the incident.
Musical tribute to South Africa's health workers Ort: Cape Town, South Africa Schlagwörter COVID-19, pandemic, South Africa, health care workers, concert, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra Sendedatum: 07.10.2021 Rechte: DW Bildbeschreibung: Health care workers in South Africa have been working at their limit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cape Town's Philharmonic Orchestra has performed a concert at Groote Schuur Hospital to thank them for their effort.

Musical tribute to South Africa's health workers 07.10.2021

Health care workers in South Africa have been working at their limit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cape Town's Philharmonic Orchestra has performed a concert at Groote Schuur Hospital to thank them for their effort.
Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) march during a strike, threatening to choke supplies of parts to make new cars and accessories, in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Strike affects South Africa’s industrial sector 05.10.2021

Workers in South Africa’s metal and engineering sector downed tools on Tuesday. The nationwide strike comes after salary negotiations reached a deadlock. Adrian Kriesch reports from Cape Town. 
Former president Jacob Zuma addresses the press at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal Natal Province, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Zuma told hundreds of supporters gathered outside his rural estate that he is appealing his 15-month prison sentence and impending arrest by police. South Africa’s top court, the Constitutional Court, last week sentenced Zuma to prison for defying a court order that he should testify before a commission investigating allegations of rampant corruption when he was president from 2009 to 2018. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

South Africa's top court upholds ex-leader Jacob Zuma's sentence 17.09.2021

A majority of justices dismissed former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to overturn his prison sentence as "litigious skullduggery". His imprisonment triggered the worst unrest of South Africa's post-apartheid era.
Show more articles