Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Tourism

Worldwide travel for recreational, leisure, or business purposes is on the increase. It is an important economic factor.

In 2015 European nations occupied three of the world's top five places in destinations.Germany has the largest outbound tourist trade in the world, with Germans spending about €80 billion (89 billion $) annually to travel abroad (the United States is second), in spite of Germany being fourth in world in GDP and fourteenth in population. Germany also has the eighth largest inbound tourist trade, with receipts of around €24 billion.

Ladestation E-Cars VW, Astypalea, eine von sechs Stationen Farbe/Quer/ Copyright DW

Greek island of Astypalea launches VW-sponsored e-mobility shift 10.11.2021

The tiny island of Astypalea in Greece was a well-kept tourism secret until recently. Now German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) has launched a project that makes private and public transport go electric within five years.

The Old Venetian Port of Chania is lined with shops and restaurants, drawing many tourists. Alt text: One side of the Venetian port of Chania, Crete shines in the sunlight

Greece meets tourism target, prepares for next year 09.11.2021

On larger islands popular with tour operators, like Crete and Rhodes, September and October were busier than expected. Those in the industry wonder what 2022 will bring.

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Sri Lanka's Tourism Revival 08.11.2021

Sri Lanka has long dreamt of a place among the world’s top holiday destinations. The pandemic put those hopes on hold. Now its borders are open again, Sri Lanka wants to revive tourism. Is that possible in a pandemic?
BU: Seagrass meadows are important carbon sinks ALT: Diver examines the seagrass underwater in the Maldives

Saving precious seagrass meadows in the Maldives 02.11.2021

Vital marine ecosystems, seagrass meadows have for years been threatened by tourism and overdevelopment. Now conservationists are fighting to protect them for the future.

Touristen halten sich im Rahmen des Modellprojekts Sandbox am Patong Beach auf. Phuket lässt seit 1. Juli vollständig geimpfte Urlauber quarantänefrei auf die Insel. So auch eine 57-jährige Schweizerin, die tot aufgefunden worden war. Indizien deuteten darauf hin, dass sie zunächst vergewaltigt und dann ermordet worden sei, berichtete die Zeitung «Bangkok Post» unter Berufung auf die Polizei. (zu dpa Schweizerin tot auf Phuket entdeckt - Polizei ermittelt wegen Mordes) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Thailand reopens for tourists 01.11.2021

Thailand welcomes back tourists after 18 months of pandemic restrictions. Vaccinated holiday-makers from 60 countries deemed "low-risk" are allowed to enter the Asian country.
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 01.11.2021

World leaders meet in Glasgow to talk climate - Thailand reopens for tourists -California endures historic drought
ARCHIV 2014+++++Stadtansicht von Amsterdam, hier die Leuchtreklame an der Fassade eines Hauses in der Altstadt mit dem Eingang zu einem Coffeeshop, aufgenommen am 28.04.2011. Foto: Soeren Stache BG Bildergalerie zum Thema Amsterdam (c) picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache

Amsterdam cannabis cafes fear foreign tourist ban amid COVID recovery 01.11.2021

Authorities in one of Europe's most visited cities are eyeing a ban on pot for tourists as a way to cut down on rowdy travelers, but critics say such a measure could push the industry underground.
A couple watches as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt, from Tacande de Arriba, Spain, October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

La Palma hit by strongest quake since volcano eruption 31.10.2021

An earthquake has shaken the Spanish island of La Palma. No significant damage was reported, but scientists say it's another sign that the eruption won't end soon. It has already forced hundreds of residents to abandon their homes, but the natural spectacle is also attracting tourists.
Palmyra, SYRIA: A picture shows a camel in the historic town of Palmyra during the al-Badia festival, northeastern Damascus, 05 May 2007. The festival activities, held by the Ministry of Tourism, include horse and camel races, competition for the prettiest mare, art exhibitions and musical concerts. AFP PHOTO/LOUAI BESHARA (Photo credit should read LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images)

European travel agencies resume tours to Syria 30.10.2021

The tour guides say they're encouraging intercultural contacts. Their critics say they're helping normalize international relations with a murderous regime.
Residents watch as lava flows from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Officials say a volcano erupting for the past five weeks on the Spanish island of La Palma is more active than ever. New lava flows have emerged following a partial collapse of the crater and threaten to engulf previously unaffected areas. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Volcano tourism erupts on La Palma 29.10.2021

While some are fleeing the erupting volcano on the small Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, others are flying there precisely because of it. Stefanie Claudia Müller reports on an island torn between hardship and tourism.
A restored section at the site of a 7th century, 827 square meter (8900 square ft) mosaic that was opened to the public, at the Islamic archaeological site of Hisham Palace, north of the West Bank city of Jericho, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. One of the Occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites, home to one of the Islamic world's largest mosaics, has been fitted with a dome covering and an aerial walkway, after it underwent a Japanese funded multi million dollar project, that allows tourists to visit the site without damaging the mosaic and also to protects the ancient ruins from bad weather. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Restored ancient mosaic revealed at Jericho desert palace 29.10.2021

Hisham's Palace in the West Bank was recently renovated and is now opening to the public. Palestinians hope it will draw tourists.
Spanien, Madrid, September 2021 Madrid nach Coronavirus Pandemie.

Post-COVID tourism surges in Madrid 26.10.2021

Travelers looking for culture and nightlife have returned to Madrid, one of Europe's most visited cities. But the economic impact of the pandemic has some locals questioning the country's dependence on tourism revenue.

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 21: People sit outside at a restaurant near Brandenburg Gate for the first time this year during the coronavirus pandemic on May 21, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Authorities are easing lockdown measures across Germany, enabling restaurants to offer outdoor service, hotels to accommodate tourists, cultural institutions to perform and other activities to resume. Covid infection rates have been falling consistently and the national average is now below 80 per 100,000 over a seven-day period. Meanwhile the pace of vaccinations is still climbing, with approximately 40% of the population having received a first dose. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

What are the COVID entry rules for travelers to European countries? 25.10.2021

Many countries have eased restrictions on everyday life, making tourism possible again this autumn. DW Travel offers a brief recap of what rules apply in the EU.
Saint Mark’s square is the quietest I’ve ever seen it this evening. But at weekends, crowds of up to 80,000 a day descend on the city.

Can turnstiles save Venice from sinking? 22.10.2021

As visitor numbers continue to pick up, the local population keeps declining. Venice is still struggling to get on top of its overtourism problem.

Barcelonas meistbesuchte Attraktion ist die Basilika Sagrada Família. Foto: Jonas Martiny/DW Sept. 2021

Barcelona has high hopes for the return of mass tourism 17.10.2021

The Catalan capital is suffering from a sore lack of tourists. While city officials are calling for vacationers to return, critics of mass tourism find it difficult to make their voices heard.
DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Asia eases travel restrictions for tourists 15.10.2021

In the Asia-Pacific region 64 million people lost their livelihoods in the tourism sector. Now Thailand opens up for vaccinated visitors. For those depending on tourism this move doesn't come a moment too soon.

Show more articles