Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Worldwide travel for recreational, leisure, or business purposes is on the increase. It is an important economic factor.
In 2015 European nations occupied three of the world's top five places in destinations.Germany has the largest outbound tourist trade in the world, with Germans spending about €80 billion (89 billion $) annually to travel abroad (the United States is second), in spite of Germany being fourth in world in GDP and fourteenth in population. Germany also has the eighth largest inbound tourist trade, with receipts of around €24 billion.
An earthquake has shaken the Spanish island of La Palma. No significant damage was reported, but scientists say it's another sign that the eruption won't end soon. It has already forced hundreds of residents to abandon their homes, but the natural spectacle is also attracting tourists.