South Africa election 2024
News
05/20/2024
May 20, 2024
South Africa: Top court bars ex-President Zuma from election
05/16/2024
May 16, 2024
South Africa asks ICJ to halt Israel's Rafah offensive
Reports & Analysis
South Africa tackles racial inequality
South Africa tackles racial inequality
South Africa is still dealing with the legacy of racism 30 years after the end of apartheid.
Society
05/27/2024
May 27, 2024
01:23 min
Do South African youths still trust political parties?
Do South African youths still trust political parties?
In this Street Debate we are in the Johannesburg township of Soweto to discuss the elections.
Politics
05/27/2024
May 27, 2024
09:22 min
How South Africa is working to become a new global player
How South Africa is working to become a new global player
South Africa isn't just the strongest industrial nation on the continent, it's also making a diplomatic name for itself.
Politics
05/26/2024
May 26, 2024
SA elections: What if the ANC loses its majority?
SA elections: What if the ANC loses its majority?
Millions of South Africans head to the polls on May 29 in general elections with the stakes very high.
Politics
05/24/2024
May 24, 2024
02:54 min
Is South Africa's Democratic Alliance a threat to the ANC?
Is South Africa's Democratic Alliance a threat to the ANC?
DW's Dianne Hawker traveled to Cape Town to look at the party’s record and what it has to offer.
Politics
05/23/2024
May 23, 2024
02:58 min
How Nelson Mandela's ANC came to rule South Africa
How Nelson Mandela's ANC came to rule South Africa
The African National Congress has ruled in South Africa for 30 years, since the end of apartheid.
Politics
05/23/2024
May 23, 2024
02:30 min
In the spotlight
South Africa's apartheid-era victims demand reparations
Thirty years after the end of apartheid, dozens of protesters have set up camp in Johannesburg, demanding reparations.
Politics
05/01/2024
May 1, 2024
South Africa: Zuma's MK party surges amid ANC struggles
Will South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma run for president on behalf of a new political organization?
Politics
04/12/2024
April 12, 2024
South Africa's Jews troubled by ANC government
South Africa accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. This puts it at odds with its very own Jewish community.
Conflicts
02/26/2024
February 26, 2024
What is third-party intervention at the ICJ?
Germany says it will intervene on Israel's behalf at the International Court of Justice. Here's what that means.
Law and Justice
01/19/2024
January 19, 2024
Will BRICS expansion set a new agenda for the Global South?
The five-nation bloc is expanding, and so is its influence. Can the alliance challenge Western political dominance?
Politics
12/29/2023
December 29, 2023
Meet 2 South Africans confronting anti-immigrant violence
DW meets two young people who have turned their backs on the xenophobia that is rife in South Africa.
Migration
12/14/2023
December 14, 2023
05:28 min