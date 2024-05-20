South Africa election 2024

  1. Skip to content
May 20, 2024

South Africa: Top court bars ex-President Zuma from election

May 16, 2024

South Africa asks ICJ to halt Israel's Rafah offensive

Skip next section Reports & Analysis

Reports & Analysis

Südafrika Der brennenden North-Western University in Mahikeng

South Africa tackles racial inequality

South Africa tackles racial inequality

South Africa is still dealing with the legacy of racism 30 years after the end of apartheid.
SocietyMay 27, 202401:23 min
DW The 77 Percent | SA Election Street Debate

Do South African youths still trust political parties?

Do South African youths still trust political parties?

In this Street Debate we are in the Johannesburg township of Soweto to discuss the elections.
PoliticsMay 27, 202409:22 min
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (center) gathers with other BRICS leaders

How South Africa is working to become a new global player

How South Africa is working to become a new global player

South Africa isn't just the strongest industrial nation on the continent, it's also making a diplomatic name for itself.
PoliticsMay 26, 2024
Südafrika | Wahlen 2024

SA elections: What if the ANC loses its majority?

SA elections: What if the ANC loses its majority?

Millions of South Africans head to the polls on May 29 in general elections with the stakes very high.
PoliticsMay 24, 202402:54 min
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen behind a lectern

Is South Africa's Democratic Alliance a threat to the ANC?

Is South Africa's Democratic Alliance a threat to the ANC?

DW's Dianne Hawker traveled to Cape Town to look at the party’s record and what it has to offer.
PoliticsMay 23, 202402:58 min
1986 File photo of a police operation in a township

How Nelson Mandela's ANC came to rule South Africa

How Nelson Mandela's ANC came to rule South Africa

The African National Congress has ruled in South Africa for 30 years, since the end of apartheid.
PoliticsMay 23, 202402:30 min
In the spotlight

Elderly people sit on the ground

South Africa's apartheid-era victims demand reparations

Thirty years after the end of apartheid, dozens of protesters have set up camp in Johannesburg, demanding reparations.
PoliticsMay 1, 2024
Jacob Zuma addresses supporters

South Africa: Zuma's MK party surges amid ANC struggles

Will South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma run for president on behalf of a new political organization?
PoliticsApril 12, 2024
Joel Back stands outside his supermarket in front of a wall covered in posters with the names and pictures of hostages abducted by Hamas

South Africa's Jews troubled by ANC government

South Africa accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. This puts it at odds with its very own Jewish community.
ConflictsFebruary 26, 2024
The International Court of Justice in The Hague

What is third-party intervention at the ICJ?

Germany says it will intervene on Israel's behalf at the International Court of Justice. Here's what that means.
Law and JusticeJanuary 19, 2024
Vladimir Putin addresses the BRICS summit in August 2023

Will BRICS expansion set a new agenda for the Global South?

The five-nation bloc is expanding, and so is its influence. Can the alliance challenge Western political dominance?
PoliticsDecember 29, 2023
Two people speak through a window with a metal grate

Meet 2 South Africans confronting anti-immigrant violence

DW meets two young people who have turned their backs on the xenophobia that is rife in South Africa.
MigrationDecember 14, 202305:28 min