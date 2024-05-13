What are the implications of Amazon's South Africa launch?

BusinessSouth AfricaWhat are the implications of Amazon's South Africa launch?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessSouth AfricaGeorge Okach | Isaac Kaledzi | Chrispin Mwakideu05/13/2024May 13, 2024Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce company, has launched in South Africa. That should be good news — but not everyone is excited, as there are fears it could also lead to the collapse of local online retailers.https://p.dw.com/p/4fj4bAdvertisement