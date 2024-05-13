  1. Skip to content
What are the implications of Amazon's South Africa launch?

George Okach | Isaac Kaledzi | Chrispin Mwakideu
May 13, 2024

Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce company, has launched in South Africa. That should be good news — but not everyone is excited, as there are fears it could also lead to the collapse of local online retailers.

