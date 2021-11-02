Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Switzerland, a wealthy Alpine state in Central Europe, was founded in 1291 and has four official languages. Its system of government is based on direct democracy and a tradition of political and military neutrality.
The country joined the United Nations in 2002. Geneva is the seat of the European headquarters of the UN and many other inter-governmental and international non-governmental organizations. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Switzerland.
The EU infectious disease prevention body warned of the delta variant, urging faster vaccinations. Merkel says she wants EU quarantine rules, and Switzerland will lift safety measures Saturday. Follow DW for the latest.