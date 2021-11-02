Visit the new DW website

Switzerland

Switzerland, a wealthy Alpine state in Central Europe, was founded in 1291 and has four official languages. Its system of government is based on direct democracy and a tradition of political and military neutrality.

The country joined the United Nations in 2002. Geneva is the seat of the European headquarters of the UN and many other inter-governmental and international non-governmental organizations. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Switzerland.

epa04854344 FIFA President Joseph 'Sepp' Blatter reacts during a press conference following the extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, 20 July 2015. During the extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee meeting the agenda for the elective Congress for the FIFA-presidency will be finalised and approved. The congress will take place on 26th February 2016. EPA/ENNIO LEANZA | R: Former head of European football association UEFA Michel Platini leaves a judicial police station where he was detained for questioning over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament, in Nanterre, France June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Ex-FIFA bosses Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini charged with fraud in Switzerland 02.11.2021

The two ex-bosses of the international and European soccer bodies are facing corruption charges.
IT Security Wissenschaftler trainieren im Raum Cyber Range im Cybersicherheitszentrum Athene, wie eingeschleuste Erpresser-Programme (Ransomware) unschädlich gemacht werden können. Der wieder gestiegene Umfang von Cyberangriffen auf Firmen, Behörden und medizinische Einrichtungen zeigen nach Einschätzung von Spezialversicherern den oft nachlässigen Umgang mit Hacking-Gefahren. (zu dpa «Versicherer: Schutz vor Hackerattacken überfordert viele Firmen noch») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Europol identifies 12 members of global cybercrime gang after raids 29.10.2021

A dozen suspects were targeted in Ukraine and Switzerland after carrying out "aggressive" attacks against critical infrastructure. More than 1,800 people in 71 countries were affected by their actions.
TOPSHOT - Members of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) community take part in the Zurich Pride on September 4, 2021 ahead of a nationwide votation on the marriage for all. - Swiss citizens are due to vote on September 26, 2021 to determine whether the right to marry should be extended to same-sex couples or not. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Swiss vote 'yes' to same-sex marriage 26.09.2021

Swiss same-sex couples have won the right to marry after voters overwhelmingly backed its legalization in a referendum. The vote was brought about by conservative politicians opposed to LGBTQ+ marriages.
People from Afghanistan walk with their belongings as they cross into Pakistan at the 'Friendship Gate' crossing point, in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Saeed Ali Achakzai

UN Afghanistan donor conference raises $1 billion with crisis looming 13.09.2021

Funding for aid programs in Afghanistan has dried up since the Taliban takeover and experts have warned of an impending humanitarian crisis. The UN had originally aimed for $600 million in funding.

August 5, 2021, Seattle, Washington, USA: As outbreaks the delta variant of the coronavirus ravage communities, record number of travelers are taking to the skies at SeattleÃ¢â¬â¢s SeaTac International Airport. A mask mandate is still in place for all US airports and on all flights. (Credit Image: Â© Gregg Brekke/ZUMA Press Wire

US raises COVID risk level for travel to Germany, 8 other countries 31.08.2021

The US listed Switzerland, Canada and Germany among high-risk countries "due to a high level of COVID-19." The decision comes as the EU calls for reimposing restrictions on American tourists.
Police tape cordons off the area where a woman was found dead a day earlier at a secluded spot on the southern island of Phuket, Thailand, on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thai authorities have ordered heightened security measures on the resort island of Phuket after the discovery of the body of a 57-year-old Swiss tourist amid signs of foul play, officials said Friday. (AP Photo)

Thai police arrest suspect over death of Swiss woman 07.08.2021

The 57-year-old Swiss tourist was found covered by a sheet near a waterfall on the island of Phuket. After launching an extensive investigation, authorities have now detained a suspect.
PHUKET, THAILAND - APRIL 21: Street food vendors are seen waiting for customers from across the empty road at Patong Beach, one of the most popular beaches for visitors of Phuket on April 21, 2021 in Phuket, Thailand. Thailand's tourism-driven economy has been battered by the country's borders being closed for a prolonged period, and a recent rise in Covid-19 cases has caused further concern as the government imposed fresh restrictions to control the outbreak. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)

Thailand: Swiss woman found dead at waterfall in Phuket 06.08.2021

The 57-year-old Swiss woman was found covered in a black sheet near a waterfall. Thai authorities have boosted security on the island of Phuket.
Menschen sitzen auf der Piazza Grande während der ehemaligen Festivalpräsidenten Luciano Giudici auf der Leinwand am Prefestival des 74. Internationalen Filmfestivals in Locarno. Das 74. Internationale Filmfestival wird am 04.08.2021 eröffnet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Locarno Film Festival to go ahead despite COVID 03.08.2021

One of the most important film festivals alongside Cannes, Berlin and Venice is set to begin in Locarno, Switzerland. Around 8,000 visitors are expected to attend.
14.07.2021 Durch Starkregen kam es zu einem Erdrutsch. Die Straße wurde gesperrt. Altena, Deutschland

Germany: Severe storms, rainfall wreak havoc 14.07.2021

Heavy rain has caused chaos in some parts of Germany and neighboring Switzerland. A fireman has been killed and at least two people are missing, presumed drowned.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Quarter Final - Switzerland v Spain - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - July 2, 2021 Spain's Jordi Alba and teammates react during a penalty shootout Pool via REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev

Euro 2020: Spanish machine rolls on to dash Swiss dream 02.07.2021

Spain have reached the final four of the European Championship with a shootout victory over Switzerland. The Swiss had threatened to pull off another shock after their victory over France, but Spain make the last four.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - France v Switzerland - National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania - June 29, 2021 France's Kylian Mbappe reacts after his shot is saved by Switzerland's Yann Sommer during the penalty shoot-out Pool via REUTERS/Justin Setterfield

Euro 2020: Colossal shock as favorites France fall to Switzerland 28.06.2021

France, the world champions and pre-tournament favorites, are out. Kylian Mbappe missed the crucial spot-kick in a late-night penalty shootout against Switzerland, who enjoyed the greatest victory in their history.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), dealing with the new COVID-19 Coronavirus, is pictured on March 3, 2020 in Solna, Sweden. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

Coronavirus digest: Delta variant could make up 90% of Europe's infections 23.06.2021

The EU infectious disease prevention body warned of the delta variant, urging faster vaccinations. Merkel says she wants EU quarantine rules, and Switzerland will lift safety measures Saturday. Follow DW for the latest.
Italy's midfielder Matteo Pessina (C) celebrates the first goal with teammates during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Italy and Wales at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on June 20, 2021. (Photo by ALBERTO LINGRIA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO LINGRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Euro 2020: Italy maintain perfect record, Wales sneak through 20.06.2021

Italy have finished top of Group A after a 1-0 win over Wales, who reach the last 16 nevertheless. Switzerland remain likely to go through as one of the best third-placed teams following victory over Turkey in Baku.
The criminal court in Bellinzona, Switzerland on Thursday, October 10, 2013. The Swiss court found guilty Jiri Divis, Antonin Kolacek, Marek Cmejla, Petr Kraus and Oldrich Klimecky, Czech managers of the MUS coal-mining company, of fraud and money laundering. Kraus and Kolacek were immediately arrested. The rest were not present in the courtroom. Belgian Jacques de Groote, aged 86, was only sentenced to a financial penalty. The court meted out the sentences of 16 to 52 months to them. Kolacek was sentenced to four years and four months in prison, Klimecky to three years and one month, Kraus to three years, including one year and four months in prison, Divis to three years and ten months in prison and Cmejla to four years in prison. All the defendants were sentenced to high financial penalties with a two-year postponement. (CTK Photo/Katerina Sulova)

Liberian ex-warlord sentenced to 20 years in Swiss case 18.06.2021

Alieu Kosiah is the first Liberian to be convicted of war crimes committed in Liberia. He commanded a group that perpetrated grave atrocities, the Swiss federal court finds.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ *** 09.05.21 *** Piräus, Attika, Griechenland - Momentaufnahme am Votsalakia Strand von Piräus am 9. Mai 2021.

Coronavirus: Germany drops Greece, France from travel risk list 18.06.2021

People entering Germany from popular holiday destinations such as France, Switzerland and Greece will no longer have to quarantine or show a negative COVID test.
RECHTS: 6551342 21.05.2021 U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in the Cross Hall of the White House, in Washington, DC, the United States. Stringer / Sputnik LINKS: Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses a press conference with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the residence of the prime minister office in Budapest on October 30, 2019. - The Russian President is on brief visit to Hungary having talks with the Hungarian prime minister. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden in Geneva for tense summit with Putin 16.06.2021

The US president, fresh from G7, NATO and EU summits, will meet his Russian counterpart in Switzerland for face-to-face talks. Despite tensions, the US and Russia say they want more "stable" bilateral relations.
