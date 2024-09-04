Swiss pensioners win European climate case

ClimateEuropeSwiss pensioners win European climate caseTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateEuropeBeatrice Christofaro | Louise Osborne04/09/2024April 9, 2024The European Court of Human Rights has ruled in favor of Swiss pensioners that their government's failure to act on climate change violated their human rights. It is a landmark decision that could influence legislation across Europe.https://p.dw.com/p/4eafqAdvertisement