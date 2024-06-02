  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas conflictWar in UkraineExtreme weather
ClimateEurope

EU's solar industry in crisis despite new 2040 climate goals

Louise Osborne | Karl Harenbrock
February 6, 2024

In a new bid to achieve net-zero emissions, the European Union plans to rely heavily on renewable energy — but the bloc's solar industry is struggling to compete with heavily subsidized rivals from China and the US. DW reports.

https://p.dw.com/p/4c6SB
Skip next section Similar stories from Europe

Similar stories from Europe

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission building in Brussel

Fears of populist surge ahead of 2024 EU elections

As EU citizens head to the polls later this year, many fear far-right populists could make gains across the bloc.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202403:00 min
People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
The yellow stars of the EU flag are superimposed over a montage of various people's faces

The EU explained: What are its core values?

Ideals of peace, human rights and democracy are supposed to form the bedrock of the European Union's values.
SocietyNovember 26, 202301:24 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Climate from Europe

More on Climate from Europe

Europe map with plains and short destinations

Are short-haul flight bans just nonsense?

Some countries in Europe have begun to ban short-haul flights to cut their emissions. Will others follow?
ClimateAugust 25, 202309:33 min
Skip next section More on Climate from around the world

More on Climate from around the world

The chemical element sulfur

The stinky pollution nobody is talking about

Did you know, that the chemical element sulfur is a main driver of acid rain and also a major pollutant present in coal?
ClimateSeptember 22, 202309:56 min
Shopping cart with many technical devices

Do we need degrowth to save ourselves and the planet?

Climate activists and policy makers argue that reducing global economic activity is the only way to save the planet.
ClimateJune 29, 202311:47 min
A person points to an image from a weather satellite on a computer screen

Making rain to fight drought in Niger

Farmers are delighted with the new initiative, but flooding in some parts of the country has caused the loss of life.
ClimateSeptember 1, 202202:29 min
Show more