Renewable energy

Whether wind, solar or hydropower, renewable energy is booming worldwide

Renewables are big business around the world - and usually good for the environment, particularly for preventing further climate change. Although even "green" power often has an ecological cost. And how to make renewable sources of energy work around the world? DW presents content around the topic of renewables.

When was the photo taken: July 22 Where was the photo taken: MMI mine near Radnevo Caption: Workers at the Troyanovo mine near Radnevo.

Is Bulgaria ready to give up coal? 10.11.2021

Under pressure from the European Union, Bulgaria has finally committed to giving up coal. But miners fear that the country has failed to plan for a transition to greener jobs.
DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 03.11.2021

Green Finance or Greenwashing? - Turbine Technology - A380 Returns
Hywind Scotland, the worlds first floating wind farm, operated by Equinor

Equinor's ocean-going floating wind turbines 03.11.2021

Wind power is one of the major sustainable solutions for power production in the climate crisis. Now Equinor has shown output is better and more sustainable on the high seas, opening up entirely new possibilities.

Picture taken on September 30, 2014, in the city of Cobija, Pando, northern Bolivia, of a photovoltaic solar plant, which will produce 5MW reaching cover the entire north of the country. Denmark participated in 55 percent of the project investment. AFP PHOTO/Aizar Raldes / AFP PHOTO / AIZAR RALDES (Photo credit should read AIZAR RALDES/AFP/Getty Images)

Bolivia steps up move to renewable energies 29.10.2021

Bolivia currently generates nearly two thirds of its electricity from fossil fuels. But now it's promoting renewables so they'll account for the vast majority of its energy in just a few years' time.
Heute schon getankt Steigende Kraftstoffpreise an der Tankstelle. München Bayern Deutschland *** Today already refueled Rising fuel prices at the gas station Munich Bavaria Germany Copyright: xRolfxPossx

Opinion: Will energy become unaffordable? 23.10.2021

The rates for electricity, gas and fuel are skyrocketing. German consumers are already rubbing their eyes in disbelief. And there's little to suggest it will improve anytime soon, writes DW's Henrik Böhme.
epa03924447 A handout picture provided by the Mexican state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) on 25 October 2013 shows one of its platform in the Mexican state of Tabasco. Pemex lost 92.584 million Mexican pesos (7.121 million US dollars) during the first nine months of 2013, reported the company on 25 October 2013. Pemex made 31.361 Mexican pesos (2.412 million dollars) in the same period on 2012. EPA/PEMEX / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY |

Mexico's 'huge step backwards' on energy — and the environment 15.10.2021

Mexico's government wants to reverse the privatization of the energy sector that began in 2013, in order to provide stable prices. But critics say taxpayers and the environment will have to pay the price.
strommast, stromleitung, hochspannung, stromausfall, hochspannun; strommast; stromleitung; hochspannung; stromausfall; hochspannungsmast; stromtransport; überlandleitung; leitung; windkraft; windrad; windenergie; wind; energie; winter; baum; eisig; frost; frostig; gefroren; jahreszeit; kalt; schnee; vereist; reif; rauhreif; energieerzeugung; energiewirtschaft; generator; rotor; strom; ökostrom; energiepolitik; ökologie; ökologisch; erneuerbare; ressourcen; regenerative; technik; technologie; elektrik; elektrisch; elektrizität; feld © 2008 by Reinhold Foeger jr.

Energy crisis: Harsh winter would add fuel to climate change fire 29.09.2021

Energy prices are soaring globally. Consumers are not amused, and some European politicians are trying to instrumentalize the crisis. It could get worse, especially in case of a cold winter in the northern hemisphere .

Solaranlage und Windrad vor blauem Himmel | solar plant and wind power plant against blue sky | Verwendung weltweit

World leaders pledge $400 billion to boost clean energy and renewables 25.09.2021

Political and business leaders have committed more than $400 billion to the expansion of renewable and clean energy, the UN announced. They also vowed to dramatically expand access to electricity in developing nations.
Braunkohlekraftwerk Neurath, Bloecke F und G, groesste Kraftwerk in Deutschland, Deutschland, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Grevenbroich | Neurath Power Station, BoA 2 and 3, largest power station in Germany, Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia, Grevenbroich

European energy prices skyrocket amid gas crunch 16.09.2021

Europe is teetering on the edge of an energy crisis as prices skyrocket across the continent. Governments are stepping in to curtail prices, fearing the growing burden on households will threaten the economic recovery.

Malawi man brings electricity to his village 08.09.2021

In many parts of Africa, electricity is pure luxury. There’s a lack of power infrastructure, especially in rural areas. In Malawi, a 38-year-old self-taught engineer has taken matters into his own hands.
Asia's largest solar popwer station, the Gujarat Solar Park, in Gujarat, India. It has an installed capacity of 1000 MW. Here workers wash dust off the panels to increase their efficiency. | Verwendung weltweit

4 ways to make solar panels more sustainable 17.08.2021

Solar panels provide the largest and cheapest source of renewable energy. But there is still room to reduce the high emissions created when building solar power infrastructure.

Was: Fabian Karthaus: Landwirt, Elektrotechniker und begeistert von Photovoltaik. Er betreibt eine Beerenplantage unter Photovoltaikmodulen. Die Kombination vom Anbau unter Modulen, die sogenannte Agri-Photovoltaik gilt als sehr zukunftsweisend weltweit und wird in immer mehr Ländern praktiziert. Fotograf: Gero Rueter Wo: Bei Paderborn Aufnahmedatum: Mai 2021

Farmers reap double benefits with solar power in fields 14.08.2021

Solar panels generate electricity in the fields, helping both farmers and climate protection. DW visits a German solar farm — and looks at other places this combination is paying off. How widely can agrovoltaics spread?
Sternhausen, Scherg (Acipenser stellatus), Portraet, Oesterreich | starry sturgeon, stellate sturgeon, sevruga (Acipenser stellatus), portrait, Austria

Hydropower dams threaten Georgia's haven for endangered sturgeon 11.08.2021

Sturgeon are among the world's most threatened species. A new hydropower project threatens one of their last breeding grounds in Georgia's Rioni River.

Beschreibung: The Siemens Gamesa factory in the northern English port city of Hull has been manufacturing wind turbine blades since it opened at the end of 2016. (Darf nur in Zusammenhang mit Global Ideas Bericht verwendet warden) Schlagworte: Global Ideas, Umwelt, Windenergie, Europa, Brexit Urheber: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Zeit: Unbekannt (aber irgendwann in 2017) Ort: Hull, UK

Siemens Gamesa analyzes disappointing results 04.08.2021

The CFO of Siemens Energy, Maria Ferraro, has said the German firm's wind-turbine subsidiary, Siemens Gamesa, faces "operational excellence issues" that need addressing after disappointing quarterly results.
Hier verdichten. Unterkannte des Fotos bitte die Hofanlage. Rechter Rand vom Bild die grüne Biogasanlage. Im Hintergrund sieht man dann die Windanlagen links Sprakebüll: Landwirtschaftlicher Betrieb, Biogasanlage und Firmensitz von Sonnenenergie Andresen GmbH. Im Hintergrund Wind und Solarparks von Sprakebüll Stichwörter: Sprakebüll, Solarenergie; Photovoltaik, Fotovoltaik Quelle: SEA, Rechtefrei

Sprakebüll: A German village embraces a solar future 02.08.2021

While Germany mulls over better solutions for a climate-friendly future, one northern village has already made the transition. And its residents say the benefits are worth every penny. DW pays a visit to Sprakebüll.
Windenergieanlage auf einer Bergehalde, dahinter das EON Steinkohlekraftwerk Scholven, Gelsenkirchen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

How much power will Germany need for its energy revolution? 01.07.2021

Germany intends to become climate-neutral. The big questions is just how much wind and solar power that will require. But it's difficult to figure out how much power the country will actually need in the next decade.
