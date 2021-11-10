Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Whether wind, solar or hydropower, renewable energy is booming worldwide
Renewables are big business around the world - and usually good for the environment, particularly for preventing further climate change. Although even "green" power often has an ecological cost. And how to make renewable sources of energy work around the world? DW presents content around the topic of renewables.
Political and business leaders have committed more than $400 billion to the expansion of renewable and clean energy, the UN announced. They also vowed to dramatically expand access to electricity in developing nations.