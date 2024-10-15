Solar panel recycling: A hidden goldmine of raw materials?

InnovationGermanySolar panel recycling: A hidden goldmine of raw materials?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoInnovationGermanyMarkus Böhnisch10/15/2024October 15, 2024Companies in Germany are recovering valuable materials like silicon and silver from defective solar panels instead of shipping them abroad. These materials are short supply, so keeping them in the country is becoming crucial.https://p.dw.com/p/4ldlsAdvertisement