Solar panel recycling: A hidden goldmine of raw materials?

Markus Böhnisch
October 15, 2024

Companies in Germany are recovering valuable materials like silicon and silver from defective solar panels instead of shipping them abroad. These materials are short supply, so keeping them in the country is becoming crucial.

