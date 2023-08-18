  1. Skip to content
How to use the ocean as a giant battery

Kai Steinecke
August 18, 2023

There is a way to harvest energy 24/7 from our oceans, through a technology called ocean thermal energy conversion. It would help provide reliable renewable energy, especially for vulnerable islands in tropical regions. The basic technology has been around for hundreds of years already. So, why hasn't it caught on?

DW "Planet A" Key Visual Composite

Planet A

We're destroying our environment at an alarming rate. But it doesn't need to be this way. Planet A explores the shift towards an eco-friendly world and challenges our ideas about what dealing with climate change means.

