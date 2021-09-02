Visit the new DW website

Innovation

If we want to stop global heating, we need more efficient technology as well as coolants that protect the climate. How many smart ideas are there already?

In order to reduce CO2 emissions worldwide, we need to use climate-friendly technologies. Industry plays a crucial role. When companies save energy, their costs fall and they become more competetive. But each individual can make improvements, by doing such things as insulating the facade of a house or using modern, energy-saving household goods. CO2 is not the only climate-damaging gas to be avoided. Fluorinated gases, so-called F-gases, whose global-warming potential is as much as 20,000 times higher than that of carbon dioxide, are contained in many old refrigerators and air conditoning units. Professional disposal of these old units and replacement with alternatives that use natural coolants is particularly important.

Die zukünftigen Bewohner bauen im nachhaltigen Wohnprojekt Solano Trindade ihre Wohnungen selbst – mit ökologischen Bautechniken. Ort: Wohnprojekt Solano Trindade, Duque de Caxias, Brasilien. Fotografin: Bianca Kopsch. Datum: August 2021

Rio de Janeiro: From homeless to home builder 02.09.2021

In the Brazilian megacity Rio de Janeiro, accommodation is scarce and often unaffordable. A sustainable housing project is tackling the crisis by involving people in building their own homes.
Indonesia Java | Global Ideas: Regenwasser Priester

Indonesia's water priest 18.08.2021

Privatization means cheap drinking water is no longer a given in Indonesia. In Central Java, a priest has found a solution by helping his village collect rainwater.

Touristen stehen vor dem Parthenon-Tempel auf der Akropolis in der griechischen Hauptstadt Athen, aufgenommen am 03.06.2009. Foto: Peter Zimmermann +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Could bacteria help save historic buildings from environmental damage? 14.06.2021

Limestone, the raw material for many iconic monuments and cultural treasures, is facing damage through climate change and air pollution. 
Henry Othieno (links), einer der beiden Mitbegründer von Tusafishe, pflanzt Bäume mit Schülern der St. Bruno Secondary School, Ggoli, südlich von Ugandas Hauptstadt Kampala. Tusafishe ist ein ugandisches Sozialunternehmen, das gegen durch Wasser übertragene Krankheiten und den Klimawandel kämpft. Es stellt ökologische Filter herstellt, die verschmutztes Wasser mit Hilfe von Granitsand reinigen. So muss Wasser nicht mehr abgekocht werden, um krankmachende Keime abzutöten. So wird Holzkohle eingespart und damit CO2. Außerdem pflanzen sie Bäume und erziehen junge Menschen zum Umweltschutz. Foto: Julius Mugambwa

Deforestation in Africa: Water filters save trees in Uganda  05.05.2021

With clean water scarce in the country, locals use wood and coal to boil and sterilize it. A new climate-friendly filter system hopes to change that.
Bei schönstem Frühlingswetter blüht am 17.04.2014 in Wernigerode (Sachsen-Anhalt) der Löwenzahn. Foto: Matthias Bein/ZB

Could rubber from dandelions make tires more sustainable? 10.03.2021

The Russian dandelion helped supply the Allied forces with rubber through the Second World War. Now, tire makers are hoping it could make a commercial comeback.

Susan Astorga arbeitet als Müllsortiererin in Costa Rica, die Erlöse aus dem Verkauf von recycelbarem Material an Firmen kann sie behalten. Fotografin: Kaja Döhne/DW

Keeping water clean and waste-free in Costa Rica 04.03.2021

With most of its energy coming from renewables, the country has become a model for environmental protection. Now it is setting its sights on improving garbage management.

Bildnummer: 52650280 Datum: 31.07.2008 Copyright: imago/Bernhard Classen Computerplatinen liegen auf einem Haufen auf einem Recyclinghof in Hamburg, Objekte , Highlight; 2008, Hamburg, Deutschland, Elektromüll, Schrott, Elektroschrott, Recycling, Elektronikschrott, Müllhalde, Elektronik, Platinen; , quer, Kbdig, Totale, Abfallwirtschaft, Wirtschaft, , Müll, Oekologie, , Europa Bildnummer 52650280 Date 31 07 2008 Copyright Imago Bernhard Classen Computer boards lie on a Clusters on a Recycling in Hamburg Objects Highlight 2008 Hamburg Germany Electrical waste Scrap Electrical scrap Recycling Electronic scrap Dump Electronics Boards horizontal Kbdig long shot Waste management Economy Garbage Ecology Europe

Is it time to rent, not buy, electronics? 28.12.2020

E-waste is a growing problem. But if manufacturers kept ownership of their products and leased them to us, recycling could make good business sense.

Ein Bhujal Jankaar übermittelt Daten an die Wissenschaftler. Ein indischer Mann steht im Schatten von Bäumen und tippt etwas in sein Mobiltelefon (c) Manish Mehta/DW

India's young water experts quench thirst of parched communities 21.12.2020

Groundwater is an essential resource for farmers but is scarce in arid regions of India. Some village residents have teamed up with universities to keep the water flowing and crops growing.

Urheber: DW Ort: Manila Zeit: November, 2020 Beschreibung: Metro Manilas Verkehr ist mit 12 Millionen Menschen völlig überlastet. Schon jetzt drängt sich Stoßstange an Stoßstange durch den Verkehr. Veraltete Fahrzeuge stoßen zu viel Co2 aus, die Grenzwerte sind längst überschritten. Ein schlecht ausgebauter öffentlicher Nahverkehr verschlimmert die Situation. Denn die meisten Philippinos nutzen Privatfahrzeuge, um sich von A nach B zu bewegen. (Es handelt sich um Screenshots aus dem Global Ideas Beitrag)

Electric vehicles: Beating traffic and pollution in metro Manila 16.12.2020

Polluted air and traffic jams are an everyday reality in Pasig, a city in metropolitan Manila. Can Pasig become a role model for others by opting for cleaner, green transport?
29.03.2020, Berlin: Ein weggeworfener Mundschutz liegt auf einem Gehweg an einer Straße in Steglitz. In der Corona-Krise benutzen viele Menschen beim Gang zur Apotheke, zum Arzt oder beim Einkaufen einen Mundschutz. Dieser wird dann nach Benutzung manchmal einfach achtlos weggeworfen. Foto: Wolfram Steinberg/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus: Can we make our masks fully eco-friendly? 24.11.2020

With face masks littering the environment, the search is on for sustainable solutions. Could they be recycled into new products? Or might masks made from organic materials cut pandemic pollution?
Diverse teams of students working against the clock aim to come up with solutions to environmental problems. Ort: Santa Kruz Zeit: Januar 2020 Credit: CruzHacks team

Hackathons: An inclusive way to tackle the climate crisis? 08.04.2020

Can an eclectic mix of hundreds of students brought together to work against the clock come up with technological solutions to the world's environmental problems?
29/01/2020 Bags of tea leaves in a factory in Kenya.

Bioenergy in Kenya: Making tea production sustainable 20.02.2020

Tea production is a key industry in Kenya, where millions of people depend on it for a living. Can waste from sugarcane make processing the crop more environmentally friendly?

ARCHIV - Eine Frau hält ein Glas Rotwein in der Hand (undatiertes Foto). - Im April 2008 wird plötzlich bekannt, dass Millionen von Flaschen günstiger Italo-Rebsäfte mit krebserregenden Stoffen versetzt wurden. Gleichzeitig ist auch der weltberühmte «Brunello di Montalcino» wegen Betruges ins Visier der Ermittler gerückt. Das, was seit Freitag (04.04.2008) durch den Blätterwald des Landes rauscht, ist nicht nur eine Erschütterung für den Sektor, sondern kommt einem Erdbeben gleich. Foto: Claudio Onorati +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Making Chilean wine with the power of the sun 28.11.2019

As droughts and rising temperatures hit food producers in Chile, some small and medium businesses are switching to renewable power and learning about energy efficiency.

Die mehr als 20 Jahre alten Pumpen in der Trinkwasser – Pump-Station Madaba. Diese Pumpen verbrauchen sehr viel Strom und sollen jetzt durch die energiesparenden Pumpen der GIZ ersetzt werden. Die beiden Herren im Bild sind links der Chef der Wasserbetriebe von Madaba und rechts ein leitender Techniker.

Green pumps for Jordan's water 21.12.2018

Jordan goes to great lengths to get water to its people. It's a dry country that requires a lot of power and the water still doesn't always reach its destination. New technology could be the solution.

Environmental friendly houses – new home in Moldova 07.12.2018

The former Soviet Republic of Moldova – one of the poorest countries in Europe – relies heavily on Russia for its energy needs. A German NGO is helping increase the country’s energy efficiency, starting with the residential sector.
