Innovation

If we want to stop global heating, we need more efficient technology as well as coolants that protect the climate. How many smart ideas are there already?

In order to reduce CO2 emissions worldwide, we need to use climate-friendly technologies. Industry plays a crucial role. When companies save energy, their costs fall and they become more competetive. But each individual can make improvements, by doing such things as insulating the facade of a house or using modern, energy-saving household goods. CO2 is not the only climate-damaging gas to be avoided. Fluorinated gases, so-called F-gases, whose global-warming potential is as much as 20,000 times higher than that of carbon dioxide, are contained in many old refrigerators and air conditoning units. Professional disposal of these old units and replacement with alternatives that use natural coolants is particularly important.