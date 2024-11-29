Germany: Three-armed robot conductor makes debut in Dresden

LifestyleGermanyGermany: Three-armed robot conductor makes debut in DresdenTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLifestyleGermanyAnnika Sost11/29/2024November 29, 2024The three-armed robot conducts an orchestra to show off the latest advances in robot technology — a project by the Dresden Symphony Orchestra and TU Dresden. The project offers new perspectives on the musical collaboration of humans and machines.https://p.dw.com/p/4nZvwAdvertisement