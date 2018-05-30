Visit the new DW website

Rock am Ring

The legendary German rock music festival was held at the famous old racetrack Nürburgring from 1985 until 2014. Following two years at the Mendig airport, it returns to the old venue in 2017.

Each year in early June, tens of thousands of visitors make their way to the three-day festival, where over a period of three decades, Joe Cocker, David Bowie, Udo Lindenberg, Bryan Adams, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Bon Jovi, Guns N'Roses, Rammstein, Die Toten Hosen and other top acts have appeared. Tents, beer and mud in the obligatory bad weather are all part of the festival feeling of this multi-stage event in the Eifel Mountains of western Germany.

03.06.2017 Rockfans stehen am 03.06.2017 in Nürburg (Rheinland-Pfalz) während des Auftritts der Band «Broilers» vor der Hauptbühne des Musikfestivals Rock am Ring. Foto: Thomas Frey/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

10 tips for summer festivals in Europe 30.05.2018

Getting together and having fun — during the summer, thousands travel to music festivals across Europe. There is something for all tastes, from heavy metal, rock, pop and jazz, to classical music.

Rock am Ring 2017 - Festivalbesucher

Ready to rock again after terror scare at Rock am Ring 03.06.2017

When the famous rock festival was evacuated after a terror threat, police praised festivalgoers' calm and disciplined behavior. Just before the concert resumed Saturday afternoon, DW talked with some of the rock fans.
6.6.2015 Rockfans feiern am 06.06.2015 in Mendig (Rheinland-Pfalz) beim Festival Rock am Ring vor der Hauptbühne. Foto: Thomas Frey/dpa

Rammstein headline Rock am Ring as festival returns to its roots 01.06.2017

Germany's mega rock music festival is back on home turf with a bumper line-up including Rammstein, System of a Down and Die Toten Hosen. After the Manchester attack, security has also been tightened.
Bildbeschreibung: Bühne, Übersicht. Rock am Ring 2014 Copyright: Gülden Akyol am 5.6.2014

Rock am Ring returns to Nürburgring 05.12.2016

After an endless saga of litigation, logistics and two luckless years at the Mendig airport, it's back to the roots for the legendary rock festival.
Fans drängen sich am Sonntag (05.06.2011) beim Festival Rock am Ring auf dem Nürburgring vor der Hauptbühne. Zu dem dreitägigen Festival erwarteten die Veranstalter rund 85.000 Besucher an der Rennstrecke in der Eifel. Foto: Thomas Frey dpa/lrs +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ pixel

Rock am Ring: 3 German non-rock acts you should know 02.06.2015

Sure, you know Kraftklub and Die Toten Hosen. But here are a few German hip hop acts they're about to share the stage with. If they're not on your playlist yet, they should be, says DW's Kate Müser.
Bildbeschreibung: Bühne, Übersicht. Rock am Ring 2014 Copyright: Gülden Akyol am 5.6.2014

Tug of war over the "Rock am Ring" legacy 02.04.2015

First the Nürburgring racetrack lost the Formula 1 car races, then "Rock am Ring." Now, the Ruhr District is getting its own festival instead, supposedly in the "RaR" tradition. Is a solution finally in sight?
Rockfans drängen sich am Freitag (03.06.2011) vor der Hauptbühne des Festivals Rock am Ring. Zu dem dreitägigen Festival erwarten die Veranstalter rund 85.000 Besucher an der Rennstrecke in der Eifel. Foto: Thomas Frey dpa/lrs +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Brand name "Rock am Ring" ruled not protected 02.07.2014

Now that Germany's legendary rock festival is switching venues, a dispute has emerged over who can lay claim to its name. A court has ruled that the brand name "Rock am Ring" is not protected.
04.04.2014 DW popXport Jan Delay

Jan Delay: 'I'm a Rock am Ring hooligan' 08.06.2014

Jan Delay is among the most multi-faceted German musicians. 2014 marked his sixth appearance at the Rock am Ring festival. He tells DW why the event means so much to him and what's ahead in his musical career.
Bildbeschreibung: Fans, Gruppenbild. Rock am Ring 2014 Copyright: Gülden Akyol am 5.6.2014

The Rock am Ring experience 07.06.2014

This weekend marks the last Rock am Ring festival at the Nürburgring racetrack. Far from sadness, musicians and fans are basking in the summer weather as they go all out to rock it up in time-honored tradition.
Festivalbesucher beim Rock am Ring Rock am Ring 2013 Copyright: Marek Lieberberg Konzertagentur Die Marek Lieberberg-Konzertagentur erlaubt der DW die honorarfreie Nutzung der Bilder.

Major German rock festival to move 04.06.2014

The well-attended Rock am Ring fest will take place this June for the last time in its current form. Next year, the event - headlined this year by Pearl Jam and Iron Maiden, among others - will move to Mönchengladbach.
Bring Me THe Horizon live on Stage! Alle Fotos wurden von mir erstellt und ich stelle sie der Deutschen Welle zur Verfügung. Nennung nur durch den Nachnamen Anders. Uli Anders

There's rock in them there hills: Rock am Ring 06.06.2011

Three days of partying, camping and big-name bands: on the first weekend in June, the German festival season starts on a decommissioned automobile race track with Rock am Ring.
Ein Besucher des Hurricane-Festivals bietet am Freitag (20.06.2008) in Scheeßel (Landkreis Rotenburg/Wümme) kostenlose Umarmugen an (Free Hugs). Mehr als 60 Bands mit einer musikalischen Mischung aus Rock, Pop und Elektro werden drei Tage lang auf drei Bühnen spielen. Bis zu 70 000 Besucher erwarten die Veranstalter zu dem Spektakel in der rund 13 000 Einwohner zählenden Gemeinde. Foto: Sebastian Widmann dpa/lno/lni +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

What does the German festival summer hold? 03.06.2011

Ahh, summer - grab a tent, crack open a beer and head outside to take in some music. With the 2011 line-up in Germany, there's no excuse not to. "Rock am Ring" is the most famous festival, but there are many more.