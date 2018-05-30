Rock am Ring

The legendary German rock music festival was held at the famous old racetrack Nürburgring from 1985 until 2014. Following two years at the Mendig airport, it returns to the old venue in 2017.

Each year in early June, tens of thousands of visitors make their way to the three-day festival, where over a period of three decades, Joe Cocker, David Bowie, Udo Lindenberg, Bryan Adams, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Bon Jovi, Guns N'Roses, Rammstein, Die Toten Hosen and other top acts have appeared. Tents, beer and mud in the obligatory bad weather are all part of the festival feeling of this multi-stage event in the Eifel Mountains of western Germany.