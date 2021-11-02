Brandenburg is one of Germany's 16 federal states and surrounds the capital Berlin but does not include it. It has a population of just under six million.

The region was the core of the historic Kingdom of Prussia. Following World War II the eastern third of historic Brandenburg was ceded to Poland in 1945. Brandenburg, the capital of which is Potsdam, It is well known for ist well-preserved natural environment. This page collates recent DW content on the German state.