Brandenburg

Brandenburg is one of Germany's 16 federal states and surrounds the capital Berlin but does not include it. It has a population of just under six million.

The region was the core of the historic Kingdom of Prussia. Following World War II the eastern third of historic Brandenburg was ceded to Poland in 1945. Brandenburg, the capital of which is Potsdam, It is well known for ist well-preserved natural environment. This page collates recent DW content on the German state.

Autos stehen an einem Seniorenheim am Werbellinsee. In dem Seniorenheim sind mehrere Menschen an den Folgen einer Covid-19-Erkrankung gestorben.

Germany: 11 die in nursing home COVID outbreak 02.11.2021

The state of Brandenburg will introduce new testing rules for nursing homes after a recent deadly coronavirus outbreak. Half of the employees were found to be unvaccinated.
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Brandenburg

Germany's 16 states: Brandenburg 29.09.2021

Extensive forests, meadows and thousands of lakes make up the charm of the landscape of this state in the northeast of Germany. More than 500 castles and mansions are an invitation to stay and admire.
Teilnehmer des Geigenbauerworkshops in Brandenburg an der Havel via Hardy Graupner So, 22.08.2021 19:23

From timber to timbre: Violin-makers sound out Germany 24.08.2021

The eastern German town of Brandenburg hosted an international workshop for violin-makers. It took a Canadian living and working there to stage the event, which sounded promising right from the start.
ARCHIV - 23.07.2019, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Mirow: Motor- und Hausboote verlassen die Schleuse der Müritz-Havel-Wasserstraße. Foto: Bernd Wüstneck/zb/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

A floating holiday home 18.05.2021

Interest in houseboats has noticeably increased — partly because there is now plenty of comfort on board. In coronavirus times, many see it as a great vacation choice.

POTSDAM, GERMANY - APRIL 29: A disabled man puts flowers near Oberlin care clinic on April 29, 2021 in Potsdam, Germany. Four people were found dead late Wednesday in a home for the disabled in Potsdam and police have arrested a 51-year-old home employee on suspicion of murder, police said. A fifth person with severe injuries was taken to hospital. The victims were residents of the Thusnelda-von-Saldern-Haus facility near the Oberlin hospital. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Bewilderment after killings at German residency for acute disabled 29.04.2021

Potsdam is reeling after four unexplained killings in a disabled residency. A caregiver is facing manslaughter charges and has been sent to a psychiatric clinic.
***Symbolbild Bundeswehr*** Jacken der Bundeswehr mit ansgenähter Deutschlandflagge hängen am 06.12.2016 in Münster (Nordrhein-Westfalen) an einer Garderobe. In den Servicestationen Bundeswehr werden pro Jahr bis zu 80.000 junge Menschen mit einer Grundausstattung von rund 120 unterschiedlichen Artikeln eingekleidet. Je nach Ausstattungssoll empfangen sie ihre Uniform, Feld- und Sportbekleidung, Schuhwerk, Kopfbedeckungen, Wäsche und persönliche Ausrüstungsartikel. | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Two soldiers killed in highway truck crash 26.04.2021

Two soldiers have died after a German military truck crashed in the eastern state of Brandenburg.

April 24, 2017 - MNchen-Flughafen, Bayern, Germany - The fifth deportation flight of approximately 100 Afghan refugees took off from the Munich International Airport amid a protest in the terminal by approximately 105 demonstrators . In 2016, the interior ministry of Germany declared Afghanistan a safe country of origin, despite terror attacks and deaths due to violence and attacks spiking for the year. Speakers included Margarete Bause, a parliamentarian with the Green Party, Matthias Wenzerl and Stephan Duennwald of the Bayerischer Fluechtlingsrat (Bavarian Refugee Council)..Furthermore, the German consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif of the Balkh Province was stormed by Taliban fighters and heavily damaged by a car bombing in Nov. 10, 2016. Germany has specifically named this region as safe. On 21 April 2017, a planned attack by the Taliban killed over 100 people at Camp Shaheen, the Afghan Army base in Mazar-i-Sharif. To domestic and international ridicule the German governments Auswaeriges Amt (external office) issued a travel warning against Afghanistan due to security concerns. Several states in Germany have stopped deportations to Afghanistan on the grounds of questionable safety in the country. Among deportees were actors, artists, and the persecuted Afghan Hindus. An Afghan Jew, Mobin N. is currently in Synagogue-Asylum, as he was set to be deported on Feb 23. These two cases illustrate that Germany is not evaluating the refugee process on a case by case basis, as is required by international laws..The first two deportations were from Frankfurt, with the last three from Munich, following the sharpening of the CSUs asylum politics and fast-tracking of deportations. It has been alleged, that there were irregularities in the behavior from BAMF |

Demonstrators gather at Berlin airport to protest deportation flight to Afghanistan 08.04.2021

Deportation flights of asylum-seekers to Afghanistan remain controversial, due to the precarious security situation there.
A police car is seen outside the Terminal 5 of the Airport Berlin Brandenburg (BER) in Schoenefeld, near Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny plans to fly home to Russia on Sunday after recovering in Germany from his poisoning in August with a nerve agent. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Germany: Berlin Airport closes new terminal amid passenger plunge 21.02.2021

Berlin's old Schönefeld Airport was converted into Terminal 5 of the new BER airport. However, the coronavirus pandemic has meant far fewer travelers.
The entrance of the former Nazi concentration camp of Sachsenhausen is pictured in Oranienburg on April 16, 2020, closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. - Late April marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the prisoners of the concentration camp Sachsenhausen. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Nazi charged in 3,518 counts of accessory to murder 08.02.2021

A 100-year-old German man stands accused for his role as a guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp. More than 100,000 people were killed at the camp during World War II.
27.12.2020 *** Susanne Wohlgemuth, Apothekerin, bereitet die Corona-Impfungen im Pflegeheim Haus an der Linde im Landkreis Zwickau vor. Am Sonntag haben die Corona-Impfungen mit dem Impfstoff von Biontech/Pfizer in Deutschland begonnen.

Coronavirus: German states say vaccinations delayed due to shortage 30.12.2020

Days after Germany began its COVID vaccination drive, Berlin and two other states said they were facing long delays. But the federal Health Ministry said the next delivery would come "as originally planned."
ARCHIV - 13.12.2019, Brandenburg, Schönefeld: Rolltreppen imTerminal 1 des Flughafens BER während der Baustellenbesichtigung durch den Untersuchungsausschuss BER II und durch Medienvertreter. Die Betreiber des neuen Hauptstadtflughafens BER haben den für Ende April geplanten ersten Probelauf mit Komparsen wegen der Corona-Krise auf den Sommer verschoben. Foto: Stefan Kruse/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Airport shops in a slump without passengers 29.12.2020

As passenger numbers dwindle during the coronavirus pandemic, airport retailers and food service providers are facing hard times. Those at Berlin's new BER are really suffering, especially after waiting years to open.
Check-in_Shortcut_20201219.jpg Check-in vom 28.11.2020 Copyright: DW

Berlin –  shining lights at Christmas time 18.12.2020

Check-in presenter Nicole Frölich wanders through pre-Christmas Berlin. From Brandenburg Gate over to KaDeWe, and the Memorial Church on the Ku’damm.
Gefällte Bäume liegen auf der Baustelle der Tesla Gigafactory. Umweltschützer haben vor Gericht einen Stopp des vorzeitigen Beginns einer weiteren Rodung von Waldfläche auf dem Gelände des US-Elektroautobauers Tesla erwirkt. In der Fabrik sollen ab Juli 2021 maximal 500 000 Fahrzeuge pro Jahr vom Band rollen.

Germany: Snakes and lizards block work on Tesla site 08.12.2020

Hibernating snakes have caused a suspension of clearing work at the site of a proposed Tesla gigafactory. The plant is planned to go into operation in mid-July 2021.
DEU/Deutschland/Brandenburg/Schoenefeld, 04.11.2020, Inbetriebnahme BER - Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg. Ein Besucher fotografiert mit seinem Handy das BER-Logo des neuen Hauptstadflughafens im Terminal 1. Nach mehrjaehrigen Verzoegerungen der Baufertigstellung und mehrfach verschobenen Eroeffnungsterminen wird der neue Hauptstadtflughafen BER (Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg Willy Brandt) am 31. Oktober 2020 eroeffnet und der Flugbetrieb aufgenommen. | Verwendung weltweit

Welcome to Berlin! Experiencing BER airport as a passenger 13.11.2020

After 14 years of construction, Berlin Brandenburg Airport has finally managed to open after years of delays. How well does it perform in everyday life? A flight from Munich to the already legendary BER.
Fire engines spray water to greet planes of airlines Lufthansa (L) and Easyjet, the first ones to arrive at Berlin's airport Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt, during the opening ceremony, in Schoenefeld, southeast of Berlin, on October 31, 2020. - Passenger flights are to begin landing on October 31, 2020 at Berlin's new international airport, a moment many Germans thought they might never see after years of embarrassing delays and spiralling costs. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Berlin's BER airport opens with little fanfare and plenty of protests 31.10.2020

An EasyJet airliner and a plane from Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa were the first to land at Berlin's new airport. The day wasn't without turbulence, though, as environmental activists stole the show.
DW Social Media Video | BER Flughafen Berlin

Berlin's 'new' airport: A story of incompetence and corruption 31.10.2020

By now, almost everyone has heard about Berlin's disastrous over-budget, off-schedule "new" airport. But few know the real story of what went wrong. DW's Joel Dullroy has been following the saga of BER-Berlin Brandenburg Airport for years.

