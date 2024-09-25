Rise of Germany's far-right AfD sparks fear among refugees

SocietyGermanyRise of Germany's far-right AfD sparks fear among refugeesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyGermanyFranziska Wüst | Djamilia Prange de Oliveira09/25/2024September 25, 2024The Alternative for Germany party (AfD) came a close second in the Brandenburg state elections, winning almost 30% of the vote. Refugees and volunteers in an AfD stronghold share their concerns over the election results.https://p.dw.com/p/4l3rzAdvertisement