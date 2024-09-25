Germany: Green co-leaders Lang and Nouripour resign

The co-leaders of Germany's Greens, Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour, have announced they're stepping down. The party suffered a disastrous state election in Brandenburg, dropping below 5% and losing its seats.

Green party national co-chairman Omid Nouripour told reporters early on Wednesday that he and co-chair Ricarda Lang would be resigning their posts.

"We came to the conclusion that a new start is needed," Nouripour said in Berlin.

New leadership should be chosen at the party conference in November, he said.

The Greens have endured three disastrous state elections in eastern Germany this month. Most recently, on Sunday in Brandenburg, they missed the 5% hurdle required to guarantee representation in parliament. The same was true in Thuringia, and in Saxony the party barely scraped over the 5% hurdle.

Nationwide it's also struggling in the polls, as are all three members of the federal coalition government.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

msh/wmr (AFP, dpa)