Thuringia is a federal state in the central part of Germany with a population of just over two million. It is known as "The Green Heart of Germany" for its dense forests.

Thuringia is known also for winter sports. During the Middle Ages Thuringia was situated at the border between Germanic and Slavic territories. Its capital is Erfurt, but its most famous city and cultural hub is Weimar, where poets Wolfang Goethe and Friedrich Schiller lived in the 19th century.