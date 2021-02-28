Visit the new DW website

Thuringia

Thuringia is a federal state in the central part of Germany with a population of just over two million. It is known as "The Green Heart of Germany" for its dense forests.

Thuringia is known also for winter sports. During the Middle Ages Thuringia was situated at the border between Germanic and Slavic territories. Its capital is Erfurt, but its most famous city and cultural hub is Weimar, where poets Wolfang Goethe and Friedrich Schiller lived in the 19th century. This page contains recent DW content on Thuringia.

Anja Kallenbach, Miss Germany 2021 steht kurz nach ihrer Wahl auf der Bühne. 16 Kandidatinnen aus allen Bundesländern stellten sich der vorwiegend weiblichen Jury zur Wahl der Miss Germany 2021. Das Motto lautete #EmpoweringAuthenticWomen. Bei dem Wettbewerb sollte es laut Veranstaltern nicht mehr vorrangig um Schönheit gehen, sondern um die Fähigkeit, andere zu motivieren und eine individuelle Botschaft zu senden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Miss Germany: 33-year-old mother wins revamped contest 28.02.2021

This year's contest has been won by Miss Thuringia. The show has struggled to separate itself from the more stereotypical objectification of women.
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Thüringen

Germany's 16 states: Thuringia 30.12.2020

It is said that Thuringia is the green heart and geographical center of Germany. From here great thinkers like Luther and Goethe moved the world. A federal German state with many sides.
Bavaria's State Premier Markus Soeder wears a face mask in the colors of Bavaria as he arrives for a summit on digitization on July 23, 2020 in Munich, southern Germany. (Photo by Peter Kneffel / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PETER KNEFFEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bavaria plans coronavirus curfews in some hotspots — even at New Year 06.12.2020

Facing persistently high case numbers, Bavaria's cabinet is planning Germany's toughest pandemic strictures from Wednesday, even including night curfews. The state of Thuringia is also pondering tougher rules.
Bodo Ramelow (l, Die Linke), Thüringens neu gewählter Ministerpräsident verweigert Björn Höcke, Fraktionsvorsitzender der AfD im Landtag, den Handschlag nach Wahl eines neuen Ministerpräsidenten in Thüringen.

Germany: 2 top politicians in Thuringia lose immunity pending probes 04.12.2020

Two leading politicians in the eastern state have had their immunity from prosecution stripped. The AfD's Björn Höcke faces defamation charges, while a middle finger gesture plagues the Left party's Bodo Ramelow.
Die Polizei ist in Hildburghausen ständig präsent, um mögliche Verstöße gegen die Corona-Maßnahmen zu verhindern

COVID-19: Protests and death threats in east German hotspot  01.12.2020

The small town of Hildburghausen has a high coronavirus rate, but there have been angry protests against lockdown measures. The District Administrator is now under police protection after receiving death threats.

Police checks Polish and German coronavirus skeptics during a protest against government restrictions, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the border in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Coronavirus: German anti-lockdown protests shift to Polish border 28.11.2020

Objectors of coronavirus curbs have converged on Frankfurt-an-der-Oder on Germany's border with Poland. Meanwhile, at viral hot spot Hildburghausen in Thuringia state, the local county chief is under police protection.
25.04.2013*** ARCHIV - Ein Gedenkstein mit dem Porträt des Mädchens Peggy auf dem Friedhof in Nordhalben (Bayern), aufgenommen am 25.04.2013. Foto: David Ebener/dpa (zu dpa «Leiche in Thüringen entdeckt: Polizei prüft Verbindung zum Fall Peggy» vom 04.07.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit +++ (C) picture-alliance/dpa/D. Ebener

Germany: Police close 'Peggy' cold case after almost two decades 22.10.2020

The 9-year-old was last seen walking home from school in 2001. Her disappearance baffled police and became one of the most mysterious missing child cases in Germany. Now, investigators are closing the case.

Stadtpanorama mit Jentower, Jena, Thüringen, Deutschland | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Germany from A to Z: Jena 27.07.2020

We are taking a tour through Germany and every week we will introduce you to a new town, guided by the alphabet. This time J takes us to Jena — a city of science in Thuringia.
19.05.2020, Baden-Württemberg, Karlsruhe: Der Erste Senats des Bundesverfassungsgerichts, Yvonne Ott (l-r), Susanne Baer, Johannes Masing, Stephan Harbarth, Vorsitzender des Senats und Präsident des Gerichts, Andreas L. Paulus und Gabriele Britz,, verkündet das Urteil über die Überwachungsbefugnisse des BND im Ausland. Laut dem Urteil verstößt die Ausland-Fernmeldeaufklärung nach dem BND-Gesetz in derzeitiger Form gegen Grundrechte des Grundgesetztes. Foto: Uli Deck/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: AfD files complaints against Angela Merkel in top court 22.07.2020

Germany's far-right party, the AfD, has accused Chancellor Angela Merkel of "abusing" her office and violating the constitution. The lawsuits refer to a controversial state election earlier this year.
15.07.2020, Thüringen, Weimar: Ein Plakat mit einer symbolischen Darstellung der Parität steht am Rande einer Demonstration auf der Eingangstreppe vor Beginn der Urteilsverkündung im Thüringer Verfassungsgerichtshof. Parteien müssen in Thüringen ihre Kandidatenlisten für Landtagswahlen nicht abwechselnd mit Männern und Frauen besetzen. Das hat der Verfassungsgerichtshof entschieden und eine entsprechende Paritätsregelung im Landeswahlgesetz gekippt. Damit war eine Klage der AfD erfolgreich. Foto: Martin Schutt/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Thuringia state removes gender parity rule for election candidates 15.07.2020

A year after a law requiring gender parity for candidates in parliamentary elections was introduced in the German state of Thuringia, a court ruled the law unconstitutional. The far-right AfD party claimed a "victory."
Titel: Daily Drone Schlagworte: #DailyDrone Wer hat das Bild gemacht?:André Götzmann Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?:Juli 2016 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: (siehe jeweiligen Titel) Bildbeschreibung: Als Luftaufnahme des Ortes mit DailyDrone - Logo

Wartburg Castle 16.06.2020

The #DailyDrone shows you all 46 UNESCO natural and cultural Heritage Sites in Germany. Today it shows us Wartburg Castle, where Martin Luther translated the New Testament into German from 1521-1522.
ARCHIV - 13.05.2020, Thüringen, Erfurt: Bodo Ramelow (Die Linke), Ministerpräsident von Thüringen, nimmt im Parksaal des Steigerwaldstadion vor Beginn der Landtagssitzung seinen Mund-Nasen-Schutz ab. Ramelow hat das geplante Ende der allgemeinen Corona-Beschränkungen in seinem Bundesland mit der aktuellen Infektionslage begründet. (zu dpa Ramelow begründet Ende allgemeiner Corona-Regeln mit ihrem Erfolg) Foto: Martin Schutt/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Thuringia: Germany's coronavirus guinea pigs? 25.05.2020

Thuringia could become the first state to completely lift restrictions aiming to slow the spread of coronavirus. State premier Bodo Ramelow has triggered a heated debate on whether this is a sensible local response.
Verbrennungsöfen, Krematorium, Gedenkstätte KZ Buchenwald, Thüringen, Deutschland | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Nazi death camp Buchenwald quietly marks 75 years since liberation 11.04.2020

Only employees of Buchenwald's memorial site attended the anniversary event due to Germany's coronavirus lockdown measures. Authorities called out increasing right-wing extremism in a "Thuringian declaration."
04.03.2020, Thüringen, Erfurt: Der neu gewählte Ministerpräsident Bodo Ramelow (Die Linke) leistest vor Landtagspräsidentin Birgit Keller (Die Linke) seinen Amtseid im Landtag. Foto: Martin Schutt/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: Thuringia's election atonement 05.03.2020

Thuringia's CDU has made possible the re-election of Left party lawmaker Bodo Ramelow. But a lot can still happen until the state elections next year, writes Marcel Fürstenau.

04.03.2020, Bodo Ramelow (L) of the far left Die Linke party reacts after he was elected Thuringian State Premier at the Thuringian State Parliament in Erfurt, eastern Germany, on March 4, 2020. - Lawmakers in the eastern German state of Thuringia again elected a new state premier, after the first vote plunged Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling CDU party into what has been described as the biggest crisis in its history. It is the second attempt in a month to form a working government in the former East German state, after CDU MPs there set off an earthquake in national politics by voting with the far-right AfD in February 2020. (Photo by Jens Schlueter / AFP)

Left party politician Bodo Ramelow wins key German state vote 04.03.2020

Bodo Ramelow has won the vote to become Thuringia's state premier after a right-wing scandal rocked the state. Ramelow essentially ran unopposed in the decisive third round of ballots.
14.02.2020, Bayern, Kulmbach: Björn Höcke, Fraktionsvorsitzender der AfD im Landtag von Thüringen, spricht bei einer Kommunalwahlkampf-Veranstaltung der AfD in der Stadthalle. Am 15. März finden in Bayern Kommunalwahlen statt. Foto: Bodo Schackow/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

AfD taps Björn Höcke to run for Thuringia state premier 02.03.2020

The AfD in Thuringia has nominated its firebrand leader, Björn Höcke, to run for state premier. The vote comes after the election of an FDP candidate with right-wing support sent shockwaves through domestic politics.
