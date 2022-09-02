Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Rhine is Germany's longest river. It has been an important transportation link between the north and south of Europe for thousands of years.
The Rhine starts in Switzerland and ends in the Netherlands. It is a major transport route, especially important for raw materials and goods from coal and iron ore to chemicals, fertilizers and car parts. The Rhine Valley is famous for wine. This page collates DW content referring to the Rhine River.