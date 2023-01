Christoph Strack studied theology in Bonn and Jerusalem. He now lives in Berlin and has been working as a journalist for over 30 years.

His main focus is on religious affairs and related policy decisions, antisemitism, and Germany's Muslim community.

Due to hisChrstoph also has a special focus on Germany's two political parties that refer to Christianity in their names: The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian "sister party" the Christian Social Union (CSU).