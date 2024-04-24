Amnesty annual report criticizes European 'double standards'

The human rights watchdog has deplored Germany and other European countries' approach toward Gaza. The situation in the Middle East is a primary focus of Amnesty's latest annual report.

Presenting the report, Julia Duchrow, the secretary-general of Amnesty International Germany, explicitly criticized the German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock.

In contradiction of Baerbock's own statements, Duchrow said, she was not in fact pursuing a human-rights based foreign policy, and was applying "double standards" in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The report states that, for millions of people all over the world, "Gaza now symbolizes utter moral failure by many of the architects of the post-World War Two system; their failure to uphold the absolute commitment to universality, our common humanity and to our 'never again' commitment."

Alongside the Israeli authorities and the United States, Amnesty International accuses "some of Europe's leaders and the EU leadership" of dishonoring the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and international human rights law. Their conduct, it says, exemplifies "double standards."

Referring to the terror attack of October 7, 2023, the report speaks of "the horrific crimes perpetrated by Hamas."

During the attack, members of the militant Islamist organization — which is designated a terrorist group by the US, the EU, and numerous other countries — killed more than 1,200 Israelis and abducted around 245 people, who were taken to the Gaza Strip and held hostage.

Duchrow stressed that Amnesty does not use the label "terrorist group" for Hamas, or any other organization: There is no accepted definition of the term under international law.

More than 1,000 people, mostly Israeli civilians, were murdered by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023 Image: JACK GUEZ/AFP

Amnesty accuses Israel of 'collective punishment' in Gaza

After October 7, the Amnesty report says, "Israel instigated a campaign of retaliation that became a campaign of collective punishment" involving "deliberate, indiscriminate bombings of civilians and civilian infrastructure."

Israeli authorities, it says, "have made particular efforts to frame the attacks that they have carried out on Gaza as complying with international humanitarian law," when "in reality, they have made a mockery of some of its core norms."

For Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the report says, the situation today is "a far more violent and destructive version of the 1948 'Nakba'." The Arabic word for "catastrophe" is the one Palestinians use to refer to the establishment of the state of Israel, the war that followed, and the flight and forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza were displaced by the war that killed over 30,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run territory Image: Ramadan Abed/REUTERS

For more than two years, Amnesty International, which was founded in 1961, has been heavily criticized by Israel and by Jewish organizations, because in one of its previous reports it accused Israel of "apartheid." Israel rejected this accusation, and has repeatedly accused Amnesty of promoting antisemitism and taking a biased view of the conflict.

Amnesty has been urging an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

Currently, the organization is also calling for Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups to release all the hostages, and has accused Hamas of committing war crimes.

World is moving backward on human rights

In her preface to the new report, Amnesty's secretary-general, Agnes Callamard, remarks that it is as if the world is "spiralling through time, hurtling backward past the 1948 promise of universal human rights."

In 2023, she says, in many governments and societies, "authoritarian policies ate away at freedoms of expression and association, hit out at gender equality, and eroded sexual and reproductive rights."

Agnes Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International, warns the world is 'hurtling backward' on human rights Image: Michel Euler/AP/picture alliance

The report also addresses Russia's war on Ukraine, and Chinese violations of international law.

Russia's aggression against Ukraine, it says, "has been marked by persistent war crimes." Specifically, Amnesty cites the torture and mistreatment of prisoners of war, indiscriminate attacks on populated areas as well as civilian energy and grain export infrastructure, and the deliberate destruction of the Kakhovka dam, which caused "vast environmental contamination."

As another example of the disregard for international law, Amnesty cites the war in Sudan, accusing both sides of committing violations.

Resurgence of authoritarian systems

Amnesty also warns of growing pressure on those who defend economic and social rights, in settings as diverse as the UK, Hungary and India, where climate activists who denounced government expansion of fossil fuel production "were branded 'terrorists'."

In the Middle East, "critics of governments' handling of the economy […] were silenced and arbitrarily detained."

Overall, Amnesty reports a resurgence of authoritarian systems, noting that fewer and fewer people now live in a democratic society.

With regard to women's rights, Amnesty deplores further restrictions in Afghanistan and Iran, and the fact that Iran is also deploying facial recognition software against women who do not wear a hijab.

The organization reports negative developments in the US and Poland around the legal regulation of abortion. Fifteen US states have either banned abortion completely, or will permit it only in very exceptional cases.

The report also worries that there are more than 60 countries around the world in which LGBTQ people are criminalized and their rights restricted.

Iran's notorious morality police have resumed "hijab patrols," targeting women who do not wear the obligatory headscarf Image: Tabnak

Amnesty goes on to address the dangers of new technologies and "artificial intelligence" (AI). It warns that we are spinning "ever faster forward into a future overtaken by Big Tech and unregulated generative artificial intelligence."

The report criticizes Big Tech for enabling the spread of misinformation, perpetuating racist policies, curtailing freedoms of expression and ignoring the harm this does, even in the context of armed conflicts.

It refers specifically to "the alarming rise in online incitement and other harmful content against both Palestinian and Jewish communities," which, it says, led in Europe and the US to "marked increases in anti-Muslim and antisemitic hate crime."

Amnesty's annual report for 2024 examines the state of human rights in more than 150 countries, and runs to 417 pages.

This article has been translated from German.