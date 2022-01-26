Visit the new DW website

Press Freedom

Media freedom is protected by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. A free and independent media landscape is a fundamental characteristic of democracies. DW reports regularly on restrictions to press freedom.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights states "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference, and impart information and ideas through any media regardless of frontiers." Here you can find all DW content on the issue.

Mexico: Journalists protest killings of colleagues

Mexico: Journalists protest killings of colleagues 26.01.2022

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has led calls for Mexican authorities to give more protection to reporters after the deaths of three journalists already this year.
Deniz Yücel: European court rules Turkey violated journalist's human rights

Deniz Yücel: European court rules Turkey violated journalist's human rights 25.01.2022

The Turkish-German writer and publisher was arrested and detained in Turkey for a year on trumped-up terrorism charges. The European Court of Human Rights said the pre-trial detention violated Yücel's rights.
Turkey: Journalist jailed on suspicion of insulting Erdogan

Turkey: Journalist jailed on suspicion of insulting Erdogan 22.01.2022

Turkish police have detained prominent journalist Sedef Kabas for allegedly insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on television and Twitter. She could face years in jail.
From sports stars to exiles: Belarusian athletes on life abroad

From sports stars to exiles: Belarusian athletes on life abroad 20.01.2022

For the sportspeople who opposed the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, life looks very different, with many in exile. But what has happened since they left Belarus? DW spoke to some of those making new lives elsewhere.
Verdict expected in German journalist's trial in Turkey as free press withers

Verdict expected in German journalist's trial in Turkey as free press withers 16.01.2022

A verdict is expected in the trial of a German journalist arrested in Turkey on terrorism-related charges. It comes as journalists critical of the government find it increasingly difficult to carry out their work.
Russia labels more top Alexei Navalny aides 'terrorists'

Russia labels more top Alexei Navalny aides 'terrorists' 14.01.2022

Ivan Zhdanov, who leads Navalny's anti-corruption foundation, dismissed the terrorist designation as "nonsense." Most members of Russia's political opposition have already fled the country amid an ongoing crackdown.

Haiti: Two journalists killed by gang near Port-au-Prince

Haiti: Two journalists killed by gang near Port-au-Prince 07.01.2022

Journalists Amady John Wesley and Wilguens Louissaint were killed in the Laboule 12 area, which has seen intense fighting between armed gangs looking to wrestle control.

Hong Kong: Tiananmen Square vigil activist sentenced to 15 months in jail

Hong Kong: Tiananmen Square vigil activist sentenced to 15 months in jail 04.01.2022

A tearful Chow Hang-tung told the court that discussion about 1989 protests could disappear completely from Hong Kong in the future. Several others are also serving jail time for participating in the 2020 vigil.
Hong Kong site Citizen News announces closure, cites media crackdown

Hong Kong site Citizen News announces closure, cites media crackdown 03.01.2022

Pro-democracy news site Citizen News said its decision to shut down came in response to the recent closure of Stand News. It is the third pro-democracy publication to cease operations in recent months.
Hong Kong police charge 2 men after Stand News raid

Hong Kong police charge 2 men after Stand News raid 30.12.2021

A total of seven journalists were arrested Wednesday for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications" following a raid on pro-democracy publication Stand News.

Mexico grapples with crisis of 95,000 missing persons

Mexico grapples with crisis of 95,000 missing persons 24.12.2021

A senior government human rights official said 52,000 unidentified bodies have been buried in mass graves, with tens of thousands still missing. The government will create a national center tasked with identification.
Germany takes Russia's German-language RT channel off air

Germany takes Russia's German-language RT channel off air 22.12.2021

A European satellite operator has stopped broadcasting the Russian state-run channel RT via satellite just days after its launch. German regulators said the channel did not have a license to operate.
Poland: Protesters urge president to veto media law

Poland: Protesters urge president to veto media law 19.12.2021

Protesters gathered in cities across Poland on Sunday calling on the country's president to veto a new media law. The law is targeting a critical media outlet to force its owner, US-based Discovery, to sell the channel.
Poland: Parliament approves controversial media reform bill

Poland: Parliament approves controversial media reform bill 17.12.2021

Poland's parliament voted in support of a controversial media reform bill targeting Discovery-owned TVN24. The bill now goes to President Andrzej Duda to be signed into law.
Fewer journalists murdered, but far more behind bars in 2021

Fewer journalists murdered, but far more behind bars in 2021 16.12.2021

Reporters Without Borders is sounding the alarm — China, Belarus and Myanmar are among the worst culprits when it comes to jailing journalists, according to its latest press freedoms report.

Vietnam: Prominent journalist sentenced to 9 years in jail

Vietnam: Prominent journalist sentenced to 9 years in jail 14.12.2021

Pham Doan Trang, a well known Vietnamese journalist and dissident, was arrested in October 2020 — after being detained several times throughout her career.
