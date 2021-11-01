Visit the new DW website

Gaza

The Gaza Strip is a coastal Palestinian territory and site of frequent conflicts between the ruling Hamas organization and Israel's military. Gaza depends on Israel for electricity, water and telecommunications.

The Gaza Strip is home to 1.85 million people, who live on 365 square kilometers of land. Under the control of the Hamas organization since the 2006 elections, Gaza has become a base from which militants fire rockets into Israel - and a high-density urban war zone when the army launches its reprisals. Pinched by land blockades by Israel to its south and east and Egypt to the west, and a naval blockade by Israel on its coastline, Gaza's economy is weak. Here you find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Gaza.

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Palestinians cope with coronavirus 01.11.2021

Getting as many people vaccinated as possible. That's the goal of health authorities in the Palestinian Territories. But they face a lack of knowledge about coronavirus and vaccination in the population.

An Israeli army soldier aims his weapon during the funeral of 12-year-old Palestinian boy Mohammad Al Alami, who was killed by Israeli troops, according to the Palestinian health ministry, near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank raids against Hamas 26.09.2021

Five Palestinian gunmen were killed in an arrest operation targeting a Hamas cell in West Bank, Israel's military said. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the Hamas operatives were planning an imminent attack on Israel.
September 11, 2021, Rafah, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory: A Palestinian inspects the site of an Israeli airstrike following the Palestinian rocket fire into Israel, in Rafah in the southern of Gaza Strip, on September 12, 2021. Israel carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday in response to Palestinian rocket fire into its territory, the Israeli military said (Credit Image: © Ashraf Amra/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

Israel hits Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire, military says 12.09.2021

The Israeli military has said it fired targets at a Hamas compound. Tensions have been on the rise at the border separating Gaza, prompting worries that violence could escalate once again.
22.08.2021 August 22, 2021, Rafah, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory: Trucks loaded with goods and fuel enter the Gaza Strip from Israel through the Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on August 23, 2021. Israel had banned the entry of the construction materials into Gaza since the May 10-21 conflict with Gazan militants, during which more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis were killed and a large number of buildings in Gaza were destroyed Rafah Palestinian Territory - ZUMAap3_ 20210822_zaf_ap3_202 Copyright: xAshrafxAmrax

Israel relaxes some curbs on Gaza Strip 01.09.2021

Israel said it is expanding Gaza's fishing zone, increasing its water supply and allowing more Palestinian traders and goods to access Israel.

22.08.2021 GAZA CITY, GAZA - AUGUST 22: Smoke rises after Israeli army carried out airstrikes on Gaza City, Gaza on August 22, 2021. Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency

Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza after border clashes 22.08.2021

The violence is one of the worst since the 11-day Israel-Hamas conflict in May. A 13-year-old Palestinian boy and an Israeli Border Police solider were among those critically injured.
A Palestinian woman hold her son as she walks past her house that was destroyed in Israeli air strikes during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza, June 1, 2021. Picture taken June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

HRW: Israel and Hamas committed 'war crimes' 27.07.2021

A report from the human rights watchdog has concluded that violence during the May Gaza conflict amounted to war crimes. The investigation focused on three Israeli airstrikes.
An Israeli soldier fires during clashes with Palestinian youth in the city center of the occupied West Bank town of Hebron on April 24, 2021, following a protest in support of Palestinian demonstration in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 24, 2021, called for calm on all sides after several nights of unrest in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. There have been nightly disturbances since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on April 13, amid Palestinian anger over police blocking off access to the promenade around the walls of the Old City and a ban on gatherings. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

West Bank: Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian near Nablus 03.07.2021

A 20-year-old man was reportedly killed amid violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers. Tensions also escalated with Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip.
An Israeli settler stands at the outpost of Eviatar near the northern West Bank town of Nablus, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Israel has reached a compromise with Jewish settlers who rapidly established an unauthorized outpost in the occupied West Bank last month, officials and the settlers said Wednesday. Hebrew reads: My country will not be divided.(AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Israel strikes deal for settlers to leave illegal West Bank outpost 01.07.2021

The Eviatar settlement, named after a murdered Israeli, is set to be evacuated. The Defense Ministry will then take over the area and plans to transform it into a military base.
Smoke and flames are seen after an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Israel airstrikes hit Gaza in response to Hamas' incendiary balloons 17.06.2021

Hamas militants launched incendiary balloons into Israel for a third straight day, prompting the Israeli response. A cease-fire after last month's 11-day conflict now appears in tatters.
People carry an Israeli and a German flag during a rally in solidarity with Israel and against antisemitism, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

The Jerusalem Declaration: redefining antisemitism? 17.06.2021

In 2016, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance defined what constitutes antisemitism. A more recent definition is now stirring controversy.
June 8, 2021, Gaza city, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory: Palestinian Olympic Team Players, take part in training exercises in a Palestine stadium in Gaza City on June 8, 2021. Palestine first competed at the Summer Olympics, in 1996. The Palestinian National Authority is represented on the International Olympic Committee by the Palestine Olympic Committee, which has sent teams to compete at each Summer Olympics since 1996 under the IOC country code PLE. Palestine has been recognized as a member of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) since 1986, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 1995 (Credit Image: © Marihan Al-Khalidi/APA Images via ZUMA Wire

Reality dents Palestine's football dreams 16.06.2021

Palestine is competitive in Asian football, but development is limited by the realities of the situation at home. The violence that broke out in May made preparations for World Cup qualifiers even more difficult.
Explosions light-up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave, early on June 16, 2021. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

Israel launches airstrikes on targets in Gaza 15.06.2021

The Israeli military said it was responding to "incendiary balloons" launched into southern Israel from Gaza. It is the first flare-up since a ceasefire was agreed between Israel and Hamas after heavy fighting in May.
Israelis lift flags during the ultranationalist March of the Flags outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, on June 15, 2021, celebrating the anniversary of Israel's 1967 occupation of Jerusalem's eastern sector. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Israel far-right groups march through East Jerusalem 15.06.2021

Israeli nationalists are marching through East Jerusalem's Old City in a flag-waving procession. Palestinian factions, meanwhile, have called for a "Day of Rage" against the march.
Journalists sit on to the rubble of Jala Tower, which was housing international press offices, following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on May 15, 2021. - An Israeli air strike demolished the 13-floor building housing Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television and American news agency The Associated Press in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

Israel claims Hamas was using bombed AP building to jam Iron Dome 08.06.2021

Israel has shared its justification for bombing the Gaza bureau of the Associated Press. AP says it needs to see evidence.
GAZA CITY, GAZA - MAY 22: Palestinians inspect the rubble of their destroyed houses after a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza fighters, in Beit Hanun, northern Gaza Strip, on May 22, 2021 in Gaza City, Gaza. The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be holding, despite fresh clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem. The ceasefire brings to an end eleven days of fighting which killed more than 250 Palestinians, many of them women and children, and 13 Israelis. The conflict began on May 10th after rising tensions in East Jerusalem and clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo by Fatima Shbair/Getty Images)

Israel, Egypt meet over shaky Gaza truce 30.05.2021

Sunday's visit was the first by an Israeli foreign minister to Egypt for over a decade. Top of the agenda was the fragile cease-fire as well as plans to rebuild the bombed Palestinian enclave.
A Palestinian woman reacts after returning to her destroyed house following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

UN Rights Council votes to launch Gaza probe 27.05.2021

Israel said it would not cooperate with a UN probe into possible war crimes committed during the conflict.
