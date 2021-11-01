The Gaza Strip is a coastal Palestinian territory and site of frequent conflicts between the ruling Hamas organization and Israel's military. Gaza depends on Israel for electricity, water and telecommunications.

The Gaza Strip is home to 1.85 million people, who live on 365 square kilometers of land. Under the control of the Hamas organization since the 2006 elections, Gaza has become a base from which militants fire rockets into Israel - and a high-density urban war zone when the army launches its reprisals. Pinched by land blockades by Israel to its south and east and Egypt to the west, and a naval blockade by Israel on its coastline, Gaza's economy is weak. Here you find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Gaza.