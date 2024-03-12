What Arab Americans hope from Trump's new administration

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaWhat Arab Americans hope from Trump's new administrationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaJanelle Dumalaon in the US state of Michigan12/03/2024December 3, 2024Many Arab American voters felt alienated by US President Joe Biden's backing of Israel. What are their hopes now for the incoming administration of Donald Trump? DW travels to Michigan to find out.https://p.dw.com/p/4ngJ4Advertisement