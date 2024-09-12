Netanyahu to testify for first time in corruption trial

PoliticsIsraelNetanyahu to testify for first time in corruption trialTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsIsraelMichelle Stockman12/09/2024December 9, 2024Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu faces trial as the first sitting prime minister charged with fraud, bribery, and breach of trust, while an International Criminal Court warrant for his alleged war crimes in Gaza remains unenforced yet.https://p.dw.com/p/4nwNuAdvertisement