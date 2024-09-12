  1. Skip to content
Netanyahu to testify for first time in corruption trial

Michelle Stockman
December 9, 2024

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu faces trial as the first sitting prime minister charged with fraud, bribery, and breach of trust, while an International Criminal Court warrant for his alleged war crimes in Gaza remains unenforced yet.

