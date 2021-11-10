Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Amnesty International

Amnesty International (commonly known as Amnesty and AI) is a non-governmental organisation focused on human rights. It was founded in London in 1961.

Amnesty draws attention to human rights abuses and campaigns for compliance with international laws and standards. The organization was awarded the 1977 Nobel Peace Prize for its "campaign against torture". DW's coverage of Amnesty International is collated below.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 29, 2021 Rebels that are pro-TPLF (Tigray People's Liberation Front) arrive after eight hours of walking in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on June 29, 2021. - Rebels from Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray killed at least 125 residents of a village in the neighbouring Amhara region earlier this month before being driven out by pro-government forces, doctors said on September 8, 2021. There were 125 dead in Chenna village... I saw the mass grave myself, Mulugeta Melesa, head of the hospital in nearby Dabat town, told AFP, adding that residents were still searching for dead bodies around the area and counting is still going on. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP)

Tigray fighters raped, beat women in Ethiopia, Amnesty says 10.11.2021

Women interviewed by Amnesty International said they were raped and thrashed, in some cases, in front of their children. A new report says many of them were unable to get medical help after the assault.
Logo der Organisation Amnesty International. Die Menschenrechtsorganisation Amnesty International (AI) strukturiert ihre Führung um. Fünf der sieben Mitglieder der Generaldirektion würden die Organisation bis Oktober verlassen, teilte AI am Mittwoch mit. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Amnesty International says will close Hong Kong offices over security law 25.10.2021

The rights group says a security law imposed by Beijing is stopping it from working freely in Hong Kong. It also said the law poses a threat to its staff.
Logo der Organisation Amnesty International. Die Menschenrechtsorganisation Amnesty International (AI) strukturiert ihre Führung um. Fünf der sieben Mitglieder der Generaldirektion würden die Organisation bis Oktober verlassen, teilte AI am Mittwoch mit. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Amnesty warns of crackdown on free speech during COVID-19 pandemic 19.10.2021

Amnesty said that many governments had used the pandemic as an opportunity to further restrict freedom of expression. It also cited the role of social media in the spread of misinformation.
A Taliban fighter stands guard as the sun sets in Kabul on September 12, 2021. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP)

Afghanistan: Rights group accuses Taliban of 'extrajudicial executions' 05.10.2021

Over a dozen ethnic Hazaras were shot dead by Taliban fighters weeks after surrendering in Afghanistan, Amnesty International said. The rights group said the killings could constitute "war crimes."
PODLASIE VOIVODESHIP, POLAND - AUGUST 20, 2021: Armed Polish soldiers and Afghan refugees who have fled the Taliban are seen near the village of Usnarz Gorny in eastern Poland on the border to Belarus. A group of 30 refugees have been stranded at the Polish-Belarusian border under the custody of Polish law enforcement officers for 12 days after illegally crossing the border. Armed members of Belarusian security forces do not let them return to Belarus while Polish border guards and army officers prevent them from continuing their journey across Poland. Irina Polina/TASS

Poland illegally pushed Afghan migrants back into Belarus: Amnesty 29.09.2021

The human rights organization has said Poland carried out an unlawful pushback of a group of migrants camped out on its border with Belarus.
A soldier stands guard at sunset as France's President and Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou (unseen) take part in a military ceremony at the Martyr Quarter on December 22, 2019, in Niamey, to pay homage to 71 Nigerien soldiers massacred in an attack on December 10 at the Inates military camp in the Sahel country's western Tillaberi region. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Niger: ​​​​​​Many live in fear of terrorists 14.09.2021

Thousands of people have died and tens of thousands have fled their homes in Niger's Tillaberi region, which is being ravaged by terrorist attacks. Now, the attackers are increasingly targeting children. 
June 17, 2017 - Hatay, Turkey - Thousands of refugees walked back home into Syria from Hatay, in Turkey ahead of the Eid festival that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Turkey has taken in some 3 million Syrian migrants since the start of civil war in 2011, making it home to the world's.largest refugee population. Now Ankara is giving Syrian refugees the right to return to Turkey within a month if they want to go home to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday

Syrian refugees returning home face torture, abuse: Amnesty report 07.09.2021

A report by Amnesty International contradicts some governments' views that Syria is now safe to return for refugees. Returnees have faced detainment, torture, disappearance, and sexual violence.

A supporter waves Russian flag and shouts slogans during the opposition rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Police across Russia have arrested more than 180 people in connection with demonstrations in support of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to a human rights group. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russia: Peaceful protests nearly impossible, says Amnesty 12.08.2021

A new report from the human rights group has said protesters in Russia face a growing number of restrictions on peaceful assembly, and Russian police officers routinely use excessive force against demonstrators.
Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road leading to Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Sexual violence as weapon in Tigray war: Amnesty 11.08.2021

Rights group Amnesty International said the brutality against women could amount to "war crimes," with hundreds raped in the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region.
Bildbeschreibung: Photo with Fanny (From back): Fanny Facsar at Deera square, Riyadh, where public executions used to take place (now they take place near a prison), March 15th, source: Marek Neumann Schönwetter/DW Fotograf: DW/M. Neumann Schönwetter Datum: 15.03.2018

Saudi Arabia launched 'relentless crackdown' after G20, Amnesty says 03.08.2021

The human rights group has used a new report to warn that Riyadh is cracking down on dissidents now that it is no longer chairing the G20 group of leading world economies.
©PHOTOPQR/L'ALSACE/Jean-François FREY ; ; 20/07/2021 ; Le logiciel espion Pegasus le 20 juillet 2021. - Rights activists, journalists and lawyers around the world have been targeted with phone malware sold to authoritarian governments by an Israeli surveillance firm, media reports say.

Amnesty 'categorically' backs Pegasus findings amid denials 23.07.2021

An Indian minister has slammed the leaked surveillance list as "fake news." Kazakhstan said there was no "evidence" and Morocco said it planned to sue, as the Pegasus fallout showed no signs of easing up.
TOPSHOT - A woman reacts after riot police fired tear gas to disperse protesters taking part in a pro-democracy rally against a proposed new security law in Hong Kong on May 24, 2020. - Police fired tear gas and water cannon at thousands of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters who gathered on May 24 against a controversial security law proposed by China, in the most intense clashes in months. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Amnesty: Hong Kong on course to becoming 'police state' 30.06.2021

The national security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year has created a "human rights emergency" in the special administrative region, the rights group says.

President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan arrive in Nairobi Kenya for two days visit. She is received by Kenya's foreign affairs Cabinet Secretary Rachel Omamo and Cabinet Sevretary for Sports Amina Mohammed. Copyright: DW/Shisia Wasilwa, 4. Mai 2021

AfricaLink On Air - 28 June 2021 28.06.2021

News+++ Tanzania's Samia Suluhu's first 100 days in office+++Amnesty International concerned ahead of Zambia election+++Rwanda introduced green transport in Kigali+++South Africa enters strict lockdown+++Euro2020 action update
This photo taken on June 2, 2019 shows buildings at the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Center, believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, north of Kashgar in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. - As many as one million ethnic Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities are believed to be held in a network of internment camps in Xinjiang, but China has not given any figures and describes the facilities as vocational education centres aimed at steering people away from extremism. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP) / TO GO WITH China-Xinjiang-media-rights-press,FOCUS by Eva XIAO (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

New Amnesty report outlines 'massive and systemic abuses' against Uyghurs in China 10.06.2021

International human rights organization Amnesty International has demanded that Uyghur Muslims be released from internment camps, with witness saying that China is "trying to erase Islam."
December 19, 2020*** A girl holds a airballoon as she walks among tents in the Kara Tepe camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos on October 14, 2020. - Greece will build a new permanent camp on the island of Lesbos next year to replace the facility that burned down last month, the migration minister said October 12, 2020. (Photo by MANOLIS LAGOUTARIS / AFP) (Photo by MANOLIS LAGOUTARIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Charities call on Germany to accept more refugees from Greece 08.06.2021

A group of charities and NGOs has said Germany needs to take in more people from Greek refugee camps, which are notorious for being over capacity and lacking necessary facilities.

Campaigners from Amnesty International carry model missiles through Westminster in central London on March 18, 2016 to highlight the export of UK-manufactered arms to Saudi Arabia. The human rights organisation believes that British-made weapons could be used to commit war crimes in Yemen. / AFP / LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images)

60 years of Amnesty International 28.05.2021

From defending political prisoners to lobbying against global arms trade control — here's how a lawyer's initiative grew into a leading network of human rights activists.
Show more articles