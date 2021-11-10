Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Amnesty International (commonly known as Amnesty and AI) is a non-governmental organisation focused on human rights. It was founded in London in 1961.
Amnesty draws attention to human rights abuses and campaigns for compliance with international laws and standards. The organization was awarded the 1977 Nobel Peace Prize for its "campaign against torture". DW's coverage of Amnesty International is collated below.