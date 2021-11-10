Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Human rights are moral principles which apply to all humans. At least in theory, they apply to all humans equally, anywhere in the world.
Human rights are protected as legal rights in national and international law. These were developed in the aftermath of the Second World War, culminating in the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Paris by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948. This page collates recent DW content with the keyword "human rights."
The UN-led report on human rights violations in Ethiopia's Tigray holds all parties — government troops and Tigrayan forces — responsible for committing gross abuses. It even warned of possible "crimes against humanity."