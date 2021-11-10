Visit the new DW website

Human Rights

Human rights are moral principles which apply to all humans. At least in theory, they apply to all humans equally, anywhere in the world.

Human rights are protected as legal rights in national and international law. These were developed in the aftermath of the Second World War, culminating in the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Paris by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948. This page collates recent DW content with the keyword "human rights."

ITALY. Naples. 1948. Three teenagers smoking. ****Titel: Children of Europe by Chim. Achtung, beschränkte Bildrechte. Die Bilder der BG Children of Europe von Culture Online dürfen nur für diese BG genutzt werden, nicht für andere Inhalte der DW. Die BG Children of Europe darf aber in die anderen Online-Sprachen der DW adaptiert und auf dw.com veröffentlicht werden. Die Bildrechte für die Online-Nutzung sind begrenzt bis 31.12.2021. Die Bilder dürfen nicht auf Social Media genutzt und nicht an Dritte oder Partner weitergegeben werden. Dadurch entstehende Kosten müsste die verursachende Redaktion tragen. Kontakt für Fragen: klaudia.prevezanos@dw.com.****

David Seymour: Magnum founder and human rights photographer 10.11.2021

With his camera, David Seymour captured the plight of children as victims of war. His portraits were also famous. He was killed 65 years ago, during an assignment.
Alice Wairimu Nderitu, Sondergesandte des UN-Generalsekretärs zur Verhinderung von Genoziden via Christoph Strack <christophstrack@outlook.de> Di, 05.10.2021 17:14

Interview: UN genocide prevention adviser says Ethiopia's warring parties must talk 09.11.2021

The UN's special adviser on genocide prevention, Alice Wairimu Nderitu, says the parties fighting in Ethiopia's war have few options but to negotiate.
This photo shows an exterior view of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg on January 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERICK FLORIN (Photo credit should read FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

ECHR orders Poland to compensate judges 08.11.2021

The European Court of Human Rights has found Poland denied two judges the right to a fair job nominating process. The verdict was the latest legal knock against Warsaw's controversial justice reforms.
28.08.2016 An Israeli woman uses her iPhone in front of the building housing the Israeli NSO group, on August 28, 2016, in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. Apple iPhone owners, earlier in the week, were urged to install a quickly released security update after a sophisticated attack on an Emirati dissident exposed vulnerabilities targeted by cyber arms dealers. Lookout and Citizen Lab worked with Apple on an iOS patch to defend against what was called Trident because of its triad of attack methods, the researchers said in a joint blog post. Trident is used in spyware referred to as Pegasus, which a Citizen Lab investigation showed was made by an Israel-based organization called NSO Group. / AFP / JACK GUEZ (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

NSO spyware used on Palestinian activists' phones — report 08.11.2021

Rights groups say the Pegasus spyware was used to hack the cellphones of several activists from groups Israel recently labeled as "terrorist organizations."
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo, raise their fists during the commemoration of the 51st anniversary of the Pancasan guerrilla campaign in Managua, on August 29, 2018. - Ortega called the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights infamous and terror instrument, after it denounced Wednesday systematic human rights violations in the framework of opposition protests in which 300 people were killed. (Photo by INTI OCON / AFP) (Photo credit should read INTI OCON/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicaragua: President Ortega wins 4th term in 'sham' election 08.11.2021

President Daniel Ortega has secured a clear victory in the Nicaraguan election. Most of his political opponents have been thrown in jail, and human rights groups and newspapers have also been shut down.
03.11.2021 *** UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends the launch of a joint investigation into alleged violations of international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law committed by all parties to the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

UN rights chief urges Sudan army to restore government 05.11.2021

Top UN rights official Michelle Bachelet has slammed the military's violent repression following the October 25 coup. Sudan's prime minister is under house arrest.
Afghanistan cricket team players board a bus from a local hotel to Islamabad Airport in full proof security. Afghanistan team coach Raees Ahmadzai said that soon after reaching Peshawar, the team was shifted to a local hotel where after a night stay, the team will leave for Islamabad in the morning and at 02:00, it will take a flight to Karachi to proceed to Qatar at 5:30 pm in the afternoon. He said after Qatar, the team will visit Dhaka, Bangladesh to play five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and one 4-Day against Bangladesh U19 team. It is worth mentioning here that the same Afghanistan team also played at series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and China in Beijing in January this year. (Photo by Hussain Ali/Pacific Press)

Cricket Australia postpones Afghanistan test match 05.11.2021

The board has maintained the Taliban must allow women to play the sport in order for the match against the men's team to go ahead.

A slogan on one advert read: Beauty is in diversity as freedom is in hijab. *****Ein Slogan auf einer Anzeige lautete: „Schönheit liegt in der Vielfalt wie Freiheit im Hijab“.

EU-funded hijab campaign sparks outrage 04.11.2021

An anti-discrimination campaign to promote acceptance of the hijab has been canceled by the Council of Europe following outrage in France and across Europe. Some are furious it was even made, others that it was pulled.
An anti-government protester protects himself with a police shield during clashes with security forces preventing a march to the Supreme Court opposing President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Venezuelan authorities have routinely responded with tear gas and rubber bullets to nearly four months of street protests, during which at least 97 people have died in the unrest. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) |

ICC to launch formal probe into Venezuela rights violations 04.11.2021

The Hague-based court is moving to formally investigate human rights abuses in Venezuela after a three-year preliminary probe. Caracas has said it respects the decision but doesn't agree.
Usbekistan Termez | Truck drivers with potatoes imported from Aghanistan near the Uzbek city of Termez.

Afghan refugees in Uzbekistan live in uncertainty, facing deportation 03.11.2021

Rights groups say hundreds of Afghans fled to neighboring Uzbekistan to escape the Taliban. But, without official refugee status in the Central Asian country, they are vulnerable and could face deportation.

FILE - Abeba Gebru, 37, from the village of Getskimilesley, holds the hands of her malnourished daughter, Tigsti Mahderekal, 20 days old, in the treatment tent of a medical clinic in the town of Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 11, 2021. A year after war began there, the findings of the only human rights investigation allowed in Ethiopia's blockaded Tigray region will be released Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict marked by 'extreme brutality,' possible 'war crimes' 03.11.2021

The UN-led report on human rights violations in Ethiopia's Tigray holds all parties — government troops and Tigrayan forces — responsible for committing gross abuses. It even warned of possible "crimes against humanity."
5.9.2021, Kabul****A Taliban fighter stands guard as people move past him at a market with shops dealing with currency exchange in Kabul on September 5, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan: What is the Taliban's religious ideology? 02.11.2021

Despite the Taliban's military victory, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to impose their extremely conservative religious view of society on the Afghan people in the long run. 
Preisträger der Goethe-Medaille 2019 Doğan Akhanlı Foto: Manfred Wegener

Dogan Akhanli: 'Writing is my weapon' 01.11.2021

A human rights activist in Turkey and beyond, the writer Dogan Akhanli died on October 31 after a short illness. He was 64. In 2019, the Goethe-Institut medal winner talked with DW about writing and state persecution.
Police officers wearing protective face masks detain a protester during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Friday June 19, 2020. The President of Belarus said Friday that his government thwarted a foreign-inspired plot to destabilize the ex-Soviet nation before the August presidential election in which he is seeking a sixth term. (AP Photo) |

Germany: Human rights groups file complaint against Belarusian officials 01.11.2021

A lawsuit has been filed against a group of Belarusian security officials for crimes against humanity — including torture. Rights groups have asked German prosecutors to take on the case.
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2015 file photo, Egyptian security forces stand guard outside one of the entrances of Tora prison, in Cairo, Egypt. Since the coronavirus first hit Egypt in February 2020, At least 10 doctors and six journalists have been arrested according to rights groups. Other health workers say they have been warned by administrators to keep quiet or face punishment. One foreign correspondent has fled the country, fearing arrest, and another two have been summoned for reprimand over their reporting of “disinformation and other “violations.” (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File) |

Egypt: 'Lifting emergency is just a public relations stunt' 29.10.2021

After the end of the state of emergency decree in Egypt, analysts and human rights organisations doubt that the situation on the ground will change. A more tangible signal would be the release of political prisoners.
ARCHIV - 29.12.2017, China, Zhangjiakou, Olympia: ein Mann geht an einer Aufsteller mit dem Logo der Olympischen Winterspiele 2022 Peking vorbei. (zu dpa-Meldung: «Auf dem Weg nach Peking 2022: Wirtschaftlich vor, politisch zurück?» vom 23.02.2018) Foto: ---/Kyodo/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing: 100 days to go 27.10.2021

The 2022 Winter Olympics in China's capital will be a special Games, partly as a result of the pandemic. Much talk is of human rights, environmental damage and espionage rather than skis, bobsleighs and snowboards.
