The modern state of Israel is a country in the Middle East that borders on the Mediterranean Sea. It was founded in 1948.
Israel is the only country in the world with a Jewish majority, and it defines itself as a "Jewish and democratic state." Its self-designated capital is Jerusalem, but this is unrecognized by the UN. Tel Aviv is Israel's financial and technology center. This page collates DW's latest content related to Israel.
Israel's designation of six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organizations has stirred controversy — and poses a challenge for European donors. Calls for providing evidence backing the claims are growing.
A boy who was the only survivor of a cable car crash in the Alps must go back to relatives in Italy, an Israeli court has ruled. He has been the focus of a bitter custody battle since his grandfather took him to Israel.