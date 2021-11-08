Visit the new DW website

Israel

The modern state of Israel is a country in the Middle East that borders on the Mediterranean Sea. It was founded in 1948.

Israel is the only country in the world with a Jewish majority, and it defines itself as a "Jewish and democratic state." Its self-designated capital is Jerusalem, but this is unrecognized by the UN. Tel Aviv is Israel's financial and technology center. This page collates DW's latest content related to Israel.

28.08.2016 An Israeli woman uses her iPhone in front of the building housing the Israeli NSO group, on August 28, 2016, in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. Apple iPhone owners, earlier in the week, were urged to install a quickly released security update after a sophisticated attack on an Emirati dissident exposed vulnerabilities targeted by cyber arms dealers. Lookout and Citizen Lab worked with Apple on an iOS patch to defend against what was called Trident because of its triad of attack methods, the researchers said in a joint blog post. Trident is used in spyware referred to as Pegasus, which a Citizen Lab investigation showed was made by an Israel-based organization called NSO Group. / AFP / JACK GUEZ (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

NSO spyware used on Palestinian activists' phones — report 08.11.2021

Rights groups say the Pegasus spyware was used to hack the cellphones of several activists from groups Israel recently labeled as "terrorist organizations."
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 19 2021 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks, at Mt. Herzl in Jerusalem. As Europe's economic powerhouse Germany embarks on the task of piecing together a new ruling coalition after the knife-edge election on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021, the country need only look to its neighbors, Belgium and the Netherlands, to see how tricky the process can be. Throughout Israel’s 73-year history, no single party has ever controlled the parliamentary majority. That has resulted in a string of coalition governments, usually led by the largest party in parliament. (Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via AP, file)

Israel passes 2022 budget in key win for Naftali Bennett coalition 05.11.2021

The budget was key to helping Naftali's Bennett's fragile coalition remain stable until at least 2023, when he plans to pass the prime ministerial reins to his foreign minister, Yair Lapid.
This picture shows a general view of a plenum session and vote on the state budget at the Knesset (Israeli parliament), in Jerusalem on November 3, 2021. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel: Budget passes ending years of political uncertainty 04.11.2021

The passage of the first budget in three years saves the country from facing its fifth election in two years.
Gleise, Torhaus, Konzentrationslager, Auschwitz-Birkenau, Auschwitz, Polen | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Israeli court halts auction of Auschwitz tattoo kit 03.11.2021

A court in Israel has issued an injunction stopping the sale of a branding kit used at the Auschwitz death camp. Auctioneer Meir Tzolman said he is the grandson of a Holocaust survivor.
28.08.2016 An Israeli woman uses her iPhone in front of the building housing the Israeli NSO group, on August 28, 2016, in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. - Apple iPhone owners, earlier in the week, were urged to install a quickly released security update after a sophisticated attack on an Emirati dissident exposed vulnerabilities targeted by cyber arms dealers. Lookout and Citizen Lab worked with Apple on an iOS patch to defend against what was called Trident because of its triad of attack methods, the researchers said in a joint blog post. Trident is used in spyware referred to as Pegasus, which a Citizen Lab investigation showed was made by an Israel-based organization called NSO Group. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

US sanctions NSO Group, Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware 03.11.2021

US authorities said the NSO Group's spyware helped authoritarian governments "silence dissent." The new measures will limit NSO Group's access to US components and technology.

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Palestinians cope with coronavirus 01.11.2021

Getting as many people vaccinated as possible. That's the goal of health authorities in the Palestinian Territories. But they face a lack of knowledge about coronavirus and vaccination in the population.

6496146 22.03.2021 The view shows panorama of the city of Damascus, Syria. Mikhail Alaeddin / Sputnik

Syria says Israel fired missiles toward outskirts of Damascus 30.10.2021

A Syrian war monitor said the Israeli attack allegedly had targeted sites housing arms depots linked to the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and pro-Iran militias.
(FILES) This file photo taken on October 5, 2021, shows a view of construction work in the Jewish settlement of Givat Zeev, near the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. - Israel plans to build more residences for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, a government ministry said, adding to those announced in August by the new ruling coalition. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Israel settlements: European countries call for expansion halt 28.10.2021

A total of 12 countries, including Germany, have expressed their opposition to the construction of 3,000 homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.
A view of Jewish housing in the Ma'aleh Adumim settlement, annexed to the controversial E1 area in the West Bank, outside Jerusalem, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Israel is quietly moving ahead with plans to build new Israeli settlements in areas around Jerusalem disregarding objections by the Biden administration, the international community and the Palestinians. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

US denounces Israel's illegal settlement building in the West Bank 26.10.2021

The Biden administration has said it "opposes" the advancement of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The move is a shift from the open support of settlements from ex-President Trump.
26..10.2021, Fussball, Weltmeisterschaften Qualifikation, Frauenfussball Deutschland- Israel , Stadion Essen 26.10.2021, sara dÃ_britz, laura freigang, svenja huth, alle deutschland jubeln, Fotocopyright Gladys Chai von der Laage FIFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Germany back at clinical best as they thrash Israel 26.10.2021

After a sluggish victory in Israel last week, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's Germany side were back at their clinical best on Tuesday. A 7-0 victory in Essen sees their perfect qualifying campaign continue.
A man works inside the Palestinian civil society group Addameer, which was designated by Israel as a terrorist organization along with other five groups, in Ramallah, in the Israel-occupied West Bank October 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Critics seek proof after Israel designates Palestinian rights groups as terrorists 26.10.2021

Israel's designation of six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organizations has stirred controversy — and poses a challenge for European donors. Calls for providing evidence backing the claims are growing.

Rettungshelfer arbeiten am Wrack einer Seilbahn, die in der Nähe des Gipfels der Stresa-Mottarone-Linie in der Region Piemont, Norditalien, abstürzt war. Neun Menschen sind nach Angaben von Rettungskräften bei dem Seilbahnunglück ums Leben gekommen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Israeli court rules boy who survived cable car crash must be returned to Italy 25.10.2021

A boy who was the only survivor of a cable car crash in the Alps must go back to relatives in Italy, an Israeli court has ruled. He has been the focus of a bitter custody battle since his grandfather took him to Israel.
October 11, 2020, Aschheim, Bavaria, Germany: ASCHHEIM, GERMANY, OCT 11: Sharon Beck (#10 1. FC Koeln)) during the 2. Frauen Bundesliga match between FC Bayern MÃÆÃÂ_nchen II and 1. FC KÃÆÃÂ¶ln. Sven Beyrich/SPP (Credit Image: Â© Sven Beyrich/Sport Press Photo via ZUMA Press

Sharon Beck: Israel's German-born striker on religion, identity and antisemitism 25.10.2021

When Germany host Israel for a World Cup qualifier, one Israeli player will feel right at home — Sharon Beck, who was called up to Germany's national team but decided to represent the Jewish state instead.
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2019 file photo, a new housing project is seen in the West Bank settlement of Modiin Ilit. A West Bank settler group said in a report issued Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, that the number of people living in Israeli Jewish settlements surged at a much faster rate than the overall Israeli population last year. Baruch Gordon, director of West Bank Jewish Population Stats, is predicting an even faster growth rate in the coming years, thanks to what he says is a friendly environment under the Trump administration. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

Israel announces more than 1,300 new homes in West Bank settlements 24.10.2021

Israel is planning to build more than 1,300 more homes in the occupied West Bank. The number adds to some 2,000 approved in August and increases fears for an already elusive peace process.

Salah Hamouri, Franco-Palestinian lawyer and field researcher for ADDAMEER (Conscience) Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, a Palestinian non-governmental organisation that works to support Palestinian political prisoners held in Israeli and Palestinian prisons, gives an interview with AFP at the NGO's offices in the West Bank city of Ramallah on October 1, 2020. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP) (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel outlaws Palestinian NGOs citing anti-terrorism laws 22.10.2021

The Israeli Defense Ministry accused the six now outlawed groups of being "controlled" by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. A swift outcry denounced the move as politically motivated.
Der DFB-Sportdirektor Nationalmannschaften Joti Chatzialexiou (l) und Bundestrainerin Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, aufgenommen bei einer Kranzniederlegung während eines Besuchs in der Holocaust-Gedenkstätte Yad Vashem. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German women's national team members moved by visit to Yad Vashem 22.10.2021

Members of the women's national football team were moved by a visit to the world's biggest Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. It came a day after they had struggled to beat Israel in a World Cup qualifying match.
