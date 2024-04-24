US Senate approves long-awaited military aid for Ukraine

The foreign aid bill includes a $61 billion package for Ukraine, as well as support for Israel and Taiwan.

The US Senate has passed $95 billion in military aid to its allies, which includes the long-awaited $61 billion package for Ukraine, meant to help the war-tirn nation defend itself against Russia.

The bill passed with an overwhelming 79-18 vote late Tuesday.

US President President Joe Biden said after the vote that he would sign the bill into law on Wednesday, adding that the delivery of weapons and equipment can begin "this week."

"Tonight, a bipartisan majority in the Senate joined the House to answer history’s call at this critical inflection point," President Biden said in a statement.

"I will sign this bill into law and address the American people as soon as it reaches my desk tomorrow so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week," he said.

While the bill was expected to sail through the Senate, it faced months of delays and contentious debate at the House of Representatives.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday thanked the US Senate.

"I thank Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for their strong leadership in advancing this bipartisan legislation, as well as all US Senators on both sides of the aisle who voted in favor of it," he posted on social media minutes after the bill passed.

Whom does the bill help?

Of the $95 billion aid, a massive $61 billion is earmarked for Ukraine's military which is in dire need of weapons and new recruits.

The legislation would also send $26 billion in wartime assistance to Israel and humanitarian relief to citizens of Gaza, and $8 billion to counter Chinese threats in Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific.

More to follow...

