US House approves major military aid package for Ukraine

The package has been stalled by political infighting and comes amid repeated calls from Kyiv for assistance.

The US House of Representatives on Saturday approved a bill clearing the way for billions of dollars in funding for Ukraine.

The $61 billion (€57 billion) package, that includes economic assistance and weapons, had been delayed by Republicans for months

It was passed with a bipartisan majority of 311 to 112 votes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was grateful to the US lawmakers for the decision "that keeps history on the right track."

The bill is part of a foreign aid and arms package valued at $95 billion (€89 billion) that also includes aid for Israel and Taiwan .

It will head to the Democrat-controlled Senate next, where passage in the coming days is all but assured. US President Joe Biden has promised to sign off on it immediately.

How did the world react to the vote?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the vote, saying it would "save thousands and thousands of lives."

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, he added: "We hope that bills will be supported in the Senate and sent to President Biden's desk. Thank you, America!"

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also hailed the US House of Representatives approval of a long-awaited aid package for Ukraine's war effort.

"I welcome that the US House of Representatives has approved a major new package of aid to Ukraine. Ukraine is using the weapons provided by NATO Allies to destroy Russian combat capabilities. This makes us all safer, in Europe and North America," Stoltenberg said on X.

And EU chief Charles Michel said approving aid to Ukraine sends a "clear message" to Russia. "Those who believe in freedom and UN charter will continue to support Ukraine and its people," he wrote on X.

Why has the aid package stalled?

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has faced an uphill battle from hardline Republicans over the bill, with continued financing of Ukraine's defensive effort against Russia's invasion hanging in the balance for months. Republicans hold a thin majority in the House.

The foreign aid legislation is similar to a measure passed by the Senate in February, but it contains some differences designed to win over House conservatives.

Republicans opposed to the bill have demanded that stronger controls first be put in place to curb the arrival of migrants at the southern US border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has meanwhile been making desperate attempts to try and shore up support among allies as resources and ammunition stockpiles dwindle.

The package includes around $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, a much-needed shot in the arm for Kyiv.

Ukraine's frontline forces struggle as US aid awaits vote To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Funding for Israel and Taiwan

Lawmakers also approved other aid packages. Around $14 billion has been allocated for Israel as it continues its fight against Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, while around $9 billion would be for providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza and the West Bank.

The bill also covers reimbursement for US military operations in the region in response to recent attacks.

The rest of the funds are set aside for US partners in the Pacific to counter China, with some $3.3 billion allocated toward the development of submarine infrastructure.

The US House of Representatives also passed a bill that would force TikTok to divest from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, or face a nationwide ban in the United States, where it has about 170 million users.

kb,dh/nm,lo (AFP, AP)