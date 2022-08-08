China has launched military maneuvers against Taiwan following the visit of Nancy Pelosi. The drills have disrupted shipping and air travel, with Taiwan saying the reactions amount to a blockade.

After the controversial visit to Taiwan by US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in early August, China has responded with its largest-ever military exercises, encircling the island and essentially blocking shipping lanes and air travel. Live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait have put Taiwanese citizens on edge and threaten to destabilize the region further. The US, Japan and several allies have called on China to halt the military exercises. Below is an automatic compilation of DW content on the China-Taiwan crisis.