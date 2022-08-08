Visit the new DW website

China-Taiwan Crisis

China has launched military maneuvers against Taiwan following the visit of Nancy Pelosi. The drills have disrupted shipping and air travel, with Taiwan saying the reactions amount to a blockade.

After the controversial visit to Taiwan by US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in early August, China has responded with its largest-ever military exercises, encircling the island and essentially blocking shipping lanes and air travel. Live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait have put Taiwanese citizens on edge and threaten to destabilize the region further. The US, Japan and several allies have called on China to halt the military exercises. Below is an automatic compilation of DW content on the China-Taiwan crisis.

Is the energy crisis the final nail in Germany's export-dependent economic model? 08.08.2022

Germany is heavily exposed to the trade headwinds which have beset the global economy in recent years. The energy crisis is the latest, and there are fears it could fatally undermine German exporters.
How much does Taiwan depend on China? 06.08.2022

Beijing's military threats against Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi's visit are unprecedented. For the time being, however, not much will likely change as neither country can do without the other as a trading partner.

DW Business - America 05.08.2022

US surprises economists with July jobs gains - Ships avoid Taiwan Strait after China military drill - Swiss startup tracks 'guilt-free' palm oil
DW Business 05.08.2022

China says it's sanctioning US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she visited Taiwan. Beijing considers the democratic self-governing island part of its territory - and called her trip a provocation. It's begun naval exercises that have prompted some ships to navigate around the Taiwan Strait, disrupting key trading routes for cargo and commodities sailing around the world.

Baidu takes Tesla's spot in China 04.08.2022

China's Baidu rolls out driverless cars in China. Meanwhile, Tesla products have been banned by Beijing. The battle for dominancy in autonomous driving is not just about technology, but also data security.
How Taiwan semiconductors are key for global high-tech 04.08.2022

While Russian gas can be replaced with other forms of energy, microchips made in Taiwan cannot. The country's chip giant TSMC has attained a global market dominance of truly systemic proportions. But why is that?
DW Business 03.08.2022

Taiwan Tension - Digital Ukrainians
DW Business - America 02.08.2022

Taiwan Tension – Drilling Profits – Property Pause
DW Business 01.08.2022

First Shipment - Hungary Inflation - Taiwan Tensions
Doubts grow over Turkey's huge discovery of rare earths

Doubts grow over Turkey's huge discovery of rare earths 27.07.2022

Turkey has announced the world's second-largest deposit of critical metals needed to build electric cars and wind turbines. But is the grade good enough and can Ankara end China's dominance?

Rate hikes up the pressure on Southern Europe - European analysts warn of excessive offshoring - Uniper agrees bailout with German government
China fines Didi $1.2 billion on data security violations 21.07.2022

China's cybersecurity regulator said the ride-hailing giant illegally collected user information and carried out activities that "affected national security."