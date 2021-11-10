Visit the new DW website

United States of America

The United States of America is a federal republic that has the largest national economy in the world. It is situated almost entirely on the continent of North America.

The United States of America, also called the United States (US) or America, is largely made up of 50 states. Its capital is Washington DC. It is the third most populous country in the world and the third or fourth largest, depending on the calculation used. This is a collection of DW's latest content on the United States.

Videostill USA Kenosha Schütze DW Eigendreh

US teen charged with Kenosha shootings testifies in defense 10.11.2021

Kyle R. broke down in tears so hard at one point that the judge declared a break. He is facing homicide charges after shooting three people at racial justice protests in Kenosha.
Still from „My Country, My People” Beschreibung: Der Film gewann den Phoenix Preis im Cologne Film Festival 2021 Copyright gehört Phil Grabsky

20 years in Afghanistan: An eyewitness story 10.11.2021

The documentary "My Childhood, My Country" follows an Afghan who lived in the Bamiyan caves as a young boy and grew up to see the Taliban reoccupy his country.
NASA's Orion spacecraft is stacked on top of the SLS rocket inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Friday November 5, 2021. The vehicle is planned to fly on NASA's first Artemis mission to the moon and beyond in 2022. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

NASA postpones astronaut moon mission until 2025 10.11.2021

The planned moon landing has been pushed back by at least a year over budgetary issues and legal disputes. Astronauts will return to the lunar surface no sooner than 2024.
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a demonstrator waves an upside down American flag before a rally in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The rally was planned by allies of former President Donald Trump and aimed at supporting the so-called political prisoners of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

US judge rejects Trump bid to block Capitol attack records 10.11.2021

Donald Trump tried to keep documents from his presidency hidden from the House committee probing the January 6 attack. The judge said releasing the material was in the public interest.
A satellite picture shows a rail terminus and target storage building in Ruoqiang, Xinjiang, China, October 7, 2021. Satellite Image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

China: Satellites find mock-ups of US ships at target range 08.11.2021

The outlines of an aircraft carrier and at least one destroyer have been spotted at a Chinese site the US Naval Institute said is used for target practice.
09.03.2018 ARCHIV - 09.03.2018, Niedersachsen, Emden: Audi Fahrzeuge des Volkswagen Konzerns werden im Hafen von Emden verschifft. Die EU-Kommission schlägt den USA die Abschaffung aller Autozölle beider Seiten im Rahmen eines Handelsabkommens vor. (zu dpa «EU schlägt USA Abschaffung von Autozöllen auf beiden Seiten vor» vom 30.08.2018) Foto: Jörg Sarbach/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German businesses glad US entry ban is over 08.11.2021

The 20-month US entry ban due to COVID-19 is finally a thing of the past. German companies are happy to return to business as usual.
US borders reopen to UK visitors. EDITORIAL USE ONLY British Airways Ambassadors Elysa Marsden (left) and Eugenia Okwaning at London Heathrow Airport's T5 ahead of the departure of British Airways flight BA001, which will perform a synchronised departure on parallel runways alongside Virgin Atlantic flight VS3, heading for New York JFK to celebrate the reopening of the transatlantic travel corridor, more than 600 days since the US travel ban was introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture date: Monday November 8, 2021. To mark the occasion, BA will be using a flight number previously reserved for Concorde and both airlines will be operating fuel efficient A350 aircrafts. The US is the UK's largest trading partner, and aviation contributes £23m per day to the UK economy. Photo credit should read: Anthony Upton/PA Wire URN:63608349

COVID: US reopens to vaccinated travelers — what are the new rules? 08.11.2021

The United States is now open for international travel, but getting vaccinated is an important prerequisite for entry. DW has answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the new changes.
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend a funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Colin Powell: US leaders honor late secretary of state 06.11.2021

US leaders paid tribute to Colin Powell, the country's first Black secretary of state, at a funeral service in Washington. The 84-year-old died in mid-October from COVID-19 complications.
Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 12/28/20 All major stock market indices close at record highs during the coronavirus pandemic.

US stocks soar after strong jobs report 05.11.2021

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ have all hit records after a better-than-expected jobs report from the US Labor Department.
United Nations, New York, USA, March 27, 2021 - Mayor Bill de Blasio Joins Mr. Mets , Lady Mets and Members of Local DC37 Union to Deliver Remarks During a Tour of Citi Field Vaccination Hub in Queens New York. People Waiting in Line to Receive the Vaccine. Photo: Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire PHOTO CREDIT MANDATORY.

US: Biden administration sets January vaccine deadline for big companies 04.11.2021

Tens of millions of working Americans will need to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19 by early January under new government rules. Companies that fail to comply could be fined thousands of dollars.

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams smiles at supporters, late Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York's mayor-elect Adams: The working-class candidate who embraces big businesses 03.11.2021

Ex-cop Eric Adams will be New York City's second Black mayor. Who he is and what are his plans for the city.
Military vehicles carrying hypersonic missiles DF-17 travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Pentagon: China's nuclear arsenal growing faster than predicted 03.11.2021

In a new report, the Pentagon has revised its past estimates of China's nuclear arsenal. The revised number of Chinese nuclear warheads is more than double the amount envisaged one year ago.
People wait in line on the last day of early voting in the Virginia gubernatorial election in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

US: Virginia voters head to the polls as midterms loom 02.11.2021

Voters in Virginia will elect a new governor in what is seen as a barometer for next year's midterm congressional elections. Gubernatorial elections are also taking place in New Jersey.

DUISBURG, GERMANY - MAY 30: Rail cars loaded with rolled up steel on the site of ThyssenKrupp Schwelgern steel plant on May 30, 2018 in Duisburg, Germany. The European Union and the United States are so far on a collision course over steel and aluminum imports by the US from the EU, with either tariffs or import restrictions becoming more likely by June 1. (Photo by Michael Gottschalk/Getty Images)

US, EU settle dispute over tariffs on steel, aluminum 30.10.2021

The United States has agreed to reduce tariffs on EU steel in return for a relaxation of countertariffs on US products, both sides said. Motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans may get cheaper in the EU.
In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, some 200 miles (322 km) south of the capital Tehran, Iran. Iran named a suspect Saturday in the attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges there, as Reza Karimi and said he had fled the country hours before the sabotage happened. (IRIB via AP, File)

US, European leaders call on Iran to change nuclear course 30.10.2021

Leaders from the United States, Germany, France and the UK have said that Iran's nuclear advances will jeopardize the possibility of a return to a deal regulating Tehran's nuclear program.
21.05.2021 May 21, 2021, Tehran, Tehran, Iran: A handout photo made available by Iranian revolutionary guard corps (IRGC) official website Sepahnews shows Iranian revolutionary guard corps chief General Hossein Salami (L) and Amir Ali Hajizadeh commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (R) unveiling a new drone called 'Gaza' at an undisclosed location in Iran, 21 May 2021. IRGC on 21 May unveiled the new drone called 'Gaza' which according to them is capable of carrying 13 bombs and flying at over 35,000 feet. The announcement came on the day a ceasefire came into effect between Israel and militants in the Gaza strip under an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional ceasefire following days of fighting that left at least 232 Palestinians and 12 Israelis killed. (Credit Image: Â© Sepahnews via ZUMA Wire

US sanctions 6 Iranian targets over drone activities 30.10.2021

The US Treasury has blacklisted two individuals and four entities involved in Iran's unmanned aerial vehicles program. Washington has said Iranian drones have been used to attack US forces and international shipping.
