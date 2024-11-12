Unexplained drones in US night sky put FBI on the spot

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaUnexplained drones in US night sky put FBI on the spotTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaAllen Hougland12/11/2024December 11, 2024In the United States, a string of unexplained drone sightings over the state of New Jersey has raised security concerns. The Pentagon has said it has no evidence of foreign or enemy activity. The FBI is investigating.https://p.dw.com/p/4o22PAdvertisement