Pentagon

The Pentagon is a building located outside of Washington, DC that houses the US Department of Defense. It is one of the largest office buildings in the world.

The Pentagon was built in 1943 in Arlington, Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington. It occupies some 6.5 million square feet and houses roughly 23,000 civilian and military employees. During the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the side of the building, killing 189 people. The term "the Pentagon" is often used to refer to the US Defense Department as a whole. Here is a collection of all of DW's content on the Pentagon.

Military vehicles carrying hypersonic missiles DF-17 travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Pentagon: China's nuclear arsenal growing faster than predicted 03.11.2021

In a new report, the Pentagon has revised its past estimates of China's nuclear arsenal. The revised number of Chinese nuclear warheads is more than double the amount envisaged one year ago.
Surveillance video camera in China February 03, 2020: Illustration of China s facial-recognition technology with the silhouette of a mock video camera in front of screen grabs taken from a promotional video by Megvii. Megvii is a Beijing-based Chinese technology company that designs image recognition and deep-learning software, whose Face product is used by Chinese security authorities. Beijing China PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMehdixChebilx HLMCHEBIL993498

US has lost AI race with China, ex-Pentagon chief says 11.10.2021

US cyber defense capabilities are at "kindergarten level" in some government departments, the Pentagon's former chief software officer told a British newspaper.
28/09/2021 Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley listens to a SenatorâÂÂs question during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo by Patrick Semansky/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM

US military leaders answer for how the war in Afghanistan ended 28.09.2021

US military leaders defended the end of the war in Afghanistan but called the conflict a "strategic failure." General Mark Milley warned that terrorist groups could reform within 12 months and attack the US.
29.08.2021 Afghan people are seen inside a house after U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. A U.S. drone strike destroyed a vehicle carrying multiple suicide bombers from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul's international airport, American officials said. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi)

US admits Kabul drone strike mistakenly killed civilians 17.09.2021

A US general said the drone strike "tragically killed" as many as 10 civilians, including seven children. At the time, the Pentagon said they hit "IS" terrorists heading to Kabul airport in an explosive-laden vehicle.
10.09.2021 JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 10: Testing 9/11 Tribute in Lights are seen from Jersey City of New Jersey, United States on September 10, 2021 for the night of the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency

World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks 11.09.2021

US President Joe Biden held a silent tribute at the World Trade Center site, attended a memorial ceremony in Pennsylvania and visited the Pentagon. Other world leaders sent messages of sympathy.

Vor einem der brennenden Zwillingstürme des World Trade Center in New York weht eine US-Nationalflagge am 11.9.2001. Zwei Flugzeuge sind an diesem Morgen kurz hintereinander in die Türme des World Trade Center gerast. Bei den schweren Explosionen wurden wahrscheinlich außer den Insassen der Maschinen zahlreiche Menschen innerhalb der beiden Wolkenkratzer getötet. Das FBI geht dem Verdacht nach, dass es sich um einen gezielten Anschlag von terroristischen Selbstmord-Attentätern handelt. Die oberen Teil der Wolkenkratzer gingen nach Explosionen in Flammen auf. Wrack- und Gebäudeteile der 411 Meter hohen Zwillingstürme flogen auf die Straße.

Opinion: A symbol of the US' decline as a world power 11.09.2021

September 11, 2001, marked a historic turning point. Twenty years later, the US' withdrawal from Afghanistan is a sign that the erstwhile global policeman wants to put domestic policy first, says DW's Ines Pohl.
File illustration picture shows a projection of a text on the face of a woman in Berlin, June 12, 2013. Germany's foreign intelligence agency (BND) has known about the United States' surveillance and storage of German data for years, German paper Bild reported on July 15, 2013, adding the BND had actively used it in cases of Germans kidnapped abroad. Citing U.S. government sources, Bild said the BND had asked the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) for the email and telephone records of German citizens kidnapped in Yemen or Afghanistan, to help ascertain their whereabouts and contacts. The BND was not immediately available for comment. Picture taken June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Files (GERMANY - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS)

Big Tech made huge profits from war on terror, US activists say 10.09.2021

A report by three US activist groups claims Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter made billions from US government contracts since 2004.
GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA - APRIL 7: U.S. Army soldiers stand at the entrance to Camp Delta where detainees from the U.S. war in Afghanistan live April 7, 2004 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. On April 20, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to consider whether the detainees can ask U.S. courts to review their cases. Approximately 600 prisoners from the U.S. war in Afghanistan remain in detention. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Guantanamo: Trial of suspected 9/11 mastermind resumes 07.09.2021

Five men are accused of plotting the September 11, 2001 attacks that killed almost 3,000 people in the United States. Twenty years after the attacks, the case is still in the pre-trial phase.
30.08.2021 Taliban fighters investigate a damaged car after multiple rockets were fired in Kabul on August 30, 2021. - Rockets flew across the Afghan capital on August 30 as the US raced to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan, with the evacuation of civilians all but over and terror attack fears high. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

IS-K claims rocket attack on Kabul airport — as it happened 30.08.2021

The "Islamic State-Khorasan" group said it had fired six rockets. Operations at the Kabul airport continued "uninterrupted," the US said. Follow DW for the latest.
Oct 13, 2022 - Baltimore, Maryland, USA - Spc. Alexis Ruth, a healthcare specialist assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard Medical Detachment, prepares to administer a vaccine, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Ruth was part of a Maryland National Guard mobile vaccination support team that worked with the Department of Veterans Affairs and other health agencies to distribute hundreds of vaccines to veterans. (Credit Image: © Enjoli Saunders/U.S. National Guard/ZUMA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com

Coronavirus digest: Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for troops 23.08.2021

The US fully approved the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, allowing the Pentagon to make vaccination mandatory for service members. Taiwan's president took the first shot of a homegrown vaccine. Follow DW for the latest.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits the site where late U.S. Senator John McCain's plane was shot down on Oct 26, 1967 in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Idrees Ali

Pentagon chief in Vietnam to boost security ties 29.07.2021

Despite deeper cooperation, the US administration has stressed there will be limits to the relationship until Hanoi makes progress on human rights.

Pentagon cancels Microsoft's JEDI contract 07.07.2021

When the Pentagon awarded Microsoft a controversial multi-billion dollar contract, market leader Amazon cried foul... Now, a new agreement is being prepared.
(200103) -- WASHINGTON D.C., Jan. 3, 2020 () -- File photo taken on July 11, 2018 shows the Pentagon seen from an airplane over Washington D.C., the United States. The U.S. Department of Defense announced on the night of Jan. 2, 2020 that U.S. forces had carried out a strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. (/Liu Jie)

US Pentagon cancels Microsoft′s $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract 06.07.2021

The US will replace JEDI with a new multicloud program that will be offered exclusively to Amazon or Microsoft. Microsoft shares dropped with the news.
In this photograph taken on April 29, 2021 a NATO armoured vehicle patrols inside a US military base in Kandahar. - As the US military pressed on May 1 withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, some residents in Kandahar -- the former bastion of the Taliban -- were optimistic their exit will bring peace to the violence-wracked country. (Photo by JAVED TANVEER / AFP) / to go with focus 'Afghanistan-US-conflict-withdrawal-Kandahar' by RASHID DURRANI

Afghanistan: US withdrawal more than 90% complete, Pentagon says 06.07.2021

US Central Command said seven facilities have been handed over to the Afghan Ministry of Defense.
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 15: A United States Air Force (USAF) F-16 fighter jet performs during the T150 Defence Force Air Show on October 15, 2016 in Townsville, Australia. The Air Show forms part of Townsville's 150th celebrations. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

US carries out airstrikes in Iraq, Syria targeting Iran-backed militias 28.06.2021

Iran-backed militias have been using facilities targeted by the airstrikes to launch drone attacks against US interests in Iraq, the Pentagon says.
A photo taken on January 31, 2013 shows a Patriot missile system at a Turkish military base in Kahramanmaras, in southeastern Turkey, some 100 kms (60 miles) from the Syrian border. A second pair of Patriot missile batteries, sent by NATO countries to defend Turkey against possible attack from Syria are now operational, a German security official said on January 29. The United States, Germany and the Netherlands each committed to sending two batteries and up to 400 soldiers to operate them after Ankara asked for help to bolster its air defenses against possible missile attack from Syria. The two German batteries, which have been deployed around Kahramanmaras, were in position and ready to use, the German security official said. AFP PHOTO / ANATOLIAN NEWS AGENCY / ISMAIL HAKKI DEMIR - TURKEY OUT - (Photo credit should read ISMAIL HAKKI DEMIR/AFP/Getty Images)

US slashes troops, missile batteries from Middle East 19.06.2021

The Biden administration is to move Patriot anti-missile batteries from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and Jordan. The Pentagon refused to say where the technology is being relocated.
