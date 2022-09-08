  1. Skip to content
Herbsttreffen der Medienfrauen 2017 Ines Pohl
Image: DW/P. Böll

Ines Pohl

US domestic and foreign affairs, US-Chinese economic relations, diversity, media politics

As bureau chief, Ines Pohl is in charge of reporting from the US. The focus is always on people and the question of what still keeps this country together.

Changes of perspective are vital for keeping Ines curious and alert. After six years as editor-in-chief of the German daily taz, Ines covered the 2016 US presidential elections for Deutsche Welle before returning to Berlin and Bonn as DW's editor-in-chief. In her three years in that position, she worked with DW colleagues on enhancing the profiles of the 30 language services and put a focus on developing DW's social media presence toward the future. Back in the US as bureau chief, she tries to report not just on what is happening here and why but also to reflect on any implications it may have for democracy as a whole.

Featured stories by Ines Pohl

A view of two oil derricks against a blue sky

North Dakota profits from energy crisis

Wary of sustainable alternatives, locals hope the crisis will provide a long-term boost to the oil industry.
Business
August 9, 2022
04:13 min
An LA business owner from Yinjiang has turned his restaurant into a form of activism for Uyghurs.

Restaurant owner on a mission for Uyghurs

Restaurant owner on a mission for Uyghurs

An LA business owner from Yinjiang has turned his restaurant into a form of activism for Uyghurs.
Human Rights
February 6, 2022
02:49 min
A Haitian immigrant glances back towards the United States while crossing the Rio Grande back into Mexico from Del Rio, Texas

US steps up security at Texas border crossing

US steps up security at Texas border crossing

More than 12,000 migrants are camped under the Del Rio bridge between Mexico and Texas.
Politics
September 25, 2021
02:41 min
Stories by Ines Pohl

external

'You cannot seriously sit down with Putin anymore.'

'You cannot seriously sit down with Putin anymore.'

DW Washington Bureau Chief Ines Pohl speaks to Christoph Heusgen, head of the Munich Security Conference.
Politics
May 11, 2022
14:34 min
North Dakota Erdgas an einer Ölquelle

US frackers cash in on global oil surge

US frackers cash in on global oil surge

Amid the Ukraine war, surging demand for fracked US oil and gas means booming business, sidelining green energy.
Business
April 21, 2022
02:44 min
Oil pump in the US state of North Dakota

US sees fossil fuel renaissance

US sees fossil fuel renaissance

Despite President Biden's plans to invest in renewables, the US expects to export more gas and oil to Europe.
Politics
March 31, 2022
02:22 min
Andrew Bennet wearing a protective vest

US volunteers sign up to defend Ukraine

US volunteers sign up to defend Ukraine

DW's Ines Pohl meets an American who has joined Ukraine's "international legion."
Conflicts
March 19, 2022
02:31 min
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas

Trump's midterm campaign is in full swing

Trump's midterm campaign is in full swing

Trump's midterm campaign is in full swing

At a rally in South Carolina, Trump voters weigh in on the war in Ukraine.
Politics
March 13, 2022
02:06 min
US President Joe Biden with Vice-President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

US president opts to prioritize trans-Atlantic ties

US president opts to prioritize trans-Atlantic ties

DW's Ines Pohl says Biden deserves respect for not putting America first.
Herbsttreffen der Medienfrauen 2017 Ines Pohl
Ines Pohl
Commentary
Conflicts
March 2, 2022
