Politics
United States of America
US security chief speaks with DW about prisoner swap
Ines Pohl
08/02/2024
August 2, 2024
"There is no way that you're going to get wrongfully detained individuals out of Russia without a negotiation," John Kirby, the White House National Security Communications Advisor, said in an interview with DW's Ines Pohl.