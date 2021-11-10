Visit the new DW website

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has been serving as President of Russia since 2012.

Putin previously served as President from 2000 to 2008. He was Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012. For 16 years Putin served as an officer in the secret service, KGB, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. From 1985 to 1990, the KGB stationed Putin in Dresden, East Germany, before he returned to Russia entering politics in his native Saint Petersburg in 1991.

Merkel Putin Telefon Kombobild

Merkel pressures Putin to act on Poland-Belarus standoff 10.11.2021

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Russia's Vladimir Putin to help resolve the ongoing migrant standoff between Poland and Belarus.
Moscow, RUSSIAN FEDERATION: The logo of Russian oil giant Yukos is seen at the wall of its gas station in Moscow, 02 August 2006. The Russian press slammed 02 August the decision by a Moscow court to declare oil giant Yukos bankrupt and said the move contradicted earlier promises made by Russian President Vladimir Putin. AFP PHOTO/ MAXIM MARMUR (Photo credit should read MAXIM MARMUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Yukos: Dutch court sides with Russia in shareholders claim 05.11.2021

A yearslong legal dispute between the Kremlin and shareholders of the now-bust Yukos Oil company remains unresolved. The Dutch supreme court has sent the case back to an arbitration court.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus on Unity Day, via teleconference call, in Sevastopol, Crimea, on November 4, 2021. (Photo by Mikhail Metzel / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia's Putin backs 'brotherly' Belarus amid EU pressure 04.11.2021

The two countries have signed a series of agreements to further integrate their economies, power sector and taxation systems. The measures come after the EU tightened sanctions on Belarus earlier this year.
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders summit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

COP26: Biden accuses China and Russia of failing to lead 02.11.2021

The US president has said China's leader Xi Jinping made a "big mistake" by not attending the COP26 Glasgow climate change summit. He also blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for failing to turn up.
NOVOSIBIRSK, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 13, 2021: A member of staff receives an injection of the Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 at the Laser Love clinic of hardware cosmetology. Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Coronavirus vaccine: Why are so many Russians skeptical of the COVID shot? 28.10.2021

A new lockdown has come into effect in and around Moscow. Only a third of the Russian population is fully vaccinated — experts blame a widespread distrust of the authorities. Why do so many Russians remain skeptical?
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), accompanied by Gazprom Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller, visits the construction site of the Amur gas processing plant, part of the Power of Siberia project, in the far eastern Amur region on August 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SPUTNIK / Alexey NIKOLSKY (Photo credit should read ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

Will Putin turn off Moldova's gas taps? 27.10.2021

Moldova has declared a state of emergency amid skyrocketing gas prices, after Russia decreased its exports of natural gas. It's not the first time the Kremlin has used its resources for political leverage.
6616494 03.08.2021 Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol, a lawyer at Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the list of foreign agents), is seen outside Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court after the sentencing hearing in her public health safety violation case, in Moscow, Russia. A Russian court slapped Lyubov Sobol, a key ally of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny, with a year and a half of restricted movement for breaching coronavirus regulations this year. Maksim Blinov / Sputnik

Russia puts Navalny's ally Lyubov Sobol on wanted list 21.10.2021

Lyubov Sobol is the latest opposition figure associated with Alexei Navalny to have been placed on the police's wanted list. She and several other allies of the Kremlin critic have fled Russia.

12/02/2021 Auf diesem Foto, das vom Bezirksgericht Babuskinsky zur Verfügung gestellt wurde, steht der russische Oppositionspolitiker Alexej Nawalny hinter einer Glasscheibe während einer Anhörung vor dem Bezirksgericht Babuskinsky. Der im Straflager inhaftierte russische Kremlgegner Alexej Nawalny hat ein Ende seines seit drei Wochen andauernden Hungerstreiks angekündigt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: Navalny's struggle goes beyond an anti-corruption crusade 20.10.2021

Honored with the top European human rights award, Russia's most famous political prisoner, Alexei Navalny, is fighting to return to Russians their basic political freedoms, writes Konstantin Eggert.

23.02.2017, NATO-Fahne und Rußland-Fähnchen, Flagge, Fahne, Fähnchen, Rußland, russisch, NATO, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Militärpakt, Militär, Symbol, Logo 23 02 2017 NATO Flag and Russia Flag Flag Flag Flag Russia Russian NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization Military symbol emblem

Opinion: NATO-Russia rift is next level in Putin's escalation 19.10.2021

Officially freezing relations with the trans-Atlantic alliance gives the Kremlin a new chance to raise tensions on NATO's eastern flank and with Ukraine, writes Konstantin Eggert.
8.10.2021. Bildkombo, die Portraits der beinden Nobelpreis-Gewinner Maria Ressa und Dmitry Muratov zeigt

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize 08.10.2021

The critics of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Russia's Vladimir Putin have been chosen "for their courageous fight for freedom of expression" in the face of authoritarian crackdowns.
07.10.2017 +++ ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 7, 2017: Candles and flowers brought to the Solovetsky Stone in St Petersburg to mark the 11th anniversary of assassination of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. Alexander Demianchuk/TASS Foto: Alexander Demianchuk/TASS/dpa |

Opinion: Anna Politkovskaya, a true Russian patriot 06.10.2021

Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya was murdered 15 years ago. The Kremlin would prefer to forget her, but there’s good reason for the world to continue to remember the brave activist, DW’s Miodrag Soric says.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko seen as he visits the Belarusian Interior Ministry special forces base in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)

Calls for Lukashenko to face international tribunal 05.10.2021

Members of the European Parliament meeting in Strasbourg are poised to demand international prosecution against the disputed president of Belarus for repression.
Police escort a demonstrator with a red flag during a protest against the results of the Parliamentary election near Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The Communist Party has called for a rally in Moscow on Saturday and was urged by the authorities Friday to remove the announcements from its website, otherwise it would be blocked — pressure that a party with seats in the parliament and which backs many of the Kremlin's policies has rarely faced before. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)

Russia: Hundreds protest in Moscow over election result 25.09.2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the elections as "free and fair." But members of the Communist Party and others don't agree.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 20, 2021: A man views a screen displaying preliminary voting results at the Information center of the Russian Central Election Commission following the 2021 Russian legislative election. Russia held legislative elections on 17-19 September 2021. Voters went to the polls to elect members of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament. In 9 constituent regions of Russia, voters went to the polls to elect heads of regional government, and in 3 more constituent regions, regional legislative assemblies voted to elect heads of regional government. 39 constituent regions of Russia held regional parliamentary elections. Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

Russia: Putin's party wins majority in parliamentary election 21.09.2021

The pro-Putin United Russia party won the country's parliamentary elections following a clampdown against Kremlin critics. Opposition figures have claimed election fraud.
22.08.2021, Russland, Moskau: Wladimir Putin, Präsident von Russland, nimmt an einem Treffen mit Mitgliedern der Partei «Einiges Russland» teil. Putin hat die Hoffnung geäußert, dass die Kreml-Partei «Einiges Russland» ihre Dominanz im Parlament nach den Wahlen im September fortsetzen wird. Foto: Mikhail Voskresensky/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: The Russian election wasn't one 20.09.2021

President Vladimir Putin has retained his power in the Duma as his country heads further down the road toward autocracy, writes DW's Christian F. Trippe.
17.09.2021 6652804 17.09.2021 A man prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Yakutsk, Russia. Russia holds legislative elections on 17-19 September 2021. Voters will elect members of the Russian State Duma and heads of nine Russian regions and 39 constituent regions. Andrey Sorokin / Sputnik

Russia: Reports of voting violations overshadow elections 18.09.2021

Russia's parliamentary elections entered the second day with several reports alleging widespread violations in favor of the ruling United Russia party.
