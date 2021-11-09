Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Olaf Scholz is a German politician from the Social Democratic Party. He served as federal minister of Finance and vice-chancellor under Angela Merkel from 2018 to 2021.
Olaf Scholz was born in 1958 in northern Germany. He studied law and specialized in labor law. Scholz served as first mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018 and was a member of the German parliament, the Bundestag for many years. In 2020 he was named by the SPD to be their candidate for chancellor in the 2021 election. Here you can find all DW content about Olaf Scholz.
Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be the next German chancellor, has attended the G-20 in his capacity as finance minister. Angela Merkel used the opportunity as a show of continuity to international partners.
China, the transatlantic relationship, the future of the EU - foreign policy didn't play a large role in Germany's election campaign. But there are huge issues for the next government to address. As Olaf Scholz works to establish a new coalition, we ask his party's foreign policy spokesman what the world can expect from a Germany under Scholz's leadership.
It's the first time the three parties are meeting to discuss a possible coalition. While the Social Democrats are hopeful, there are still major hurdles to overcome before Angela Merkel's successor can be crowned.
The beginning of the end of the Merkel era is here. A narrow win for the SPD under Olaf Scholz has left Merkel's camp damaged, and given unprecedented leverage to the "kingmakers," the neoliberal FDP and Greens, in the search for a new coalition. In the latest edition of Merkel's Last Dance we catch up on the state of play and speak to potential FDP Foreign Minister, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff.
