Olaf Scholz is a German politician from the Social Democratic Party. He served as federal minister of Finance and vice-chancellor under Angela Merkel from 2018 to 2021.

Olaf Scholz was born in 1958 in northern Germany. He studied law and specialized in labor law. Scholz served as first mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018 and was a member of the German parliament, the Bundestag for many years. In 2020 he was named by the SPD to be their candidate for chancellor in the 2021 election. Here you can find all DW content about Olaf Scholz.