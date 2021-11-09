Visit the new DW website

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz is a German politician from the Social Democratic Party. He served as federal minister of Finance and vice-chancellor under Angela Merkel from 2018 to 2021.

Olaf Scholz was born in 1958 in northern Germany. He studied law and specialized in labor law. Scholz served as first mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018 and was a member of the German parliament, the Bundestag for many years. In 2020 he was named by the SPD to be their candidate for chancellor in the 2021 election. Here you can find all DW content about Olaf Scholz.

In this photo taken with a television camera control light in the foreground, Christian Democratic Union party chairman Armin Laschet speaks to media at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

German politics: The tricky process of electing new party leaders 09.11.2021

After their defeat in the German election, the Christian Democrats have decided to let the grassroots members choose the next party leader directly. But that strategy often backfires, as other parties have found. 
Olaf Scholz (l-r), Kanzlerkandidat der SPD und Bundesminister der Finanzen, spricht mit Lars Klingbeil (SPD), Generalsekretär, und Saskia Esken (SPD), Bundesvorsitzende, nach dem zweiten TV Triell. Die Kanzlerkandidaten von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, CDU und SPD, Baerbock, Laschet und Scholz trafen in einer TV Diskussion bei ARD und ZDF aufeinander. Im Anschluss gönnten sie sich ein Bier, ein Glas Wein und etwas zu Essen aus einem der aufgebauten Food Trucks vor dem Fernsehstudio in Berlin-Adlershof.

SPD selects new leadership with demonstrative harmony 08.11.2021

The man seen as the architect of the Social Democrats' victory in September's election, Lars Klingbeil, is to become party chairman. Together with leftist Saskia Esken, the moderate will lead Germany's oldest party.
Joe Biden (l-r), Präsident der USA, Angela Merkel (CDU), geschäftsführende Bundeskanzlerin, und Olaf Scholz (SPD), Bundesfinanzminister und Kanzlerkandidat, nehmen an einem gemeinsamen Treffen am Rande des G20-Gipfels teil. Der zweitägige Gipfel der Gruppe der 20 ist das erste persönliche Treffen der Staats- und Regierungschefs der größten Volkswirtschaften der Welt seit Beginn der Corona-Pandemie. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

In a show of continuity, Merkel brings likely successor to G-20 bilateral meetings 30.10.2021

Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be the next German chancellor, has attended the G-20 in his capacity as finance minister. Angela Merkel used the opportunity as a show of continuity to international partners.
ARCHIV - 01.10.2021, Berlin: Robert Habeck (l), Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen und Christian Lindner, Parteivorsitzender der FDP, bei einem Pressestatement nach Sondierungsgesprächen von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen und FDP nach der Bundestagswahl. Das Finanzministerium gilt als Schlüsselressort in jeder Regierung. FDP-Chef Lindner hat nie einen Hehl daraus gemacht, dass er es gerne übernehmen würde. Die Grünen treten auf die Bremse. (zu dpa Lindner signalisiert Anspruch auf Finanzressort - Habeck verärgert) Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why Germany's Finance Ministry has become a battleground 24.10.2021

With three-way coalition talks for Germany's next government underway, the role of finance minister is in high demand. Christian Lindner of the FDP and the Greens' Robert Habeck both want the job. How important is it?
Berlin, 21.10.21Olaf Scholz (SPD, 2.v.l), Kanzlerkandidat und Bundesfinanzminister, kommt zu dem Tagungsort für die Koalitionsverhandlungen. Heute beginnen die Koalitionsverhandlungen zwischen SPD, FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Regierungsbildung nach der Bundestagswahl.

Germany: Center-left coalition talks officially begin 21.10.2021

With divergent platforms and a promise to have a new government before Christmas, the Social Democrats, Greens and business-focused Free Democrats have their work cut out for them.
DW Merkel’s last dance Teaser (Podcast) Beschreibung: DW, Politik, Teaser (Podcast), Merkel’s last dance, ENG

Germany under Olaf Scholz: What the world can expect from Merkel's likely successor. Interview with Nils Schmid, SPD (E14) 19.10.2021

China, the transatlantic relationship, the future of the EU - foreign policy didn't play a large role in Germany's election campaign. But there are huge issues for the next government to address. As Olaf Scholz works to establish a new coalition, we ask his party's foreign policy spokesman what the world can expect from a Germany under Scholz's leadership.
11.10.2021 Olaf Scholz (M), SPD-Kanzlerkandidat und Bundesminister der Finanzen, kommt zu dem Tagungsort für die Sondierungsgespräche. Heute beraten die SPD mit der FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Bildung einer neuen Bundesregierung nach der Bundestagswahl. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: SPD, Greens and FDP resume coalition talks after tight election 11.10.2021

Two weeks after a tight election, the winning SPD have met with the Greens and the FDP in an effort to hammer out a new German government. This marks the second set of three-way talks among the parties.
25/09/2021*** Billboards with election campaign posters showing the three chancellor candidates in the September 26 federal election, (L-R) co-leader of Germany's Greens (Die Gruenen) Annalena Baerbock, German Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor of the Social Democratic SPD Party Olaf Scholz and Christian Democratic Union CDU leader Armin Laschet are seen in Berlin on September 25, 2021. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany: Survey shows favor for Scholz candidacy amid coalition talks 07.10.2021

As the parties continue talks with their sights set on forming a new coalition government, support for the SPD's Olaf Scholz has continued to grow among German voters, according to a new survey.
06.10.2021, Berlin - Eine Ampel vor dem Reichstagsgebäude leuchtet in einer Langzeitbelichtung in allen drei Phasen, wobei sich der Straßenverkehr als Leuchtspuren abzeichnet. (Aufnahme mit Langzeitbelichtung)

German election: SPD, Greens and FDP hold first 3-way talks to explore possible coalition 07.10.2021

It's the first time the three parties are meeting to discuss a possible coalition. While the Social Democrats are hopeful, there are still major hurdles to overcome before Angela Merkel's successor can be crowned.
22.01.2019, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Leuchttafeln zeigen über der Autobahn 3 (A3) nahe des Frankfurter Flughafens eine Geschwindigkeitsbegrenzung von 120 Stundenkilometern an. (Aufnahme mit langer Belichtungszeit) Foto: Silas Stein/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

After election, Germany considers highway speed limit 03.10.2021

Every time Germany gets a new government, the issue of a speed limit on the country's highways shows up on the agenda. After last week's vote, lawmakers are talking it over. Germans, however, remain divided on the issue.
DW Merkel’s last dance Teaser (Podcast) Beschreibung: DW, Politik, Teaser (Podcast), Merkel’s last dance, ENG

What's next after Germany's election: The kingmakers' moment (E12) 30.09.2021

The beginning of the end of the Merkel era is here. A narrow win for the SPD under Olaf Scholz has left Merkel's camp damaged, and given unprecedented leverage to the "kingmakers," the neoliberal FDP and Greens, in the search for a new coalition. In the latest edition of Merkel's Last Dance we catch up on the state of play and speak to potential FDP Foreign Minister, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 30.09.2021 30.09.2021

Following inconclusive elections: Quo Vadis Germany? - Punch-ups over petrol in the UK - Breathing new life into Prague’s Jewish heritage - A whiff of change in the air - will Italy decriminalise cannabis? - Shopping squabbles in Poland - How domestic violence impacts men - Brussels and Washington discuss tech and trade ties - And we’ve got a treat for foodies: a cheese festival in Italy

DW TTP - Sondersendung To The Point

Youth vote: How much change does Germany need? 30.09.2021

After the election nearly all parties are promising change and a fresh start. But how do young people see their country's political future? Guests; Valerie Höhne (Der Spiegel), Raghida Bahnam (Freelance Jounalist), Benjamin Alvarez (DW)
Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) zeigt den erhobenen Daumen Olaf Scholz (SPD), Bundesminister der Finanzen, im Bundestag zu Beginn der Haushaltswoche.

Angela Merkel congratulates Olaf Scholz on 'election success' 29.09.2021

Both the outgoing chancellor and her would-be successor, Armin Laschet, have congratulated Scholz. The center-left SPD emerged as Germany's largest party in the Bundestag following Sunday's election.
27.09.2021, Magdeburg - Mitarbeiter einer Werbefirma bauen Wahlplakate der CDU und SPD in der Landeshauptstadt ab. Einen Tag nach der Bundestagswahl verschwinden langsam die großen Wahlplakate der Parteien aus dem Stadtbild. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German election: Discord grows in Merkel's CDU after historic low result — as it happened 28.09.2021

Conservative lawmakers are growing louder in their critiques of chancellor candidate Armin Laschet, who has stuck by his determination to try and form a government. DW has the latest.
26.09.2021, Berlin, Deutschland, GER, Tag der Bundestagswahl.Wahlabend in der SPD Bundesgeschäftstelle Willy-Brandt-Haus. *** 26 09 2021, Berlin, Germany, GER, Day of the Bundestag Election Election Evening at the SPD Federal Office Willy Brandt Haus

SPD celebrates — and waits 28.09.2021

The Social Democrats won the election, but find themselves in an uncomfortable situation. Whether Olaf Scholz will become chancellor depends on the Greens and Free Democrats. How is the SPD dealing with the suspense?

