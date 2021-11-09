Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

US Election 2020

The US election ended with former-Vice President Joe Biden winning the presidency over Republican incumbent Donald Trump. In the midst of a pandemic and with the economy reeling, the campaign was long and contentious.

Voters in the United States elected Joe Biden the president-elect after fears of the coronavirus led to more mail-in ballots and longer-than-usual vote counting. Donald Trump, however, replied to his loss with baseless claims of voter fraud and has refused to concede the election. Here's a compilation of DW's US election-related content.

Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, gestures as he departs a campaign event where he endorsed New York City mayoral candidate Fernando Mateo on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Staten Island, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

US Capitol riot panel subpoenas 6 Trump allies 09.11.2021

Former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and five other associates of former President Donald Trump are accused of promoting misinformation surrounding last year's presidential election.
In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting US President Donald Trump, centre left and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed for sale at a souvenir street shop in St.Petersburg, Russia.﻿The Kremlin refrained from comment Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 on the appointment of the new U.S. national security adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, but one lawmaker said he was likely to take a hawkish stance toward Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) |

US authorities arrest analyst who aided Trump-Russia probe 04.11.2021

The expert faces charges of providing false statements as part of special counsel John Durham's ongoing investigation into the so-called "Steele dossier."
New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams smiles at supporters, late Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York's mayor-elect Adams: The working-class candidate who embraces big businesses 03.11.2021

Ex-cop Eric Adams will be New York City's second Black mayor. Who he is and what are his plans for the city.
People wait in line on the last day of early voting in the Virginia gubernatorial election in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

US: Virginia voters head to the polls as midterms loom 02.11.2021

Voters in Virginia will elect a new governor in what is seen as a barometer for next year's midterm congressional elections. Gubernatorial elections are also taking place in New Jersey.

April 29, 2016 - Vatican City - U.S.Vice President JOE BIDEN speak in Aula Paolo VI at the Vatican in the occasion of conclusion of the Third International Conference 'The Progress of Regenerative Medicine And Its Cultural Impact.' After the speech of the Vice President Biden, POPE FRANCIS greeted the partcipants

Opinion: US could hold key for the future of the Catholic Church 28.10.2021

As Catholic Joe Biden meets Pope Francis, sacraments and abortion are sure to be a bone of contention. But Church historian Massimo Faggioli says the pope needs to tread carefully — the future of Catholicism is at stake.
- In this April 13, 2014 file photo, the Internal Revenue Service Headquarters (IRS) building is seen in Washington. Thieves used an online service provided by the IRS to gain access to information from more than 100,000 taxpayers, the agency said Tuesday. The information included tax returns and other tax information on file with the IRS. The IRS said the thieves accessed a system called Get Transcript. In order to access the information, the thieves cleared a security screen that required knowledge about the taxpayer, including Social Security number, date of birth, tax filing status and street address. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

US Democratic lawmakers unveil 'billionaires tax' 27.10.2021

Billionaires only have to pay tax on appreciated assets when they sell them, but a new legislative proposal could change this. The tax revenues could then be used to fund President Joe Biden's social spending plans.

Flames consume multiple homes as the Caldor fire pushes into the Echo Summit area,in California on August 30, 2021. - At least 650 structures have burned and thousands more are threatened as the Caldor fire moves into the resort community of South Lake Tahoe, California. Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate Monday as a huge wildfire loomed over a major US tourist spot, filling the air with choking smoke. The Caldor Fire has already torn through more than 270 square miles (700 square kilometers), razing hundreds of buildings. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by JOSH EDELSON has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Echo Summit area] instead of [South Lake Tahoe]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Climate change poses national security risks, US agencies warn 22.10.2021

The US government has predicted that climate change will exacerbate geopolitical tensions around the world in a series of new reports. The assessments also highlight how global warming will drive mass migration.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 08: The exterior of the U.S. Capitol building is seen at sunrise on February 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate is scheduled to begin the second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump on February 9. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

US House panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt 20.10.2021

The January 6 select committee in Congress has unanimously voted to hold Steve Bannon, former White House adviser and a key ally of ex-President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress.
02.02.2015 USA, Wyoming, Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Missile, nuclear weapon PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NN000093

US reveals number of nuclear bombs after Trump blackout 06.10.2021

The United States has disclosed the number of nuclear weapons in its arsenal for the first time since former President Donald Trump decided to keep the figures a secret.

In this screen grab from Twitter, the suspended Twitter account of US President Donald Trump is seen on January 8, 2021. - Twitter says they are permanently suspending Presidents Trump's account after the Capitol violence. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / TWITTER / AFP)

US: Donald Trump seeks Twitter account reinstatement in court 02.10.2021

The former US president has requested that a judge force the social media giant to restore his account. Several platforms banned Donald Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol building in January.
14.09.2021 SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: A voter drops his ballot for the California recall election into a drop box at the Santa Clara County registrar of voters office on September 14, 2021 in San Jose, California. Californians are heading to the polls today to vote in the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

US: California Governor Gavin Newsom defeats recall attempt 15.09.2021

California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has successfully fended off an attempt to topple him in a recall election. Republicans had tried to unseat him over his policies on immigration, COVID-19 and crime.
11.09.2001 9/11

FBI releases declassified document on September 11 attack 12.09.2021

The FBI has released 16 heavily redacted pages that describe contacts some of the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the US. However, it offers no evidence of the government in Riyadh being complicit in the plot.
10.09.2021 JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 10: Testing 9/11 Tribute in Lights are seen from Jersey City of New Jersey, United States on September 10, 2021 for the night of the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency

World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks 11.09.2021

US President Joe Biden held a silent tribute at the World Trade Center site, attended a memorial ceremony in Pennsylvania and visited the Pentagon. Other world leaders sent messages of sympathy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Debra Sweet, holds up a sign as she joins people gathered for a reproductive rights rally at Brooklyn Borough Hall on September 01, 2021 in Downtown Brooklyn in New York City. NOW-NYC and Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund organized a rally for reproductive rights after a Texas law that has been dubbed the Heartbeat Bill went into effect. The law ends access to abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and would allow anyone to sue abortion providers and “aiders and abetters” in civil court. Abortion rights activists have asked the Supreme Court to block the law, but as of Wednesday morning the court has allowed the law to go into effect. In May, Supreme Court justices agreed to review a Mississippi case on the state's ban on abortion procedures after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. A ruling on that case is expected in 2022. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

US Justice Department sues Texas over abortion law 09.09.2021

The US Justice Department has filed suit against Texas to prevent a state law banning abortions from being enforced. Vice President Kamala Harris said women's right to choose was "not negotiable."
Cars drive through flood waters along route 90 as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Hurricane Ida slams Louisiana, cutting power to New Orleans 30.08.2021

The storm has damaged buildings and caused massive power outages. President Joe Biden has promised federal assistance in the Gulf Coast region for "as long as it takes."
President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S. service members, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Joe Biden on Kabul attack: 'We will make them pay' 27.08.2021

The US president has vowed to avenge the deaths of 13 service members killed in bomb attacks outside Kabul airport. He also said the evacuation mission would continue at pace to meet the August 31 deadline.
Show more articles