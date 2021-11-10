Elected the 46th president of the United States, politician Joe Biden served as a US senator and vice president before being elected to his country's highest office in 2020.

Having served six terms in the US Senate and then eight years as vice president to Barack Obama, Joe Biden was elected president in this third attempt, beating Donald Trump in the 2020 election and receiving more votes than any candidate in the country's history. A seasoned politician, many regard him as a steady hand in what have proven to be uncertain times for the United States. This is an automatic compilation of DW content.