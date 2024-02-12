US President Biden pardons embattled son Hunter

Law and JusticeUnited States of AmericaUS President Biden pardons embattled son HunterTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLaw and JusticeUnited States of AmericaLara Babalola12/02/2024December 2, 2024Outgoing US President Joe Biden has used his presidential powers to commute sentencing in two cases brought against his son Hunter. Biden had previously ruled out a pardon, but said the charges in question were politically motivated.https://p.dw.com/p/4neOkAdvertisement