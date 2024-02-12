  1. Skip to content
US President Biden pardons embattled son Hunter

Lara Babalola
December 2, 2024

Outgoing US President Joe Biden has used his presidential powers to commute sentencing in two cases brought against his son Hunter. Biden had previously ruled out a pardon, but said the charges in question were politically motivated.

