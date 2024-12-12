  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
PoliticsUnited States of America

US: Biden announces clemency for 1,500 people

December 12, 2024

The US president commuted the house arrest sentences of hundreds of people and pardoned dozens convicted of non-violent crimes. The move comes after his controversial decision to pardon his son Hunter.

https://p.dw.com/p/4o3nx
Archive photo of US President Joe Biden at the White House in October 2024
Biden said he was granting clemency to those who had shown successful rehabilitation and a strong commitment to making their communities saferImage: Andrew Leydan/NurPhoto/picture alliance

US President Joe Biden on Thursday commuted the sentences of about 1,500 people and fully pardoned another 39, the largest single-day clemency action in US history.

Most of the 1,500 had been released from prison into house arrest during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the dozens of people given full pardons had all been convicted of non-violent crimes.

What did Biden say?

"America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances," the president said in a statement. 

"I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses."

The Biden administration highlighted that those receiving pardons had also shown a determination to turn their life around. They included a woman working for first-response teams in natural disasters, a church deacon who also worked as an addiction counselor, a decorated military veteran and a PhD candidate in molecular bioscience.

Clemency drive follows pardon for Hunter Biden

Biden's clemency action comes shortly after pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted of federal tax evasion charges. Activists and lawmakers then called on Biden to pardon "regular" Americans as well.

There have also been calls for Biden to commute the sentences of capital punishment for federal death row prisoners.

President-elect Donald Trump has indicated his intention to issue a sweeping number of pardons on "day 1" of his second term, including people convicted of participating in the January 6, 2021 riot in the US Capitol building.

US President Biden pardons embattled son Hunter

es/rm (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press conference following the verdict in his hush-money trial at Trump Tower on May 31, 2024 in New York City. A New York jury found Trump guilty Thursday of all 34 charges of covering up a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her story of their alleged affair from being published during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump lawyers call on judge to dismiss hush money case

Trump lawyers call on judge to dismiss hush money case

Donald Trump asked a New York state judge to dismiss the criminal case against him, in which he was convicted in May, in light of his re-election. His lawyers also made reference to Hunter Biden's recent pardon.
PoliticsDecember 4, 2024