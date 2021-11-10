The White House is the official residence of the United States President, located in Washington, DC. It is also the workplace of the president and his advisors.

The White House has been the residence of every president since John Adams in 1800. It was rebuilt after sustaining significant damage from the British Army in the War of 1812. The term "White House" is often used to refer to the executive branch of the US government. The president works out of the West Wing, built in 1901.