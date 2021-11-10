Visit the new DW website

White House

The White House is the official residence of the United States President, located in Washington, DC. It is also the workplace of the president and his advisors.

The White House has been the residence of every president since John Adams in 1800. It was rebuilt after sustaining significant damage from the British Army in the War of 1812. The term "White House" is often used to refer to the executive branch of the US government. The president works out of the West Wing, built in 1901. Here is a collection of all of DW's content on the White House.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen exits the West Wing of the White House after meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, on November 10, 2021. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

EU and US accuse Belarus of 'hybrid attack' at borders 10.11.2021

"It is important that Lukashenko understands that [the regime's] behavior comes with a price," the EU's Ursula von der Leyen said following talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images" —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 08: The exterior of the U.S. Capitol building is seen at sunrise on February 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate is scheduled to begin the second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump on February 9. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

US House panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt 20.10.2021

The January 6 select committee in Congress has unanimously voted to hold Steve Bannon, former White House adviser and a key ally of ex-President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress.
06.01.20121 FILE PHOTO: A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler/File Photo

US: Trump sues to keep White House records from January 6 committee 19.10.2021

Ex-US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit to keep records leading up to the insurrection secret. The January 6 committee in Congress is investigating the Capitol siege and individuals who organized it.
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: This 30 March 1981 file photo shows John Hinckley Jr. (L) escorted by police in Washington, DC, following his arrest after shooting and seriously wounding then US president Ronald Reagan. A federal judge ruled 17 December 2003 Hinckley can make local visits with his family from St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Washington, DC, where he has been held. AFP PHOTO/FILES (Photo credit should read AFP/AFP/Getty Images) Getty Images/AFP

John Hinckley: Man who shot Reagan gets 'unconditional release' 27.09.2021

The terms his release mean John Hinckley will not face any restrictions on his movement or internet use. He tried to kill the US president in 1981, bizarrely to win the affection of actor Jodie Foster.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receives his second dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, U.S., January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joe Biden receives COVID vaccine booster shot 27.09.2021

The White House made the announcement as part of a drive to promote the vaccine. Only BioNTech-Pfizer has been approved as a booster shot by US regulators.
President Joe Biden walks to the Quad summit with from left, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

'The Quad' summit: Indo-Pacific leaders present united front 25.09.2021

The leaders of US, India, Australia, and Japan called for "freedom of navigation and overflight" and "peaceful resolution of disputes." China is irritated by the White House meet.
(FILES) A file photo taken on May 2, 2018 shows French President Emmanuel Macron (2/L) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (C) standing on the deck of HMAS Waller, a Collins-class submarine operated by the Royal Australian Navy, at Garden Island in Sydney. - Australia is expected to scrapped a 66 billion USD deal for France to build submarines, replacing it with nuclear-powered subs using US and British technology. (Photo by BRENDAN ESPOSITO / POOL / AFP)

France recalls ambassadors from the US and Australia over submarine deal 17.09.2021

The move came after Australia broke off a submarine deal with France to buy nuclear-powered subs from the US. The White House said it regrets France's decision.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Biden to host 'Quad' leaders for summit to counter China 14.09.2021

Joe Biden will host prime ministers of India, Japan and Australia at the White House for the first Quad summit. COVID-19, climate change and China are expected among the key issues at the meeting.
United States President Joe Biden, right, makes remarks as he meets with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC Wednesday, Sept.1, 2021. Credit: Doug Mills / Pool via CNP

Ukraine's Zelenskyy presses Biden on NATO membership 02.09.2021

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. He pressed for a firm commitment on NATO membership from the US, but got little encouragement.
links: Joe Biden, Präsident der USA, hält eine Rede über Infrastrukturausgaben im Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center. Biden will mit Ausgaben in Höhe von 2 Billionen Dollar (1,7 Billionen Euro) die Infrastruktur des Landes auf Vordermann bringen und damit Millionen Jobs schaffen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ rechts: Wolodymyr Selenskyj, Präsident der Ukraine, und der kanadische Premierminister Trudeau (nicht im Bild) sprechen auf der Ukraine Reform Conference. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why Washington is keeping Ukraine at a cordial distance 31.08.2021

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had to wait a long time for his invitation to the White House. His wish list prior to talks with President Biden is long. Some say too long. But there's still reason for Kyiv to be hopeful.

15.01.2019, Berlin: Helge Braun (l, CDU), Chef Bundeskanzleramt, die Architekten Charlotte Frank (2.v.l) und Axel Schultes (r), sowie Petra Wesseler (2.v.r), Präsidentin des Bundesamts für Bauwesen und Raumordnung, stehen anlässlich einer Pressekonferenz im Bundeskanzleramt vor einem Modell eines geplanten Erweiterungsbaus des Bundeskanzleramts. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Germany's 'lavish' plan to expand Berlin chancellery faces controversy 23.08.2021

A €600 million renovation plan will see the seat of the German chancellor balloon to be larger than the White House or the Elysee Palace. But why might Germans be opposed to their leader's seat of power being too grand?

22.08.2021 U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about Hurricane Henri and the evacuation of Afghanistan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 22, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Biden says his 'heart aches' for people trying to leave Afghanistan — as it happened 22.08.2021

The US president said 11,000 people were flown out of Kabul over the weekend in a White House address and asserted his top priority is bringing all Americans out of the country by August 31. Follow DW for more.
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Cuban American leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Washington: Biden's White House democracy summit set for December 11.08.2021

The White House announced plans to hold a virtual summit for democracy in December. Leaders of the world's democracies are set to take part.
US Senate passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill 10.08.2021

The United States Senate passed the monster spending bill in a big win for President Joe Biden. The White House described the sweeping bill's passage as "historic."
Thousands of demonstrators rally at the White House as Secret Service officers stand on patrol in Washington, D.C. on July 26, 2021 (Photo by Bryan Olin Dozier/NurPhoto)

US hits Cuba with new sanctions as Biden vows further action 30.07.2021

The latest sanctions on Cubaꞌs interior police follow mass protests on the island that started on July 11. Cuban-American leaders met Biden at the White House Friday.
18/07/2021*** Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks at a rally for Belarus rights at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on July 18, 2021. Tsikhanouskaya is a Belarusian human rights activist and politician who ran in the 2020 Belarusian presidential election as the main opposition candidate. (Photo by Bryan Olin Dozier/NurPhoto)

Biden welcomes Belarus opposition leader to White House 28.07.2021

Democracy and human rights were the focus of talks between the US president and Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Washington, DC.
