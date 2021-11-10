Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The White House is the official residence of the United States President, located in Washington, DC. It is also the workplace of the president and his advisors.
The White House has been the residence of every president since John Adams in 1800. It was rebuilt after sustaining significant damage from the British Army in the War of 1812. The term "White House" is often used to refer to the executive branch of the US government. The president works out of the West Wing, built in 1901. Here is a collection of all of DW's content on the White House.
A €600 million renovation plan will see the seat of the German chancellor balloon to be larger than the White House or the Elysee Palace. But why might Germans be opposed to their leader's seat of power being too grand?
The US president said 11,000 people were flown out of Kabul over the weekend in a White House address and asserted his top priority is bringing all Americans out of the country by August 31. Follow DW for more.