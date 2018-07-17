The FIFA World Cup takes place every four years. The last tournament took place in 2018 in Russia. In 2022 Qatar will host the international football championship.

The international men's football championship is contested by 32 national teams from the member associations of FIFA. The next tournament will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022. It is the first World Cup to be held in the Arab world. France is the defending champion, having won the final match against Croatia 4-2. This page collects DW's content on FIFA World Cup.