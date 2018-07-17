Visit the new DW website

FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup takes place every four years. The last tournament took place in 2018 in Russia. In 2022 Qatar will host the international football championship.

The international men's football championship is contested by 32 national teams from the member associations of FIFA. The next tournament will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022. It is the first World Cup to be held in the Arab world. France is the defending champion, having won the final match against Croatia 4-2. This page collects DW's content on FIFA World Cup.

World Cup 2018: France won, but how did Ligue 1 fare?

World Cup 2018: France won, but how did Ligue 1 fare? 17.07.2018

France may have won the World Cup, which reflects well on the French league. However, statistics compiled by DW show that a different league was far more successful at this World Cup.

Kevin Kuranyi: 'World Cup left me somewhat baffled'

Kevin Kuranyi: 'World Cup left me somewhat baffled' 16.07.2018

France deserve their title, but didn't play spectacular football while the general level at the tournament was average, with few new developments. Only the hosts set new trends, says DW columnist Kevin Kuranyi.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Reuters/M. Sezer)

The alternative World Cup awards 16.07.2018

Golden Boot? Golden Ball? Golden Glove? Those are the awards everyone knows about, but they don't cover all the terrific moments and performances of a World Cup. Here are DW's alternative gongs for Russia 2018.
Set pieces, shocks, VAR and politics: A World Cup 2018 review

Set pieces, shocks, VAR and politics: A World Cup 2018 review 16.07.2018

In the end, World Cup 2018 belonged to France. But the path to Sunday's final was far from predictable. Fallen giants, rising stars, VAR controversies and 70 set piece goals all played a part. DW takes a look back.
World Cup 2018: France's happy end

World Cup 2018: France's happy end 15.07.2018

France celebrated their second World Cup title by beating a passionate Croatia team. In a fantastic and memorable final, France also exorcised their Euro 2016 demons. DW's Pascal Jochem reports from Moscow.
Opinion: France's World Cup victory is a victory for modern France

Opinion: France's World Cup victory is a victory for modern France 15.07.2018

In the aftermath of France's World Cup win, hasty parallels have been drawn with 1998, the last time "Les Bleus" won the trophy. But DW's Matt Ford says that's history; this was a modern triumph for a modern France.

As it happened: World Cup 2018 final

As it happened: World Cup 2018 final 15.07.2018

France face Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow. While 'Les Bleus' are targeting a second World Cup triumph, the 'Vatreni' have never made it this far before. Here's the 2018 final as it happened.
World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

World Cup 2018: Memorable moments 15.07.2018

The World Cup has provided us with numerous exciting matches since it kicked off on June 14. Here are some of the most memorable moments of Russia 2018 so far.

Russland WM 2018 Frankreich gegen Kroatien (Reuters/C. Recine)

World Cup 2018 final in pictures 15.07.2018

Stellar finishes, set-piece strikes and a controversial penalty decision. The World Cup final had everything you would want in a World Cup final. Here are the most memorable images from France's big win.
France win World Cup after beating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow

France win World Cup after beating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow 15.07.2018

France have been crowned World Cup champions after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final match in Moscow. It's the second time France has taken home the trophy, after winning its first World Cup in 1998.
Opinion: The World Cup in Russia - no Putin Games

Opinion: The World Cup in Russia - no Putin Games 15.07.2018

The World Cup, which is now coming to an end, has offered surprises in many ways. The greatest and most beautiful was the cheerful atmosphere in Russia's cities, says Juri Rescheto.
World Cup 2018: Belgium brush England aside to finish third

World Cup 2018: Belgium brush England aside to finish third 14.07.2018

Despite impressing at times in Russia, Gareth Southgate's England team were well beaten by a better Belgium team in the third-place playoff in Saint Petersburg. A goal at the start and the end proved enough.
Belgium and England prepare for 'the match no team wants to play in'

Belgium and England prepare for 'the match no team wants to play in' 13.07.2018

World Cup semifinalists Belgium and England meet in the third-place play-off in St Petersburg on Saturday. With strikers Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane going head to head, it could determine the winner of the Golden Boot.
After World Cup fever, Russians prepare for cold turkey

After World Cup fever, Russians prepare for cold turkey 13.07.2018

Four weeks of football mania, street parties and exceptionally friendly police: Many Russians don't want the World Cup to end. So will any of the changes in the country's host cities stick?
World Cup 2018: Croatia defender Domagoj Vida apologizes for pro-Ukraine comments

World Cup 2018: Croatia defender Domagoj Vida apologizes for pro-Ukraine comments 12.07.2018

Domagoj Vida has apologized for a video posted on social media in which he said "glory to Ukraine" after Croatia's win over Russia. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been high since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
Opinion: Chins up, Three Lions!

Opinion: Chins up, Three Lions! 11.07.2018

England's dream of playing in the World Cup final has crumbled. Nevertheless, their tournament was a success. The team showed Germany how it's done, writes DW's Pascal Jochem.
