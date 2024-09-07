  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineVenice Film Festival
SportsGermany

Germany hammer Hungary 5-0 in Nations League

September 7, 2024

Germany dominated in their Nations League match against Hungary, beating the visitors 5-0. Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz dazzled for what's seen as a new era for Germany.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kOai
German players celebrate a goal in the game against Hungary
Jamal Musiala, (left) and Florian Wirtz (middle) had plenty to celebrate with teammates Saturday night in DusseldorfImage: Gerhard Schultheiß/Jan Huebner/IMAGO

Jamal Musiala scored once and set up three more as Germany demolished Hungary 5-0 on Saturday night in Düsseldorf.

The Bayern Munich midfielder scored a goal himself and assisted Niclas Füllkrug, Florian Wirtz and Aleksandar Pavlovic. Kai Havertz fired home from the penalty spot to round out scoring in the 81st minute.

Germany took the lead in the Nations League Group A3 match with Füllkrug's tapping in a Musiala assist in the 27th minute.

Hungary came out of the changing room and pushed to level the score, but Musiala struck on the break in the 58th, completing a quick counter-attack from a visitors' corner and a long chip from Wirtz.

Then Leverkusen's Wirtz drilled in their third after a one-two with Musiala in the 66th. Man-of-the-match Musiala then sent through Aleksandar Pavlovic, who got his first goal for Germany in the 77th minute.

After missing a pair of good chances, Havertz also got onto the scoresheet, converting from the penalty spot after he was brought down in the box by Willi Orban.

German players celebrate the fifth and final goal of the Nations League match against Hungary
German celebrations were a reoccuring theme in the Nations League group matchImage: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP

New era for Germany

All eyes were on Musiala, Wirtz and Havertz ahead of the match as many expect them to lead a new generation in Germany along with new captain Joshua Kimmich.

Following the summer's 2024 European Championships on home soil, former captain Ilkay Gündogan and mainstays and World Cup winners Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer retired from international football.

Germany travel to face the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Tuesday, while Hungary host Bosnia and Herzegovina.

sms/sdi (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Marc-André ter Stegen during training

Germany's ter Stegen is happy the wait is finally over

Germany's ter Stegen is happy the wait is finally over

National team goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has spoken of his frustration during years of being stuck behind Manuel Neuer, while at the same time paying tribute to his predecessor.
SoccerSeptember 5, 2024