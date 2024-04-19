  1. Skip to content
A crowd of football fans waving the German flag
Image: Christian Charisius/dpa/picture alliance

Germany national football team

Germany is one of the world's most successful footballing nations having won four World Cups.

News

April 19, 2024

Julian Nagelsmann to stay as German national football coach

Reports & Analysis

Herzogenaurach is where Adidas' built Home Ground for visiting teams

What's next for Germany ahead of Euro 2024?

What's next for Germany ahead of Euro 2024?

DW fills you in on where Germany go from here as they look toward their opening Euro 2024 match against Scotland.
SportsMarch 28, 2024
Maximilian Mittelstädt celebrates his first Germany goal

Nagelsmann's Germany blossom as Euros approach

Nagelsmann's Germany blossom as Euros approach

In a week, the conversation around Germany's team has changed completely. Excitement for the home Euros has arrived.
SportsMarch 27, 2024
Germany's new Adidas kit has been a success but from 2027, it will be Nike's turn

German football's switch: 'Maybe Nike won by accident'

German football's switch: 'Maybe Nike won by accident'

Does the Nike deal with German football say more about the sports brand market than Adidas' current struggles?
SportsMarch 25, 2024
Toni Kroos playing football for Germany

Toni Kroos return sparks Germany joy

Toni Kroos return sparks Germany joy

Toni Kroos is among the most decorated footballers of all time. He is now back Germany and has made a rapid impact.
SportsMarch 24, 2024
A Nike logo above the logo of the German national team

Nike over Adidas: German football's monumental switch

Nike over Adidas: German football's monumental switch

The German FA's decision to switch kit suppliers from Adidas to Nike sparks heated discussion in the country.
SportsMarch 22, 2024
Bernd Neuendorf, Reem Alabali-Radovan and former Germany international Gerald Asamoah hold up a sign flanked by groups of young people

Is the DFB's anti-racism campaign sufficient?

Is the DFB's anti-racism campaign sufficient?

Germany's football association has launched an anti-racism campaign — but its approach may not be enough.
SportsMarch 21, 2024
In the spotlight

Aleksandar Pavlovic points while playing for Bayern Munich

Aleksandar Pavlovic: Germany's gain, Serbia's loss?

Bayern Munich's rising star has been called-up to the Germany squad and could be a dark horse for EURO 2024.
SportsMarch 14, 2024
The Germany U17 team lift the World Cup

Philipp Lahm: Germany can learn from U17s World Cup win

Former national captain Philipp Lahm believes the U17s' win at the soccer World Cup can offer the blueprint to victory.
SoccerDecember 3, 2023
Germany lift the World Cup with confetti in the background

Under-17 World Cup: Light in German football darkness?

Germany's U17 team won the World Cup, but it doesn't mean much for the future of Germany's first team.
SoccerNovember 30, 2023