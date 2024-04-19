You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Image: Christian Charisius/dpa/picture alliance
Germany national football team
Germany is one of the world's most successful footballing nations having won four World Cups.
News
04/19/2024
April 19, 2024
Julian Nagelsmann to stay as German national football coach
Reports & Analysis
What's next for Germany ahead of Euro 2024?
What's next for Germany ahead of Euro 2024?
DW fills you in on where Germany go from here as they look toward their opening Euro 2024 match against Scotland.
Sports
03/28/2024
March 28, 2024
Nagelsmann's Germany blossom as Euros approach
Nagelsmann's Germany blossom as Euros approach
In a week, the conversation around Germany's team has changed completely. Excitement for the home Euros has arrived.
Sports
03/27/2024
March 27, 2024
German football's switch: 'Maybe Nike won by accident'
German football's switch: 'Maybe Nike won by accident'
Does the Nike deal with German football say more about the sports brand market than Adidas' current struggles?
Sports
03/25/2024
March 25, 2024
Toni Kroos return sparks Germany joy
Toni Kroos return sparks Germany joy
Toni Kroos is among the most decorated footballers of all time. He is now back Germany and has made a rapid impact.
Sports
03/24/2024
March 24, 2024
Nike over Adidas: German football's monumental switch
Nike over Adidas: German football's monumental switch
The German FA's decision to switch kit suppliers from Adidas to Nike sparks heated discussion in the country.
Sports
03/22/2024
March 22, 2024
Is the DFB's anti-racism campaign sufficient?
Is the DFB's anti-racism campaign sufficient?
Germany's football association has launched an anti-racism campaign — but its approach may not be enough.
Sports
03/21/2024
March 21, 2024
In the spotlight
Aleksandar Pavlovic: Germany's gain, Serbia's loss?
Bayern Munich's rising star has been called-up to the Germany squad and could be a dark horse for EURO 2024.
Sports
03/14/2024
March 14, 2024
Philipp Lahm: Germany can learn from U17s World Cup win
Former national captain Philipp Lahm believes the U17s' win at the soccer World Cup can offer the blueprint to victory.
Soccer
12/03/2023
December 3, 2023
Under-17 World Cup: Light in German football darkness?
Germany's U17 team won the World Cup, but it doesn't mean much for the future of Germany's first team.
Soccer
11/30/2023
November 30, 2023