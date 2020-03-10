Visit the new DW website

Dmitry Medvedev

Dmitry Medvedev is a Russian politician who served as the country's third president from 2008 to 2012, and then as prime minister under Vladimir Putin.

Dmitry Medvedev, born September 14, 1965, is a longtime confidant of Vladimir Putin. He got his political start in his native St. Petersburg in the 1990s, and later served as Putin's campaign manager and chief of staff before assuming the presidency. This page collates all of DW's content on Dmitry Medvedev.

10.03.2020 *** Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the lower house of parliament to consider constitutional changes in Moscow, Russia March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Opinion: Putin's Pushkin-like play to lead Russia till 2036 10.03.2020

By permitting himself to remain president until 2036, Putin has ensured that he will foreseeably remain Russia's only relevant politician. He has also potentially set a trap for himself, DW's Konstantin Eggert writes.
January 15, 2020. - Russia, Moscow. - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers an annual address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, at Moscow's Manezh Central Exhibition Hall. | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Inside Europe: Political shake-up in Russia 17.01.2020

There's been a huge political shake-up in Russia. On Wednesday, the prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev, and his cabinet resigned. The move came after President Vladimir Putin proposed changes to the constitution which would shift the balance of power in the country. Observers say Putin is using the changes to secure his political future. Emily Sherwin has more.

ARCHIV - 06.05.2019, Russland, Moskau: Michail Mischustin, Leiter der russischen Steuerbehörde kommt zu einem Treffen mit Putin, Präsident von Russland. Putin hat Mischustin als Kandidaten für den Posten des Regierungschefs vorgeschlagen. Foto: Mikhail Klimentyev/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Russian parliament approves Mikhail Mishustin as new prime minister 16.01.2020

The little-known head of Russia's tax service is taking over after the government's shock resignation. The overhaul fueled speculation about President Vladimir Putin's plans for maintaining power after his term ends.
September 6, 2018*** FILE PHOTO: Mikhail Mishustin, head of the Russian Tax Service, attends a session of the Moscow Financial Forum in Moscow, Russia September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo.

Who is Mikhail Mishustin — Russia's next prime minister? 16.01.2020

He's led the Russian tax authority since 2010 but Mikhail Mishustin has never been considered a high-profile politician. Until now. So who exactly is Vladimir Putin's pick to head the Russian government?
Bildnummer: 60147282 Datum: 01.01.1900 Copyright: imago/United Archives International Nigerian troops are approaching the capital of Biafra , Umuahia and are firing with their artillery into the centre of the town. A street in Umuahaia after an artillery raid 18th April 1969 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY kbdig 1900 quer Biafra Biafran Body Dead War 60147282 Date 01 01 1900 Copyright Imago United Archives International Nigerian Troops are approaching The Capital of Biafra and are firing With their Artillery into The Centre of The Town a Street in After to Artillery Raid 18th April 1969 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Kbdig 1900 horizontal Biafra Biafran Body Dead was

AfricaLink on Air - 15 January 2020 15.01.2020

Memories of Biafra war linger, 50 years after it ended +++ Ghanaian journalists want justice for murdered colleague +++ "Connect Rwanda initiative" unpopular in rural communities +++ Turning trash into gardens in Togo
14.01.2020, Russland, Moskau: Wladimir Putin, (l) Präsident von Russland, spricht mit Michail Mischustin, Leiter der russischen Steuerbehörde während ihres Treffens im Kreml. Putin hat Mischustin als Kandidaten für den Posten des Regierungschefs vorgeschlagen. Foto: Alexei Nikolsky/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++.

Russia to get new prime minister after government resigns 15.01.2020

Russia will soon get a new prime minister — with Mikhail Mishustin, who heads the country's tax service, tapped to take on the role. Dmitry Medvedev resigned after longtime ally Putin announced constitutional reforms.
A man displays Serbian flags during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Belgrade, Serbia, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Russia, Serbia show strong relations with Medvedev’s visit 19.10.2019

While Brussels is reluctant to draw western Balkan countries closer to the EU, the Kremlin is taking action to foster relations in the region, particularly with its longtime ally Serbia.

17.10.2018, Russland, Moskau: MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 17, 2018: Bottles of vodka at the X5 Lab opened at a Pyaterochka supermarket in Moscow's Nizhegorodskaya Street; the X5 Lab tests electronic shelf labelling, smart shelves, and self-checkout terminals. Sergei Bobylev/TASS Foto: Sergei Bobylev/TASS/dpa |

Russian alcohol consumption plunges 40%: WHO 01.10.2019

The decrease has been linked to a raft of alcohol control measures introduced by President Vladimir Putin and the promotion of healthier lifestyles. An increase in life expectancy has been attributed to the trend.
10.08.2019 *** Russian security officers detain a man following a rally calling for fair elections in central Moscow on August 10, 2019. - Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10, 2019, after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since the current Russian President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. (Photo by Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP)

Russia demands Google take action over protest videos 11.08.2019

Russia's media oversight agency has demanded Google take action to stop the spread of information about illegal mass protests. Thousands of its YouTube channels livestreamed one of Russia's biggest demos on Saturday.
Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers a speech following the announcement of the first exit poll in a presidential election at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Russia and EU court Ukraine's new president 22.04.2019

The EU's Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker pledged to continue their "steadfast support" for Ukraine's sovereignty. Russia's Dmitry Medvedev told the new president that there was still a chance to improve relations.
Nicholas II, czar, Russia, historical, family, | Nicholas II, Czar of Russia, with (left to right), Olga, Maria, Czarina Alexandra, Anastasia, Alexei, Tatiana, ca. 1914

Russia: Remains of the murdered Romanovs 'authentic' 16.07.2018

New genetic tests on the remains appear to put an end to a long-running debate. Clerics had refused to recognize them as having belonged to Russia's last czar and his family, who were all murdered exactly 100 years ago.

Kuril Island Copyright: Gemeinfrei Anatoly Gruzevich, VNIRO Russia - http://www.photolib.noaa.gov/htmls/mvey1151.htm http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/d/d5/Kuril_Island.jpg&imgrefurl=http://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kurilen&h=575&w=877&tbnid=US9HSXmAAOBuBM:&zoom=1&tbnh=90&tbnw=137&usg=__7cwU8HwzB6qzJM7cMALjdM8T8Oo=&docid=gWModCUMLEChWM&client=firefox-a&sa=X&ei=5izrU62NJ8fOOJm5gbAE&ved=0CEMQ9QEwBQ&dur=2680

Kuril Islands: Japan protests Russian undersea cable to disputed territory 11.06.2018

A territorial spat over the Kuril Islands has been a stumbling block to reconciliation since the end of World War II. Russia now wants to lay an undersea fiber optic cable to the disputed islands.

07.05.2018****Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the oath during an inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 7, 2018. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Putin 4.0: What to expect from the Russian president's next term 07.05.2018

Following his electoral victory in March, Vladimir Putin has once again been inaugurated as president of Russia. Will he continue on his present course? Experts agree: his increasingly authoritarian rule is here to stay.

Russians protest state censorship of the internet 24.07.2017
Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny attends a memorial march marking the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow, on February 27, 2016. Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister in the government of Boris Yeltsin, was gunned down shortly before midnight on February 27, 2015, while walking across a bridge a short distance from the Kremlin with his Ukrainian model girlfriend. AFP PHOTO / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images)

Conviction of Russian opposition activist Navalny upheld 03.05.2017

A Russian court has upheld a five-year suspended sentence for opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The allegations of embezzlement against him could block his bid to stand for president in 2018.
26.03.2017 *** MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MARCH 26: Russian riot police detain protesters during an opposition rally on March 26, 2017 in Moscow. Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Young Kremlin critics push for change 27.03.2017

Russia's largest protests in five years have taken many by surprise, with the protests being led mostly by young people demonstrating against state corruption. What might it mean for President Vladimir Putin?
