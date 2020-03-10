Dmitry Medvedev is a Russian politician who served as the country's third president from 2008 to 2012, and then as prime minister under Vladimir Putin.

Dmitry Medvedev, born September 14, 1965, is a longtime confidant of Vladimir Putin. He got his political start in his native St. Petersburg in the 1990s, and later served as Putin's campaign manager and chief of staff before assuming the presidency.