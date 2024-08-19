Democratic National Convention kicks off amid protests

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaDemocratic National Convention kicks off amid protestsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaGerhard Elfers | Stefan Simons | Ines Pohl08/19/2024August 19, 2024Pro-Palestinian protesters are rallying in Chicago outside the Democratic National Convention, which is due to confirm Kamala Harris as the party's candidate for president. DW's Stefan Simons and Ines Pohl report.https://p.dw.com/p/4jea4Advertisement