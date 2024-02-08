Kamala Harris courts Black voters as campaign kicks off

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaKamala Harris courts Black voters as campaign kicks offTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaInes Pohl08/02/2024August 2, 2024In the US presidential election, some polls show a shift in the Black vote toward Republican Donald Trump, especially among men. But Democrat Kamala Harris has sent a clear message to Black voters at her first campaign events: She wants their votes.https://p.dw.com/p/4j1rpAdvertisement