US: Opinion split over Israeli military campaign in Gaza

Ines Pohl in Washington
04/24/2024
April 24, 2024

Some analysts believe that President Joe Biden's position on Israel, which is unpopular among many Democratic voters, could cost him reelection when United States goes to the polls in November 2024.